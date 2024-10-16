Kinder Morgan Q3 2024 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Follow Along with the Real-Time Transcript

Energy infrastructure company Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) will be reporting third-quarter 2024 financial results today after regular trading hours.

On average, analysts forecast adjusted earnings of $0.27 per share for the September quarter, compared to $0.24 per share in the prior-year quarter. The consensus revenue estimate is $3.97 billion, which represents a 16% year-over-year decrease.

For the second quarter of 2024, Kinder Morgan reported adjusted earnings of $0.25 per share, compared to $0.24 per share a year earlier. Net income attributable to shareholders, on an unadjusted basis, was $575 million or $0.26 per share in the second quarter. Revenues increased to $3.57 billion in the June quarter from $3.50 billion in the prior-year quarter.