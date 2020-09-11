Categories Earnings, Retail

KR Earnings: All you need to know about Kroger Q2 2020 earnings results

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) reported second quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Total company sales were $30.5 billion compared to $28.2 billion for the same period last year. Excluding fuel, sales grew 13.9%. Digital sales grew 127%.

Net earnings attributable to Kroger was $819 million, or $1.03 per share, compared to $297 million, or $0.37 per share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted EPS increased 66% to $0.73.

Kroger updated its guidance for full-year 2020. Due to the prevailing uncertainty, the company is providing a wider guidance range. Total identical sales, excluding fuel, is expected to exceed 13%. Adjusted EPS is expected to grow around 45-50% to $3.20-3.30.

