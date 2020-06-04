Kirkland’s Inc (NASDAQ: KIRK) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Kirkland’s Inc (KIRK) Q1 2020 earnings call dated

Woody Woodward — President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Tripp. I am proud of how nimble and resilient our team has been throughout the last several months. Many of our customers were at home. Looking at their walls through this period and decided to make some changes, when they were ready to shop, we were ready for them. The adjustments we made to our business model the rightsizing and the significant upgrading of our merchandise assortments, all came together at the right time, I would also like to acknowledge the continued support and partnership with our vendors who enabled us to work through this unprecedented time they deserve much of the credit for the improvement in our trends we’ve learned a lot about ourselves, our customers and what our team is capable of achieving during one of the most challenging periods in the history of retail.

There are many aspects of the home furnishings industry that are already returning to normal, but as we’ve seen with a number of announcements of store — of store closings, competitors liquidating and consumers adopting new shopping behaviors and priorities. There are many aspects of the business that might not ever be the same again. We think that’s a good thing for the future of Kirkland’s we started 2020 with tremendous momentum from the significant year of transformation achieved in 2019, the key priorities we outlined a few months ago continue to guide us for 2020 and beyond and provide the foundation for the confidence we have in our business for the balance of the year.

Before I getting into what’s driving that confidence level. Let me update you on where we are with these priorities. Recall that our goal is to be in the consideration set for a complete decorating project. In addition to the finishing touches we want our customers to see us as the resource for furnishing a home furnish, a home of any size on a budget and we want to continue to move away from the mass merchant retailers to be the value home retail store within the specialty world. That all starts with further accelerating our product development to reinforce quality and relevancy for the balance of the year, we will continue to build on the tabletop and other select furniture pieces and we continue to test upholstery. These new assortments are resonating with our customers as Nicole will discuss later, are selling at a higher margin rate than a year ago.

We also set a goal to improve omnichannel via website enhancements incremental digital spend and expanded online assortment. We also want and in-store experience that closely is aligned With our omnichannel capabilities, based on the strong e-commerce sales before, during and after the pandemic, especially in fiscal May, I believe e-commerce, e-commerce will remain a key driver of our overall business strategy. With buy online pickup in store now in place in all of our stores and the improvements we’ve already completed in our supply chain with the replacement of our distribution center with three more efficient hubs operating by the third quarter, we can support that growth with better speed and profitability. While we expect to keep our overall marketing spend flat with last year we’re investing in improvements to the customer experience to drive customer acquisition and brand awareness.

Over the next several months, we are re-launching our loyalty program and will offer extended credit options and broader delivery options beginning this quarter. Additionally, we will utilize our hard-won leaner infrastructure to be nimbler in our response to changes in customer preferences in buying behaviors. These last few months have brought us closer to the customer and they’ve told us. And as a result, bared out so far that they’ve missed Kirkland’s and they’re really, really leaned into the stores, they like. And lastly, we’ll continue to preserve our capital to invest in the business.

Nicole will describe in a moment the extensive measures we took to keep us on track for our year-end goal of no debt and positive cash. Now in closing, let me spend a few moments on four reasons, why we’re confident about the direction of our business for the balance of the year. First, we took the opportunity to rightsize the company and make it nimbler than it’s ever been. That capability is on display very early on and in the pandemic, when we were one of the first in the country to stand up contactless curbside pickup to great success. Second, we have less store-based competition with the ongoing liquidation of Peer one and last week’s announcement of Tuesday morning’s bankruptcy and the closing of a third of their stores. We are seeing a significant amount of our stores lose competition within their markets. Third, we entered the pandemic with strong trends in the stores and online and those accelerated online, while the stores were closed and the trends have returned in both channels, since the stores begun reopening. Fourth, our online business is being fueled by margin friendly promotions and first time shoppers. Collectively, these four factors have had a positive effect on our results to date in the second quarter. While there is much work ahead of us to continue to translate this confidence and nimbleness into sustained results. We believe we have a more favorable environment in which we operate and innovate going forward. Now, I’ll turn it over to Nicole Strain, our Chief Financial Officer.

Nicole A. Strain — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Woody. I would like to begin by also expressing our appreciation for our store employees, our distribution center employees and those in our corporate offices, the past few months have been more challenging than we ever would have expected, and I am proud of the strength flexibility and then the loyalty of our teams. You are the core of Kirkland’s and the reason we will be successful. I would also like to thank our vendors landlords and other partners, what we have asked of — asked of them during this time has been difficult and in many cases added hardship to their businesses and we are grateful.

Our first quarter results were significantly impacted by the temporary closure of our stores for the second half of the quarter. I want to touch on a few highlights of the quarter in the first month of our second quarter and then move to the actions we have taken and how we expect those actions to benefit the remainder of this fiscal year and beyond. For the quarter, our comparable sales were down just under 40% with February flat to the prior year. And the other two months impacted by the slowing demand in early March, followed by the store closures on March 19. The positive comps and momentum we experienced in the fourth quarter continued into February, which gives us confidence that the merchandise changes we made are working.

The e-commerce comp for the quarter was 32.3% with a slow march has consumer demand focused essential products and increasing to 97% in April. Our third-party drop ship revenue has particularly — has been particularly strong with an over 80% increase for the quarter and over 200% in the month of April. During the quarter, we closed 27 stores product margin for the quarter was down 340 basis points from the prior year and down 140 basis points in the month of April, which included the shift to a higher mix of e-commerce sales and more specifically drop ship sales. We recorded an impairment charge within the quarter of $3.2 million, which included $2.2 million related to fixed asset impairment at 16 stores, this carrying value exceeded their fair value and $1 million for right of use asset impairment at 6 stores.

