Categories AlphaGraphs, Analysis, Consumer

KMB Earnings: Key numbers from Kimberly-Clark’s Q2 2021 financial results

Kimberly-Clark Corp. (NYSE: KMB) Friday reported its second-quarter financial results. Earnings and revenues decreased from last year and missed analysts’ estimates.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. Q2 2021 earnings infographic

Second-quarter adjusted earnings declined to $1.47 per share from $2.20 in the year-ago quarter and came in below the Street view. Net income for the June quarter was $404 million or $1.19 per share, compared to $681 million or $1.99 per share in the same period of 2020.

Meanwhile, total sales increased 2% year-over-year to $4.72 billion, which was slightly below the consensus forecast.

Read management/analysts’ comments on Kimberly-Clark’s Q2 report

Shares of Kimberly-Clark dropped early Friday following the earnings release, after closing the previous session lower.

Prior Performance

  • Kimberly-Clark reports Q3 2020 earnings results
  • Kimberly Clark Corp Q2 2020

Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!

Most Popular

SNAP Earnings: All you need to know about Snap’s Q2 2021 earnings results

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) reported second quarter 2021 earnings results today. Revenues increased 116% year-over-year to $982 million. Net loss amounted to $151.6 million, or $0.10 per share, compared to

TWTR Earnings: Twitter swings to profit in Q2 as revenues surge 74%; results beat

Microblogging platform Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) Thursday reported a profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2021, compared to a loss last year. Both earnings and revenue came in above

Earnings Infographic: Intel (INTC) Q2 2021 profit, revenue beat estimates

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) Thursday reported financial results for the second quarter of 2021. The revenue was reported at $19.6 billion compared to $19.7 billion in the previous year's second

Tags

Ecommerceretail

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top