Kraft Heinz reports Q2 earnings: Infographic

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) reported second-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Wednesday. The food company reported Q2 revenue of $6.62 billion, down 0.5% year-over-year but higher than the Wall Street projection. Net income of $0.78 per share was also above the target that analysts had anticipated.

KHC shares were trading flat immediately following the announcement. The stock has gained 13% since the beginning of this year.

Prior performance