Key metrics from UnitedHealth Group’s (UNH) Q3 2024 earnings results

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Total revenues increased 9% year-over-year to $100.8 billion.

Net earnings attributable to UnitedHealth Group common shareholders was $6 billion, or $6.51 per share, compared to $5.8 billion, or $6.24 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $7.15.

For the full year of 2024, the company expects GAAP EPS of $15.50-15.75 and adjusted EPS of $27.50-27.75.

Prior performance