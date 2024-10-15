Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
Key metrics from UnitedHealth Group’s (UNH) Q3 2024 earnings results
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Total revenues increased 9% year-over-year to $100.8 billion.
Net earnings attributable to UnitedHealth Group common shareholders was $6 billion, or $6.51 per share, compared to $5.8 billion, or $6.24 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $7.15.
For the full year of 2024, the company expects GAAP EPS of $15.50-15.75 and adjusted EPS of $27.50-27.75.
Prior performance
