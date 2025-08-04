Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
Key metrics from Tyson Foods’ (TSN) Q3 2025 earnings results
Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Sales of $13.8 billion were up 4% from the prior-year quarter.
Net income attributable to Tyson was $61 million, or $0.17 per share, compared to $191 million, or $0.54 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.91, up 5% from last year.
Tyson expects sales to be up 2-3% in fiscal year 2025 as compared to fiscal year 2024.
