KR Earnings: All you need to know about Kroger Q4 2020 earnings results

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Total company sales were $30.7 billion compared to $28.9 billion in the same period last year. Excluding fuel and dispositions, sales grew 10.7%. Digital sales grew by 118%.

Net loss attributable to Kroger was $77 million, or $0.10 per share, compared to a net profit of $327 million, or $0.40 per share, in the year-ago period.

Adjusted EPS increased 42% to $0.81.