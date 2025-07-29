Key metrics from UPS’ (UPS) Q2 2025 earnings results

UPS (NYSE: UPS) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Total revenue decreased 2.7% year-over-year to $21.2 billion.
Net income decreased nearly 9% to $1.28 billion, or $1.51 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS declined 13% to $1.55.
In the US Domestic segment, revenue dipped slightly to $14 billion while in the International segment, revenue grew 2.6% to $4.4 billion. In the Supply Chain Solutions segment, revenue fell 18.3% to $2.6 billion.
