Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) Q4 2020 earnings call dated

Corporate Participants:

Jason Kary — Vice President, Treasurer and Investor Relations

Ron Nersesian — Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer

Neil Dougherty — Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Presentation:

Jason Kary — Vice President, Treasurer and Investor Relations

Thank you and welcome everyone to Keysight’s fourth quarter earnings conference call for fiscal year 2020. Joining me are Ron Nersesian, Keysight’s Chairman, President and CEO and Neil Dougherty, our CFO. Joining us in the Q&A session will be Satish Dhanasekaran, who was recently appointed our Chief Operating Officer and Mark Wallace, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales. You can find the press release and information to supplement today’s discussion on our website at investor.keysight.com. While there, please click on the link for quarterly reports under the Financial Information tab. There you will find an investor presentation along with Keysight’s segment results [Technical Issues] prepared remarks to the website.

Today’s comments by Ron and Neil will refer to non-GAAP financial measures. We will also make references to core growth, which excludes the impact of currency movements and acquisitions or divestitures completed within the last 12 months. You will find the most directly comparable GAAP financial metrics and reconciliations on our website. We will make forward-looking statements about the financial performance of the company on today’s call. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and are only valid as of today. The company assumes no obligation to update them. Please review the company’s recent SEC filings for a more complete picture of our risks and other factors.

Lastly, I would note that management is scheduled to participate in upcoming virtual investor conferences in December hosted by Credit Suisse, Wells Fargo, Barclays, and Cowen. And now, I will turn the call over to Ron.

Ron Nersesian — Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Jason and thank you all for joining us. Keysight delivered an outstanding quarter to finish our fiscal year driven by strong execution and broad-based demand for our differentiated solutions. Despite COVID-related macro challenges, it was a record year for orders, gross margin, operating margin, earnings per share, and free cash flow. Today, I’ll focus my comments on three key headlines. First, we delivered exceptional fourth quarter results driven by strong execution as demand for Keysight’s next-generation technology solutions continued and end-market demand began to recover. Second, record profitability and cash flow again demonstrated the durability and strength of our financial operating model despite a challenging macroeconomic environment. And third, our long-term outlook for revenue and earnings growth is strong and we haven’t wavered from our pre-COVID long-term financial commitments and growth expectations announced in March of this year. The power of Keysight’s leadership model and our execution this year underscore our ability to deliver on these commitments, which includes 4% to 6% long-term core revenue growth and achieving 26% to 27% sustainable annual operating margin by no later than fiscal year 2023.

Now let’s take a deeper look at the strength of our fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial performance. In the fourth quarter, broad-based demand for Keysight’s Solutions drove strong results across the business as the economic recovery in certain sectors gained momentum. Record orders of $1.2 billion exceeded revenue and grew 3% year-over-year and 15% sequentially. We achieved fourth quarter revenue growth of 9% year-over-year with growth across all regions. Both the Communications and Electronic Industrial Solutions Groups achieved record revenue in the quarter. The resilience of our financial operating model resulted in an all-time high profitability and cash flow. In Q4, we delivered gross margin of 66% and operating margin of 29% and earnings of $1.62 per share and free cash flow of $308 million.

For the year and despite COVID-related macro challenges and supply chain disruption, orders grew to $4.5 billion, an all-time high for Keysight. As you recall, in Q2, we responded to government directors to limit the spread of coronavirus and closed the majority of our offices worldwide including our order fulfillment and manufacturing operations. We then ramped back up our production capacity in Q3. Despite this significant disruption, full year revenue of $4.2 billion declined only 2% year-over-year. Even in a difficult operating environment, we continue to deliver on our margin expansion commitment. Both gross margin and operating margin improved by over 100 basis points generating a record $4.85 per share in earnings in fiscal year 2020.

Turning to our markets, the Communications Solutions Group record quarterly revenue was driven by growth across the aerospace, defense and government and commercial communications. Aerospace, defense and government revenue increased 13% year-over-year in Q4 driven by strength in the Americas and Asia as defense modernizations continues to drive investments in technology with the focus on electromagnetic spectrum operations, space, and new commercial technologies like 5G. In Commercial Communications, 5G technology is scaling and drove strong demand across the design lifecycle from development to deployment. Keysight has the industry’s most comprehensive range of 5G design and test solutions enabling the global build out of networks and devices. 5G has been a strong growth driver for us for over the past three years and we continue to see new use cases and ongoing innovation as the ecosystem scales and adapts to a new technology.

