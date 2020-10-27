Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings (LH) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) Q3 2020 earnings call dated

Presentation:

Clarissa Willett — Vice President, Investor Relations

Thank you, operator. Good morning and welcome to LabCorp’s third quarter 2020 conference call.

As detailed in today’s press release, there will be a replay of this conference call available via telephone and Internet. With me today are Adam Schechter, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Glenn Eisenberg, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. This morning, in the Investor Relations section of our website, we posted both our press release and an investor relations presentation with additional information on our business and operations, which include a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the GAAP financial measures discussed during today’s call.

Additionally, we are making forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to expectations for 2020 and the related assumptions, including the projected impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company’s businesses, operating results, cash flows and/or financial conditions, our responses to and the expected future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business more generally as well as on general economic business and market conditions.

Each of the forward-looking statements is based upon current expectations and is subject to change based upon various factors, many of which are beyond our control that could affect our financial results. Some of these factors are set forth in detail in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and in the company’s other filings with the SEC. We have no obligation to provide any updates to these forward-looking statements even if our expectations change.

Now, I’ll turn the call over to Adam Schechter.

Adam H. Schechter — Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Clarissa. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. We delivered strong results in the third quarter as our base business continued to recover and significant progress was achieved to fight the global pandemic. Clinical trial activity is improving and we’ve had important wins in both COVID and non-COVID-related clinical trials.

The Diagnostics business has recovered well as people resumed their routine preventive visits, actively care for their chronic conditions and move ahead with elective surgeries and other procedures. Non-COVID-related volume was down approximately 9% for the quarter. As a result, we reported growth in the third quarter versus the prior year with revenue of $3.9 billion, adjusted EPS of $8.41 and free cash flow of $709 million.

Throughout the year, our COVID-19 testing has helped to offset the pressure experienced in our base business. This is the first quarter where both the Diagnostics and Drug Development total businesses grew versus prior year. Based on the current and expected strength of our business, we have decided to return to CARES Act Provider Relief Funds. We greatly appreciate the support that CARES Act funding afforded us in the early days of the pandemic when our base business was significantly impacted and the future was uncertain.

We are pleased we can take this action now. Then we’ll expand on this in a few moments. Importantly, our strategy extends beyond COVID-19. What LabCorp did prior to the pandemic and what we will do after the pandemic remains important to the country and to the world. Our strategy is based on the following long-term priorities: first, leveraging the power of our combined capabilities across Diagnostics and Drug Development; second, advancing our leadership position in oncology; third, integrating AI data, digitalization and analytics across our business; fourth, putting customers at the center of all that we do; and finally, we will continue to evaluate and execute on high growth opportunities.

I’ll now move to the third quarter. We made significant progress in the fight against COVID, which highlights our diagnostic and drug development capabilities. To-date, we’ve performed approximately 22 million COVID-19 tests, which represents about 19 million PCR tests and over 3 million antibody tests. We are performing COVID testing in one of the 20 laboratories across the United States and our capacity is greater than 210,000 PCR tests and over 300,000 antibody tests per day. We also continue to increase our capacity. Thus far this month, we’re performing approximately 120,000 COVID PCR tests per day with an average time to result of about one day.

During the quarter, we also launched a series of innovations. We were the first laboratory to offer physicians the ability to order a combined test for respiratory infections, including COVID-19 RSV and flu. The combined test will help quickly and accurately determine appropriate treatment during flu season. We also filed an Emergency Use Authorization to make the combined tests available to individuals through our at-home collection kits, Pixel by LabCorp and LabCorp At Home. In July, we received an EUA to utilize a matrix pools testing method, which tests multiple patient samples at once and requires fewer supplies. We also recently received an EUA for new heat extraction technology that improves the speed and the efficiency of our PCR testing and reduces the reliance on certain reagents. We will continue to work on innovations to help respond to the pandemic and to grow our core business.

Moving now to Drug Development. We continue to see strong momentum in our Drug Development business. The backlog grew to nearly $12.5 billion and our trailing 12-month book-to-bill was 1.31. For the second consecutive quarter, we won a disproportionate share of COVID vaccine and therapeutic studies. To-date, we have won approximately 350 opportunities from small programs in the non-clinical business through late-stage clinical trials. These opportunities represented roughly 13% of our net orders in each of the past two quarters. The capabilities, the insights and the data from our Diagnostic business have been a differentiating factor in winning many of these studies, which once again demonstrates the power of our combined businesses.

Now let’s turn to several important highlights outside of COVID-19 for the quarter. In oncology, we accelerated our leadership position with several advancements, including a significant award to be the partner-of-choice for late-stage oncology studies from a major pharmaceutical company. The launch of Resolution ctDx Lung, a new non-invasive liquid biopsy test for patients with non-small cell lung cancer, and the collaboration with Tempus to accelerate clinical trial patient participation. Our leadership in companion diagnostics, combined with our successful track record in executing clinical trials are helping to develop future breakthroughs in cancer therapies, including precision medicine treatments.

During the quarter, we also made several other announcements to advance our strategy, including the extension of an agreement with BML to further the development of companion diagnostics in Japan and an agreement with GENFIT to commercialize a non-invasive, blood-based diagnostic test for NASH. We acquired [Indecipherable] Health’s outreach laboratory business and have several new laboratory service collaborations to broaden our hospital system footprint such as Infirmary Health, Rush University System for Health and University of Miami Health System. We also renewed our longstanding relationship with Swedish. Strategic acquisitions were made during the quarter to increase decentralized clinical trial capabilities, including the acquisition of GlobalCare Clinical Trials and, in early October, snapIoT.

