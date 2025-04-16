Kinder Morgan Q1 2025 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Follow Along with the Real-Time Transcript

Energy infrastructure company Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) will be reporting its first-quarter 2025 financial results today after regular trading hours.

On average, analysts forecast adjusted earnings of $0.36 per share for the March quarter, compared to $0.34 per share in the year-ago quarter. The consensus revenue estimate for Q1 is $4.03 billion, which represents a 4.8% year-over-year increase.

For the fourth quarter of 2024, Kinder Morgan reported adjusted earnings of $0.32 per share, up 14% from the year-ago quarter. Net income attributable to shareholders, on an unadjusted basis, was $667 million or $0.30 per share in the December quarter, compared to $594 million or $0.27 per share in the same period of 2023. Revenues edged down by 1% year-over-year to about $4 billion in Q4.