A recent example of our 5G solutions approach includes collaboration on O-RAN with many industry leaders. Investment continues across the Commercial Communications market spanning wireless and wired technologies in data centers and also in the cloud. This quarter, we announced a new high performance PXIe modular 5G base station solution. It is enabling network equipment manufacturers and small cell vendors to accelerate their time to market. This solution also incorporates enhancements from our PathWave software platform that help automate some of the current workflow limitations.

Within Electronic Industrial Solutions Group, orders and revenue for our broad portfolio of general electronics solutions both grew double-digit driven by gradual economic recovery across most regions and improvement in the education market. Demand for our semiconductor measurement solutions was again strong this quarter as investment in next-generation process technologies continued. In automotive, while macro-driven weakness continues to weigh on the sector, strategic investment in the advanced automotive technology is a market priority. We saw an improvement from last quarter as orders grew double-digit sequentially across all regions.

Our Scienlab electric vehicle test solutions are expanding in Asia and Europe where government mandates are driving the electrification of vehicles. We continue to add to our solutions portfolio, addressing challenges in the development of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems or ADAS and ensuring compliance to important standards. In Q4, we introduced a new radar target simulator for ADAS being developed to enable autonomous driving as well as a new solution for testing automotive Ethernet standards compliance for in-vehicle networks. We also recently announced collaborations with SGS and Qualcomm to advanced testing of cellular vehicle-to-everything or C-V2X technology.

Turning to software and services, combined, they were one-third of total Keysight revenue for this year after another quarter of solid growth. In addition, recurring revenue increased from 18% of total in FY ’19 to 21% in FY ’20. On an annualized basis, recurring revenue grew high teens over last year. Software and services are important elements of our solution-centric strategy and differentiation and further strengthen the durability of our business model. In Q4, we launched new and enhanced solutions to tap the power of cloud-based processing and advanced analytics to speed design simulation, validation and manufacturing test. These include several new PathWave software solutions targeting advanced design, compliance test, automation and measurement and manufacturing analytics. Increasingly complex designs and the volume of data associated with their validation are driving demand for Keysight solutions.

Keysight’s execution and financial performance this year is a testament to Keysight’s leadership model, our values, and our commitment to corporate social responsibility. A year ago, I shared with our teams my top priorities for the company. One of these priorities was a specific focus on increasing our inclusion and diversity efforts. In support of this priority, I appointed a new senior director of inclusion and diversity who has been working with Keysight leaders and external organizations to increase representation of diverse groups within our workforce. We place a high value on inclusion and diversity at all levels of our organization, including the Board of Directors. We continue to make progress and I’m pleased to share that as of today, over 30% of our U.S. executives are diverse in gender, race, and or ethnicity.

Before I turn the call over to Neil, I’d like to sincerely thank all of our Keysight employees for their relentless commitment, engagement, and dedication to our success over the past year. Our people and culture are truly a competitive differentiator. Thanks to their efforts and in the face of unprecedented challenges, Keysight exits this year stronger than ever and is very well positioned to capitalize on our growth opportunities ahead. Now, I will turn it over to Neil to discuss our financial performance and outlook in more detail.

Neil Dougherty — Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Ron and hello everyone. Before I begin, please note that all comparisons are on a year-over-year basis, unless specifically noted otherwise. As Ron mentioned, we delivered an outstanding quarter and despite a challenging macro environment, we continued to make great progress towards our long-term annual financial targets.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, we delivered record revenue of $1.220 billion, which was above the high-end of our guidance range and grew 9% or 7% on a core basis. Q4 revenue growth was driven by continued demand in areas such as 5G, semiconductor measurement, and aerospace defense where we have leading positions and differentiated solutions. Demand for general electronics improved significantly in the quarter driven by regional economic recovery, particularly in Asia. Total Keysight orders exceeded revenue in Q4 with the book-to-bill just over 1. We delivered a record $1.231 billion in orders, up 3% or 1% on a core basis.

Looking at our operational results for Q4, we reported gross margin of 66% and operating expenses of $446 million, resulting in operating margin of 29%, an all-time quarterly high. Net income was a record $305 million and we achieved $1.62 in earnings per share, which was well above the high-end of our guidance and an increase of 22% [Phonetic] year-over-year. Our weighted average share count for the quarter was 188 million shares.

