Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
KO Earnings: All you need to know about Coca-Cola’s Q3 2025 earnings results
The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Net revenues grew 5% year-over-year to $12.5 billion. Organic revenues grew 6%.
Net income attributable to shareowners of The Coca-Cola Company rose 30% to $3.69 billion, or $0.86 per share, compared to last year. Comparable EPS grew 6% to $0.82.
For the full year of 2025, KO expects organic revenue growth of 5-6% and comparable EPS growth of approx. 3% versus 2024.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Intel Q3 Preview: Can foundry bets and AI tailwinds drive a rebound?
Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) has reported muted results for the first half, as the chipmaker continues to navigate a challenging market environment. Despite the company actively executing its turnaround strategy,
IBM is gearing up to report Q3 earnings. Here’s what to expect
IBM Corporation (NYSE: IBM) is preparing to report its third-quarter FY25 results next week. The IT services giant has evolved its AI strategy from a technology-centric approach to a more
What to expect when Mattel (MAT) reports its Q3 2025 earnings results
Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) were up 1% on Friday. The stock has dropped 5% in the past three months. The toymaker is slated to report its earnings results