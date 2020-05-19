Kohl’s Corp (NYSE: KSS) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Kohl’s Corp (KSS) Q1 2020 earnings call dated

Michelle Gass — Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Mark. Good morning and welcome to Kohl’s first quarter earnings conference call.

A lot has happened since our last earnings call on March 3. The escalation of the COVID-19 pandemic has challenged the world in ways never thought imaginable. It is affected each of us to varying degrees and has had a significant economic toll. I hope you and your families are safe and healthy during this time. As difficult as this unprecedented health crisis has been, I am comforted by the resilience and generosity that has been exhibited by so many. Our sincere gratitude goes out to all of those on the front line that have worked tirelessly to support the greater good. I’d like to thank our associates for their support and commitment, as we have continued to operate portions of our business. I would also like to recognize and thank our many business partners and vendors that have been instrumental in helping us navigate through this crisis.

We’ve had to make difficult decisions to ensure our business continuity, and I am incredibly proud of how our organization has stepped up to the challenge. We’ve learned a lot and we’ll be sure to leverage these insights into the future. We expect we’ll be operating differently for quite some time, but we are pleased that we have now begun the rebuilding process. We have taken our first step in this direction and have begun to reopen stores. As we continue to move forward, we will do so with the health and safety of our associates and our customers remaining our top priority.

For today’s call, I’m going to discuss how we are navigating the current environment, touch on our first quarter results, review our store reopening strategies, and then share with you an update on our strategic initiatives and the opportunities we have to take market share. Jill, will then review the financial results and provide details on the actions we’ve taken to ensure our liquidity and financial flexibility to navigate this crisis, and over time become a stronger company.

We entered 2020 with a strong foundation and a healthy financial position. As we shared with you on last quarter’s call, we had a record 65 million customers shopping at Kohl’s in 2019. This is a testament to Kohl’s differentiation and the value proposition we provide our customers. We also entered the year with over $700 million in cash and modest leverage. We have a long history of disciplined and prudent capital management, and have reduced our debt in recent years. This has put us in a solid position to navigate this crisis and will continue to serve us well.

As COVID-19 escalated, we established two short-term priorities. The first, protecting our associates and customers, and the second, preserving the financial position of the company. Consistent with these priorities, we closed all of our stores on March 20 to do our part in helping to slow the spread of the virus. We also took immediate action to reduce our cash outflow. Essentially, everything was on the table and we operated swiftly and decisively. We reduced inventory receipts, extended payment terms and reduced expenses across the business including marketing, technology and operations. We also made the difficult decision to furlough 85,000 associates, most of whom work in our stores and store distribution centers. These are valued members of the Kohl’s family and we supported them through two weeks of pay and continuing their existing health benefits. In addition to expenses, we also increased our liquidity through significantly reducing our capital spend, suspending our dividend and share repurchase program, replacing and upsizing our revolver and issuing new debt.

I will now turn to our first quarter results. As expected, our business has been materially impacted by COVID-19. While we have a fast-growing digital business, it has only replaced a small portion of the sales lost from our entire store base being closed during the second half of the first quarter. Our business was on track entering the crisis, with comparable sales trends consistent with our previous guidance at the time of our fourth quarter earnings release. However, shortly thereafter, we began to see the traffic impact to our stores and then we closed all of our stores on March 20. With our entire store base closed, we responded with speed and agility, leaning into our digital business as the only channel to engage with our customers.

We amplified our digital marketing and updated digital site content to be relevant to what customers were interested at this time. We also leveraged our large and growing email file of more than 50 million customers, to reach them in new and personalized ways. These efforts paid off. Digital sales increased 24% for the quarter and accelerated to 60% in the month of April. All of the key performance metrics were positive including traffic, conversion average unit retail and units per transaction. And we were pleased to see more new customers and younger customers shopping on our digital platform. Importantly, our stores have built a higher percentage of digital orders, which aided our efforts to reduce in store inventory.

More than 40% of digital orders were fulfilled by ship from store and customer pickup during the first quarter. And this percentage was much higher in April, following the successful launch of Store Drive Up where we’ve seen great customer uptake. In fact in the over 900 stores where it is offered, the percentage of digital demand fulfilled by Store Drive Up was 15%, exceeding that of buy online pickup in store before the crisis begin. While we had been testing this capability in a couple of stores, it was still very new to us. As the health crisis unfolded, our team swiftly put a strategy together and launched at scale very quickly. This is a great example of the responsiveness and agility of our organization.

From a line of business perspective, we achieved positive digital sales growth in all of our categories. Home was the strongest with digital sales increasing more than 50% for the quarter. The home category has historically penetrated higher digitally for us and was influenced by stay at home mandates. We saw a particularly strong demand for kitchen electrics, vacuums, electronics and gaming. We also saw continued digital strength in areas like active, toys and beauty. And we saw growth in areas like basics, intimates and sleepwear. However, apparel and footwear lagged overall digital growth.