The results of the quarter also include the continued pay of certain employees while the stores were closed as well as fixed occupancy distribution center and corporate overhead expenses. Further, we continue to pay merchandise and freight costs and other essential payables. Our earnings per share for the quarter was a loss of $0.53 compared to a loss of $0.62 in the prior year Q1. The tax benefit allowed by the net operating loss carryback provision of the CARES Act had a significant benefit on the quarter. Adjusting for store closing costs severance asset impairment the tax benefit from the net operating loss, carry back and the tax valuation allowance on our remaining state deferred tax assets the adjusted loss per share was $1.29 and that’s relative to a loss of $0.51 in the prior year.

We did not adjust for the store closures or any additional impacts of the pandemic as of the end of the quarter, we had $30.1 million of cash, $40 million drawn on our revolving credit facility and $22.6 million remaining availability on this facility. Now for a quick update on where we stand today and some preliminary results for the month of May, we continue to be encouraged by our sales and margin trends for the month of May, we had a flat comp, which included an increase in e-commerce sales of 95%. This comp increase is with less than half of our stores opened to customer traffic going into the month, with stores adding as stay at home orders lifted. We use the limited overall demand during the store closures to reset our mindset on discounts and the results continue to be encouraging.

We have and we’ll continue to offer incentives to purchase and offers to drive traffic to our stores and our website, but with lower depth of offer and limited stacking. For the month of May, our product margin exceeded the prior year by over 150 basis points. We intend to continue this discipline as we move forward. As of today we have 357 of our 404 stores open to customer traffic with reduced hours of operation, 43 stores with curbside pickup only and another two stores in the process of permanently closing. We have over $17 million of cash and have repaid $20 million of the $40 million draw on our credit facility. Other actions taking during the store closures include we paid our part-time team members during the first two weeks of store closure and continue to pay our store managers and key employees at reduced rates for the entire period of closure. This allowed us to reopen our stores quickly as stay at home orders were removed.

The furloughs of part-time store employees and the reduced store hours upon reopening resulted in a $5.6 million reduction of labor expense compared to the prior-year quarter. We expect the reduced store hours and more efficient labor model to have a significant benefit for the remainder of the fiscal year. We permanently reduced a third of our distribution center, indirect labor and furloughed additional direct labor according to demand, which resulted in a $900,000 reduction in cost in Q1. We utilize the remaining distribution center resources to ensure our supply chain projects remained on track, which include the implementation of a warehouse management system consolidation of our two Jackson, Tennessee distribution centers in the stand up two regional e-commerce hubs, one in each of the second and third quarters.

These projects will benefit supply chain cost and speed up shipment to customers ongoing. We significantly reduced store transportation expenses with limited deliveries to stores and the delay or reduction of merchandise receipts, which resulted in $5.2 million of expense reduction, relative to the prior-year quarter. In April, we reduced our corporate office head count by 18% in addition to the 14% reduction in January. For a total annualized expense reduction of 8.4 million. We temporarily reduced the salary of the executive leadership team and our Board of Directors. We’ve reduced our corporate office space by a third and implemented a further reduction across all corporate overhead expenses. For the quarter alone the result was a $3.1 million reduction in expense relative to the first quarter of 2019. We realigned advertising expense to 2019 levels as a percent of sales and further shifted the funding to digital, which has been effective over the past two months, driving sales and introducing new customers to Kirkland.

Our merchandise team worked tirelessly with our vendors to cancel or delay orders which were moved over $80 million of merchandise receipts from our plant, which were Hopefully weighted to the second and third quarters. This will allow us to sell through our current inventory without reaching levels, significantly above our plan and also opened up receipts for our important seasonal merchandise. These receipt reductions will have the largest benefit to our cash flow in the second and third quarters. We have and continue to work with our landlords to negotiate rent abatements or deferrals during the period, when our stores were closed. As we reach agreements with landlords we are paying current per the terms of the agreement. We expect to have these completed in the month of June and be back to normal payment timing as part of the landlord negotiations, we do expect further store closures in this fiscal year as we exit out of unprofitable locations and continue to optimize our brick-and-mortar footprints. Lastly, related to benefits provided by the CARES Act. We have filed our 2019 tax return, taking advantage of the expanded net operating loss carryback provisions and expect to refund in excess of $12 million within the third quarter, we’ve recognize the payroll tax to credit in the amount of $1.4 million in the quarter through the qualified wages credit for wages paid to employees not working, and we will continue to defer the employer portion of payroll taxes for the remainder of the year, which we expect to exceed $2 million and must be repaid half in each of 2021 and 2022. With our expected sales trends and the actions we have taken to reduce expenses and improve cash flow we expect to continue to build cash throughout the year and in the year with positive cash and no outstanding borrowings. We further expect the leverage of the actions taken in the acceleration of our infrastructure changes to return Kirkland’s to profitability. And with that, I’ll turn it back to Woody for some closing comments.

Woody Woodward — President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks. Thanks, Nicole. I want to thank our employees, who work so hard every day to make Kirkland’s a special shopping experience and our customers who are visiting our stores and online.

With that, I’ll turn it over to any questions you may have.

Questions and Answers:

