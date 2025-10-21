KO Earnings: All you need to know about Coca-Cola’s Q3 2025 earnings results

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Net revenues grew 5% year-over-year to $12.5 billion. Organic revenues grew 6%.

Net income attributable to shareowners of The Coca-Cola Company rose 30% to $3.69 billion, or $0.86 per share, compared to last year. Comparable EPS grew 6% to $0.82.

For the full year of 2025, KO expects organic revenue growth of 5-6% and comparable EPS growth of approx. 3% versus 2024.