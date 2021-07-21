KO Earnings: All you need to know about Coca-Cola Q2 2021 earnings results

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) reported second-quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Total revenue grew 42% year-over-year to $10.1 billion. Organic revenues grew 37%.

Net income attributable to shareowners rose 48% to $2.6 billion, or $0.61 per share. Adjusted EPS grew 61% to $0.68.

The company beat expectations on both the top and bottom line numbers.

For the full year of 2021, the company expects organic revenue to grow 12-14%. Adjusted EPS is estimated to grow 13-15% versus 2020.

Shares gained 2% during premarket hours.

Prior performance