Key metrics from UPS’ (UPS) Q1 2025 earnings results

UPS (NYSE: UPS) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Consolidated revenues of $21.5 billion were down slightly from the same period a year ago.

Net income increased 6.6% to $1.18 billion while earnings per share rose 7.7% to $1.40 compared to last year. Adjusted EPS grew 4.2% year-over-year to $1.49.

The company’s full-year 2025 outlook remains the same.