Moving to the performance of our segments. Our Communication Solutions Group generated record revenue of $901 million, up 8% while delivering record gross margin of 66% and record operating margin of 29%. In Q4, commercial communications generated revenue of $605 million, up 5% driven by strength across the 5G ecosystem from development to early manufacturing, Gen5 high-speed digital applications and data center related 400-gigabit and 800-gigabit technology. Aerospace, defense and government achieved record revenue of $296 million, an increase of 13% versus a prior all-time high in Q4 last year. Growth was driven by strength in the Americas and Asia with improvement in Europe. The Electronic Industrial Solutions Group generated fourth quarter revenue of $319 million, up 12% or 7% on a core basis driven by strength in general electronics and semiconductor. EISG reported gross margin of 65%, an increase of 230 basis points year-over-year and record operating margin of 30%.

Given the challenges that we faced this year, we are very pleased with our full year results. FY ’20 revenue totaled $4.2 billion, down 2% year-over-year or 3% on a core basis impacted by supply chain disruptions and macro challenges caused by the pandemic. Despite this small revenue decline, gross margin improved 140 basis points year-over-year to 65%. While continuing to invest in R&D at 16% of revenue or nearly $700 million for the year, operating margin improved 130 basis points to 25%. This year-over-year improvement demonstrates strong progress towards our annual operating margin target of 26% to 27%, which we expect to achieve by fiscal 2023. FY ’20 non-GAAP net income was $919 million or $4.85 per share for the full year.

Moving to the balance sheet and cash flow, we ended our fourth quarter with $1.8 billion in cash and cash equivalents and reported cash flow from operations of $338 million and record free cash flow of $308 million. Free cash flow is net of a $100 million funding contribution to our U.S. pension plan in the quarter, which provides a tax benefit in the current year and a pension expense benefit in FY ’21. Total free cash flow for the year was $899 million representing 21% of revenue and 98% of non-GAAP net income. Under our prior share repurchase authorization, we were opportunistic in deploying capital during the quarter. We acquired approximately 2.2 million shares on the open market at an average price of $96.55 for a total consideration of $215 million and exhausting our $500 million share repurchase authorization from May of 2019. This brings our total share repurchases for the year to approximately 4.3 million shares at an average share price of $95.90 for a total consideration of $410 million or 46% of free cash flow. As announced earlier today, the Keysight Board of Directors has approved a new share repurchase authorization of $750 million effective immediately.

Before moving to FY ’21 modeling and our Q1 guidance, I’d like to provide a brief update on global trade concerns. We admittedly have a tough order comp in Q1 due to China trade restrictions and the pending U.S. administration change, which has historically dampened government business during the transition. Despite these headwinds, we have started to see gradual improvements in many of our markets and are entering the year in a strong backlog position giving us confidence in our ability to navigate these near-term perturbations.

Looking to FY ’21, we expect quarterly revenue seasonality to be more muted than in the past due to ongoing COVID-19 and macro-related uncertainty. Just as we flex expenses down this year, flexible spending and variable compensation is expected to increase in FY ’21 to more normal levels with Q2 expenses seasonally higher than all other quarters. In addition, FY ’21 pension expenses reflected in the other expense line are expected to increase by $5 million per quarter. Interest expense is expected to be approximately $78 million and capital spending is expected to be in the range of $170 million to $180 million as we begin a two-year project to increase the resiliency of our supply chain. Regarding our tax rate, we are modeling a 12% non-GAAP effective tax rate for FY ’21.

Now turning to our outlook and guidance, we expect first quarter 2021 revenue to be in the range of $1.140 billion to $1.160 billion and Q1 earnings per share to be in the range of $1.32 to $1.38 based on a weighted diluted share count of approximately 188 million shares. In closing, our solid outlook for revenue and earnings growth coupled with the durability of our business model give us confidence in our ability to deliver on the long-term financial commitments that we outlined in March prior to COVID. Despite the challenges of this past year, we continue to make good progress towards our long-term targets of 4% to 6% core revenue growth and annual operating margin of 26% to 27%. With that, I will now turn it back to Jason for the Q&A.

Jason Kary — Vice President, Treasurer and Investor Relations

Thank you, Neil. Chris, will you please give the instructions for the Q&A.

