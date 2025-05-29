Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
Kohl’s Corporation reports narrower net loss for Q1 2025; sales down 4%
Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) reported a narrower net loss for the first quarter of 2025. The department store chain’s net sales decreased 4% in Q1.
Net sales declined 4% year-over-year to $3.0 billion in the first three months of fiscal 2025. Comparable store sales dropped 3.9%.
The company reported a net loss of $15 million or $0.13 per share for the April quarter, compared to a loss of $27 million or $0.24 per share in the year-ago quarter. For fiscal 2025, the management continues to expect net sales to decrease by 5-7%. Full-year earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $0.10 to $0.60.
