KO Earnings: All you need to know about Coca-Cola Q2 2021 earnings results
The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) reported second-quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Total revenue grew 42% year-over-year to $10.1 billion. Organic revenues grew 37%.
Net income attributable to shareowners rose 48% to $2.6 billion, or $0.61 per share. Adjusted EPS grew 61% to $0.68.
The company beat expectations on both the top and bottom line numbers.
For the full year of 2021, the company expects organic revenue to grow 12-14%. Adjusted EPS is estimated to grow 13-15% versus 2020.
Shares gained 2% during premarket hours.
