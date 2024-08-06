Key metrics from Yum! Brands’ (YUM) Q2 2024 earnings results

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) reported its second quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Total revenues increased 4% year-over-year to $1.76 billion.

Worldwide same-store sales were down 1%.

Net income decreased 12% to $367 million, or $1.28 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS fell 4% to $1.35.

Earnings beat estimates but revenue fell short.

Worldwide system sales increased 3% while unit count increased 5% in the quarter.

The stock rose over 4% on Tuesday.

Prior performance