Now, I’d like to discuss our reopening strategy. Stores are the lifeblood of Kohl’s, and more than 90% of our customers have historically shopped [Phonetic] them. While the current crisis has had a significant impact to our store business, we continue to see our store portfolio as one of the core assets of our strategy going forward. A key reason for this is that our stores are financially healthy. 99% of them generated positive four-wall cash flow in 2019. Another reason is that they are located off-mall, in suburban neighborhoods where our customers live and work. We see this as an advantage as the majority of our stores are located next to high traffic areas where our customers are already shopping. We also believe the size of our store provides us a unique advantage to facilitate social distancing as customers begin to journey away from home.

Our goal is to operate the cleanest and safest environment in retail, where our associates feel comfortable providing excellent customer service, and where our customers feel confident to shop. And we are investing to ensure this happens. Since the day we closed all of our stores, our team has been working on a thoughtful and comprehensive plan to adopt the latest health and safety measures as we reopen our stores. These include operating with limited store hours, social distancing signage, elevated cleaning procedures, a new returns process among many others. We will continue to offer Store Drive Up as a convenient offering for our customers. We will also resume our Amazon Returns program as stores reopen, and we expect to see traffic build as customers return items purchased over the last several months.

We are implementing health and safety best practices for our store associates as they return to work. Associates will undergo training on the new procedures, as well as take part in mandatory wellness and temperature checks before each shift. We’ll also provide many of the things like masks and gloves that are becoming standard in this new environment, and we are adjusting workspaces to enable social distancing. We believe that all of these elements create the right environment for our associates and customers as they are welcomed back to stores.

Since May 4, we have reopened about 50% of our stores across the country. We have followed a set of criteria, including state guidelines, health data, store readiness and field insights to help us determine the timing of store reopenings. We have been reopening stores on a state-by-state basis. However, we will continue to be agile in our approach as conditions are still evolving. As you can appreciate, as we reopen stores, there’s a great sense of pride for the entire organization. It’s been a difficult road over the past two months, but we’ve made the right decisions and strategic moves to put us in a position to begin rebuilding. We are very excited to commence this process, knowing that we can build a stronger Kohl’s in the future. That said, we will remain present to the situation and be prudent in our planning, recognizing that COVID-19 will present challenges for some time.

Let me now discuss how we are thinking about the rebuilding process. As we look forward, we are planning our business based on the assumptions that sales will rebuild gradually during the remainder of the year as people get more comfortable living in this new normal. Based on this, we are planning the business conservatively. Our company has a long history of operating with great discipline, and we believe prudence dictates caution in the near term. To be clear, though, the decisions we are making in the short term related to COVID-19 will not alter our conviction about growing this business over the long term. To that end, our primary focus continues to be navigating the current crisis, though we are beginning to look towards the future, ensuring that Kohl’s is as relevant, if not more so, based on expected changes in the competitive and consumer landscape.

We were looking forward to presenting a thorough strategic update at an Investor Day in March. Given that we were unable to do so, I thought it would be helpful to share the overarching themes that remain relevant post COVID-19, though we will continue to take advantage of new insights presented during this dynamic time. Let me remind you that Kohl’s is a leading omnichannel retailer with a strong foundation and a loyal base of 65 million customers. Over the last five years, we have enhanced our very healthy store portfolio with a thriving and growing digital business. We view these two channels as not distinct but highly connected to present a unified experience to the customer. In addition, we’ve also been able to leverage the operations of both our stores and digital platform to deliver easy and seamless experiences.

Kohl’s has a differentiated position in the market anchored in three important characteristics, an unmatched brand portfolio at the best value, easy and inspiring experiences, and an industry-leading loyalty program. As we look forward, we will leverage our strong foundation and differentiation against the following focus areas, strengthening our product leadership, elevating the experience, leading the next generation of loyalty, and operating with excellence. Let me share a little on each of these.

First, as it relates to strengthening our product leadership, we are focused on modernizing our women’s business, continuing to lead in active for the family, building a much larger beauty business and enhancing our position in our other core categories. As we discussed on last quarter’s call, improving our women’s performance is a top priority. While the current environment will pose challenges, we are moving forward with several bold moves. We will exit eight down-trending women’s private brands. These include Dana Buchman, Jennifer Lopez, Mudd, Candie’s, Rock & Republic, POPSUGAR, ELLE and Juicy Couture. This will create space to introduce a more compelling and current offering to our customers while improving the overall clarity through reduced choice counts.

We are also committed to growing the active category. We’ve nearly doubled our active sales since 2013, and we see continued momentum in this category as customers focus on staying healthy. And we continue to be very committed to building a large beauty business and are investing to make that happen. Last year, we added many new brands and expanded our elevated beauty experience to 12 stores. This year, we will add 50 more stores with the elevated experience. Lastly, we will continue to bring new relevant brands to Kohl’s as we know that constant newness and discovery is absolutely key to engaging our existing customers, as well as to attract new younger customers.

In 2020, we will introduce several new brands, including Lands’ End and TOMS. Lands’ End is an iconic brand and a market leader in the classic casual lifestyle. Beginning this fall, we will offer the full Lands’ End assortment on kohls.com, as well as feature a shop-in-shop experience in 150 of our stores. And we expect TOMS will resonate with our millennial target. Our team here is continuing to seek out other relevant brands to offer to our Kohl’s customers. We look forward to sharing more in the future.

Next, let me talk about how we are elevating the experience. When we think about experience, we think broadly on every touch point and interaction we have with our customers across all channels. We see many areas of opportunity to elevate the experience, including refreshing the existing store experience, driving localization and accelerating our digital growth. A few examples include investing to create more compelling merchandising, leveraging in-store technology to drive better customer experience and efficiency, and implementing a more tailored approach to local markets. In addition, we will continue to invest in supporting the growth of our digital business, which has more than doubled in sales since 2014.

Our next priority is leading the next generation of loyalty. We have an incredibly strong foundation in loyalty with 30 million members, and we don’t take this for granted. We have three key differentiating elements of our loyalty program, our iconic Kohl’s Cash, our Rewards program and the Kohl’s Charge private-label card. We know that as we move customers up the loyalty ladder, sales productivity significantly increases. To enhance our efforts on this front, we are integrating our loyalty assets and leveraging personalization. We look forward to sharing more details on our progress in the future.

And lastly, let me talk about operating with excellence. Operating with excellence and enhancing our profitability has been one of our strategic priorities for several years, and it is deeply ingrained in every corner of our organization. It’s also a concept that underpins all of our initiatives, and has been particularly useful as we’ve navigated through the COVID-19 crisis.

Before I hand it off to Jill, let me summarize my comments today. Our financial performance, like many other retailers, will be materially impacted by COVID-19 in 2020. Our focus will remain on striking a balance between the short term and the long term, recognizing the decisions we make today can influence our long-term opportunity. We are confident that our strong fundamentals and financial discipline will enable us to not only navigate the short term uncertainty but also position us to take advantage of unique market and customer opportunities in a post-COVID environment.

Much of what has made Kohl’s the vibrant and resilient retailer it is today will make Kohl’s a stronger company in the future. We will maintain a clear and unwavering focus on providing families an unmatched brand portfolio at a great value, and an easy and convenient experience. And we will leverage our strong foundation that has been built through significant and consistent capital investments in omnichannel technology in our stores.

In closing, I want to thank our associates for their incredible commitment and resilience for stepping up in the face of this unprecedented challenge. Each of you has given me great inspiration. I said on last quarter’s call that the strength of our company is rooted in our people and our innovative culture, and that has certainly proven to be the case at this time. I also want to express gratitude to our business partners and vendors that have provided tremendous support in helping us enhance our short-term financial flexibility. We look forward to rebuilding our business with you in the months and years ahead.

This has been an extraordinary period of time, and we’ve learned a great deal through this process about our business, our team, our agility and our perseverance. While we still face challenges ahead, we are a strong company and well positioned financially to emerge from this. To everyone listening on the call, we wish you and your families health and safety as we begin to resume some level of normalcy in our lives.

I’ll now turn the call over to Jill, who will provide details on our first quarter results and financial position.

Jill Timm — Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Michelle, and good morning, everyone.

I will start by providing some additional context on the actions we’ve taken in response to COVID-19. I will then discuss our first quarter results and share some high-level thoughts on our business for the remainder of the year. From the outset of this health crisis, preserving our strong financial position has been a top priority. We leveraged our operational excellence strength to swiftly and aggressively manage our cash outflow. Our first action was to address inventory given the anticipated COVID-19 sales impact. We immediately pulled back in March and April orders, which allowed us to reduce first quarter receipts by over 30% and helped us manage inventory down 3% to last year. We expect to further reduce inventory in the second quarter as we lowered our receipts by more than 60%. We also partnered with our vendors to extend payment terms. Our quick and aggressive response to address our inventory receipts significantly enhanced our financial flexibility.

