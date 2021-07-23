KMB Earnings: Key numbers from Kimberly-Clark’s Q2 2021 financial results

Kimberly-Clark Corp. (NYSE: KMB) Friday reported its second-quarter financial results. Earnings and revenues decreased from last year and missed analysts’ estimates.

Second-quarter adjusted earnings declined to $1.47 per share from $2.20 in the year-ago quarter and came in below the Street view. Net income for the June quarter was $404 million or $1.19 per share, compared to $681 million or $1.99 per share in the same period of 2020.

Meanwhile, total sales increased 2% year-over-year to $4.72 billion, which was slightly below the consensus forecast.

Read management/analysts’ comments on Kimberly-Clark’s Q2 report

Shares of Kimberly-Clark dropped early Friday following the earnings release, after closing the previous session lower.

Prior Performance