Kinder Morgan (KMI) Q3 2025 earnings rise on strong revenue growth

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE: KMI), a leading energy infrastructure company, reported an increase in adjusted earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, driven by strong revenue growth.

Adjusted earnings climbed 16% to $0.29 per share in Q3 from $0.25 per share in the year-ago quarter. Net income attributable to shareholders, on a reported basis, was $628 million or $0.28 per share in the third quarter, compared to $625 million or $0.28 per share in Q3 2024.

“The company generated strong third-quarter net income attributable to KMI and Adjusted EBITDA, with increased financial contributions from our Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, and Terminals business segments versus the third quarter of 2024, along with very strong operational performance and project execution,” said Kinder Morgan’s CEO, Kim Dang.

The company reported revenues of $4.15 billion for the third quarter, compared to $3.70 billion in the corresponding period last year. Q3 adjusted EBITDA was $1.99 billion, up 6% from the third quarter of 2024.

The board of directors announced a cash dividend of $0.2925 per share for the third quarter, payable on November 17, 2025, to stockholders of record as of November 3. The dividend represents a 2% increase over the third quarter of 2024.