Next, we reduced expenses across all areas of the company. Our largest declines came in store payroll due to the store closures and marketing where we significantly reduced all of our media while continuing to invest in digital. We acted promptly, and given the timing of the crisis, we realized most of the benefit in April. Another important measure we took to improve our financial position was to adjust our capital allocation priorities. We’ve been very consistent in messaging our approach to the deployment of cash. First, we invest in the business, second has been our commitment to the dividend, third is opportunistic and complementary M&A, and fourth has been funding share repurchases with excess cash flow. Importantly, each of these four are supported by and evaluated through the lens of maintaining a strong balance sheet.

In response to COVID-19, we unwound these priorities in reverse order. We started by suspending share repurchases and then suspended our quarterly dividend beginning in the second quarter. These two actions will enhance our flexibility by more than $650 million this year. Next, we lowered our capital spending forecast to $250 million for the year, a decrease of $500 million, including reducing technology spend, delaying the opening of our sixth e-commerce fulfillment center and executing fewer store refreshes and rightsizes. That said, we are still investing in important long-term growth initiatives like beauty.

And lastly, we increased our financial liquidity during the quarter. We replaced our previous $1 billion revolver with $1.5 billion secured revolver, of which $1 billion was drawn at quarter end. In addition, we issued $600 million in new debt. Importantly, our debt remains investment-grade, and we have no maturities until 2023. The collective financial impact of these efforts has been significant. We generated positive operating cash flow, and we ended the quarter with over $2 billion in cash and $500 million available under the revolver.

Now let me briefly discuss our first quarter results. As you saw in the earnings release, our results were materially impacted by COVID-19. Net sales declined 43% as our entire store base was closed for half the quarter. Digital sales increased 24% and improved progressively during the quarter as we took action. We are especially pleased with the solid growth from non-Kohl’s Charge customers, which is a result of our new customer acquisition efforts. Other revenue, which consists primarily of net credit revenue, was up slightly. Net credit revenue was not materially impacted by the crisis in the first quarter. However, we do expect pressure in future periods driven by the lower sales due to the store closures.

Turning to gross margin. Gross margin was materially impacted by COVID-19. The decline of 1,950 basis points was driven by three primary items, approximately 1,500 basis points related to inventory actions, 250 basis points related to cost of shipping due to increased digital sales penetration, and 200 basis points related to mix as home outperformed and due to increased promotional activity. We took two inventory actions during the quarter.

First, we took our usual clearance permanent markdowns in February. As a reminder, we account for inventory on the retail inventory method. When we take a permanent markdown, it results in a downward adjustment of both the expected retail value and our cost, which has an immediate impact on our margin. This impact is typically recovered when the inventory is subsequently sold. However, given the timing of COVID-19, our store closures and the related pressure to sales, the permanent markdown had an unusually large impact to margin during the first quarter despite our markdown being lower relative to last year. The second inventory action was the establishment of a reserve for excess seasonal inventory, recognizing the need to mark down inventory given the expected lower sales demand.

Let me be clear, this highly unusual pressure on our margin was driven by the significant decline in sales due to the COVID-19 crisis and related store closures. As it relates to cost of shipping, the 250 basis point impact to margin is in line with our past commentary of a 20 to 30 basis point annual headwind to margin as digital sales penetration increases. Over the past five years, digital penetration has increased approximately 200 to 300 basis points annually. During the first quarter, both the shift in digital sales penetration and the cost-of-shipping headwinds were 10 times higher than normal as digital sales represented 45% of sales versus 21% in the prior year. Looking ahead, we continue to expect gross margin to be pressured due to lower sales volume as we reopen stores, increase cost of shipping as we expect digital penetration to remain elevated, and last, we are planning for a heightened promotional environment as the industry addresses repercussions of closed stores during the crisis.

Now let me discuss SG&A. In Q1, SG&A expenses decreased 16% to $1.1 billion driven primarily by lower store payroll, marketing and credit expenses. Of note, SG&A would have been down 19.5% have we not incurred approximately $40 million of expenses related to COVID-19. And it’s important to mention again that given the timing of the crisis, the full impact of our expense actions was not realized until April. As we look forward, we are planning SG&A to continue to decline for the rest of the year. However, the savings will be balanced as we move into the rebuild phase and reopen stores with new safety measures. We have a long history of focusing on operational excellence, and we will continue to leverage this cost discipline strength.

Last, let me touch on some additional financial items. Depreciation was $3 million lower versus last year, and we expect this to continue due to reduced capital spend. Non-recurring charges of $66 million include technology impairments and brand exits. And interest expense increased in Q1 due to accessing our revolver and will continue to be higher in future periods as a result of last month’s bond issuance. On a GAAP basis for the quarter, net loss of $541 million or a loss of $3.50 per share. Excluding the non-recurring items that I just mentioned, for the quarter, net loss was $495 million or a loss of $3.20 per share.

We are happy to take your questions at this time.

Questions and Answers:

