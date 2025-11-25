Kohl’s Corporation Q3 FY25 earnings drop on lower sales

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) on Tuesday reported a year-over-year decrease in third-quarter 2025 earnings amid a decline in sales. The company also issued guidance for fiscal 2025.

The retailer reported net income of $8 million or $0.07 per share for the October quarter, compared to $22 million or $0.20 per share in the year-ago quarter. Total revenues declined 4% year-over-year to $3.6 billion in the third quarter. Comparable store sales dropped 1.7%.

Adjusted net income was $11 million or $0.10 per share in Q3. For fiscal 2025, the management expects net sales to decrease by 3.5-4%. Full-year earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $1.25 to $1.45, on an adjusted basis.

Michael Bender, Kohl’s CEO, said, “We are pleased with Kohl’s third quarter results, marking a third consecutive quarter of delivering top-line and bottom-line performance ahead of our expectations. These results are a direct reflection of the progress we are making against our 2025 initiatives, reinforcing our confidence as we continue to move in the right direction.”