Categories AlphaGraphs, Retail
KR Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Kroger’s Q2 2021 financial results
The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) reported second quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Total sales were $31.7 billion compared to $30.5 billion in the same period a year ago. Identical sales without fuel decreased 0.6%.
Net earnings attributable to The Kroger Co. were $467 million, or $0.61 per share, compared to $819 million, or $1.03 per share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EPS was $0.80 versus $0.73.
Both revenue and earnings beat estimates.
For the full year of 2021, adjusted EPS is expected to be $3.25-3.35.
