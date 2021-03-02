Kohl’s Corp. (KSS) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Kohl’s Corp. (NYSE: KSS) Q4 2020 earnings call dated

Presentation:

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to Q4 2020 Kohl’s Corporation Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mark Rupe, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Mark Rupe — Vice President, Investor Relations

Thank you. Certain statements made on this call, including projected financial results and the company’s future initiatives are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Kohl’s intends forward-looking terminology such as believes, expects, may, will, should, anticipates, plans or similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which could cause Kohl’s actual results to differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements.

Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those that are described in Item 1A in Kohl’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and the quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended May 2, 2020 and as may be supplemented from time to time in Kohl’s other filings with the SEC, all of which are expressly incorporated herein by reference. Forward-looking statements relate to the date initially made and Kohl’s undertakes no obligation to update them.

In addition, during this call, we will make reference to non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share and free cash flow. Information necessary to reconcile these non-GAAP measures can be found in the investor presentation filed as an exhibit to our Form 8-K filed with the SEC and is available on the company’s investor relations website.

Please note that this call will be recorded. However, replays of this call will not be updated. So if you’re listening to a replay of this call, it is possible that the information discussed is no longer current and Kohl’s undertakes no obligation to update such information.

With me today are Michelle Gass, our Chief Executive Officer; and Jill Timm, our Chief Financial Officer. I will now turn the call over to Michelle.

Michelle Gass — Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Mark. Good morning and welcome to Kohl’s fourth quarter earnings conference call. I hope that you and your loved ones remain healthy and safe. 2020 turned out to be very different than what we imagined when we spoke to you this time a year ago. The pandemic has had its impact on each of us personally and professionally. So I’m optimistic that brighter days are ahead.

As you saw in today’s release, our organization has continued to navigate through the pandemic successfully. Our business is gaining momentum and our strong cash generating model has proven resilient. We ended the year with $2.3 billion in cash, up more than $1.5 billion from last year.

Looking ahead, I am extremely confident in our outlook. We are executing with a clear strategic plan to continue building on the momentum in our business with an intense focus on improving our profitability. We have delivered strong initial progress against our strategy in the past two quarters and we are positioned to deliver a multi-year improvement in sales and operating margin. Based on our progress and outlook, we are pleased to share that we will be resuming our capital allocation strategy in 2021. This includes increasing our capital expenditure, reinstating the dividends, resuming share repurchases and employing liability management strategy.

For today’s call, I’m going to provide a high level overview of our fourth quarter performance, discuss the progress we are making against our strategic framework and highlight the key initiatives we have in place for 2021 and beyond. Jill will then provide details on our operating margin goal and capital allocation strategy followed by a review of our Q4 results and 2021 outlook.

Let me start by touching on our fourth quarter performance. Our results exceeded our expectations across all key metrics in what was a highly unique holiday period. Sales improved sequentially for the third consecutive quarter and strengthened as we move through the period. Digital sales growth was strong, up 22% and accounting for 42% of net sales versus 31% last year. Our stores played a critical role in supporting the heightened digital demand by fulfilling [Phonetic] nearly 45% of digital sales, up significantly from 35% last year.

Our home business led the way once again, delivering positive sales growth. And we were pleased with the solid outperformance in active and beauty and have seen continued improvement in our women’s business. Each of these are key areas of our growth strategy, which I’ll discuss in more detail in a moment.

We are also making great progress in our efforts to expand our operating margin. Our fourth quarter gross margin performance and expense discipline highlight the traction we have already made as we look to make further progress against our strategic goals. Importantly, these are not one-time benefits, but rather fundamental changes we are making in our operations that will drive sustainable improvements to our business.

Let me now transition to our strategic framework, discuss our progress and highlight the key initiatives we have in place for 2021 and beyond. As we shared on our Q3 call, our vision is to be the most trusted retailer of choice to the active and casual lifestyle. The trend towards casualization and living actively has been underway for some time, but has accelerated with the pandemic. Kohl’s is uniquely positioned to differentiate itself and address the active lifestyle needs of today’s families, given our breadth of relevant categories are accessible an aspirational brand portfolio are seamless omnichannel experience and healthy store base and our leading loyalty program.