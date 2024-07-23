KO Earnings: All you need to know about Coca-Cola’s Q2 2024 earnings results

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) reported its second quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Net revenues grew 3% to $12.4 billion, and organic revenues grew 15% compared to the same period last year.

Net income attributable to shareowners of The Coca-Cola Company decreased 5% to $2.4 billion, or $0.56 per share, versus last year. Comparable EPS grew 7% to $0.84.

The top and bottom line numbers beat expectations.

The company expects to deliver organic revenue growth of 9-10% and comparable EPS growth of 5-6% for the full year of 2024.

Prior performance