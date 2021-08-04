Kraft Heinz reports Q2 earnings: Infographic

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) reported second-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Wednesday. The food company reported Q2 revenue of $6.62 billion, down 0.5% year-over-year but higher than the Wall Street projection. Net income of $0.78 per share was also above the target that analysts had anticipated.
KHC shares were trading flat immediately following the announcement. The stock has gained 13% since the beginning of this year.
Looking forward to listening to management / analyst comments on the results? Stay tuned here for KHC Q2 earnings call transcript