In closing, we delivered strong results amid continuing uncertain times. We are encouraged that people are returning to the routine care and then drug development trials continue to ramp up in the fourth quarter. It is anticipated that there will be continued outbreaks as we move into the fall and flu season and we are preparing accordingly.

Finally, before I turn the call over to Glenn, I want to thank all of our employees around the world. Our 70,000 colleagues across every part of our business have worked tirelessly to serve our customers and our patients at a time when the world has needed us most. I cannot thank them enough for their sustained commitment and passion and I’m inspired by the countless stories of their great work. I’m confident that we have the right team in place and are executing against the right strategy to continue to LabCorp’s strong performance on its course of a global healthcare leader.

Now, I’ll turn the call over to Glenn.

Glenn A. Eisenberg — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Adam. I’m going to start my comments with a review of our third quarter results followed by a discussion of our performance in each segment and then with some comments on our outlook.

For third quarter results, we have quantified the revenue associated with the COVID-19 PCR and antibody tests so that you can see the change in the base business. Also during the quarter, we received $76 million in CARES Act Provider Relief Funding, which is excluded from earnings but included in cash flow. As Adam mentioned, we decided to return the funds in the fourth quarter as well as the $56 million of funds we received in the second quarter. As a result, we have reversed the $56 million CARES Act funds from our earnings in the third quarter.

Now, I’ll review our third quarter performance. Revenue for the quarter was $3.9 billion, an increase of 33% over last year due to organic revenue growth of 31.5%, acquisitions of 1% and favorable foreign currency translation of 50 basis points. The increase in organic revenue was driven by COVID-19 Testing of 32.6%, partially offset by a reduction in our organic base business of 1.1%, which includes the negative impact from PAMA of 0.7%.

Operating income for the quarter was $1 billion or 26.9% of revenue compared to $340 million or 11.6% last year. During the quarter, we had $47 million of restructuring charges, impairments and special items, primarily related to LaunchPad initiatives, acquisition integration, COVID-19-related costs and an impairment to intangible assets from an acquisition.

Adjusted operating income, which excludes these items and amortization of $62 million, was $1.2 billion or 29.7% of revenue compared to $431 million or 14.7% last year. The increase in adjusted operating income and margin was primarily due to COVID-19 Testing and LaunchPad savings, partially offset by PAMA, higher personnel costs and the funding of the LabCorp charitable foundation.

The tax rate for the quarter was 25.7% compared to 23.1% last year. The adjusted tax rate, excluding restructuring charges, special items and amortization, was 25.7% compared to 23.9% last year. The higher adjusted tax rate was primarily due to the geographic mix of earnings.

Net earnings for the quarter were $703 million or $7.17 per diluted share and includes the reversal of the CARES Act funds we received in the second quarter, which reduced third quarter net earnings by $41 million and diluted EPS by $0.42 per share. Adjusted EPS, which exclude amortization, restructuring charges and special items, were $8.41 in the quarter, up from $2.90 last year.

Operating cash flow was $786 million in the quarter compared to $456 million a year ago. The increase in operating cash flow was due to higher cash earnings, partially offset by higher working capital to support revenue growth. Capital expenditures totaled $77 million in the quarter or 2% of revenue and included investments to increase our COVID-19 Testing capacity. This compares to $93 million or 3.2% of revenue in the same period last year. As a result, free cash flow was $709 million in the quarter compared to $363 million last year.

During the quarter, we invested $204 million in acquisitions and paid down $412 million of debt. At quarter end, our cash balance was $667 million, up from $557 million at the end of the second quarter. Total debt at quarter end was $5.8 billion and our leverage was 2.2 times gross debt to last 12 months EBITDA. Given the company’s improved financial performance, we are reinstating our share repurchase program.

Now, I’ll review our segment performance beginning with LabCorp Diagnostics. Revenue for the quarter was $2.7 billion, an increase of 53.7% compared to last year due to organic growth of 52.3% and acquisitions of 1.4%. The increase in organic revenue was driven by COVID-19 T

Esting of 54.2%, which was partially offset by the decline in the base business of 1.9%, which includes the negative impact from PAMA of 1.1%. The 53.7% revenue growth in the quarter was due to a 21.8% increase in volume and a 31.9% increase in price mix. The total volume increase of 21.8% over last year was due to organic volume growth of 20% and acquisitions contributing 1.8%. The increase in organic volume was due to the COVID-19 Testing volumes of 28.8%, partially offset by an 8.9% decline in our base business volumes.

As a reminder, we do not include hospital lab management agreements in our volume, which would have added approximately 1.7% to our organic base business volume growth. The price/mix increase of 31.9% was primarily driven by COVID-19 Testing of 25.4% and favorable mix in the organic base business of 7%, which includes the negative impact from PAMA of 1.1%.

LabCorp Diagnostics’ adjusted operating income for the quarter was $1 billion or 37.1% of revenue compared to $296 million or 16.8% last year. The increase in adjusted operating income and margin was primarily due to COVID-19 Testing and LaunchPad savings, partially offset by the negative impact from PAMA of $20 million. Diagnostics’ LaunchPad Initiative remains on track with our three-year target to deliver $200 million of net savings by the end of 2021.

Now, I’ll review the performance of Covance Drug Development. Revenue for the quarter was $1.2 billion, an increase of 5.7% compared to last year due to organic growth of 3.8%, acquisitions of 0.5% and favorable foreign currency translation of 140 basis points. The increase in organic revenue was driven by COVID-19 Testing. Excluding COVID-19 Testing, organic revenue was flat compared to last year. However, if we exclude the negative impact from the pandemic, we estimate that our organic revenue would have grown in the mid to high-single digits, in line with our targeted performance.

Adjusted operating income for the segment was $210 million or 16.9% of revenue compared to $175 million or 14.9% last year. The $35 million increase in adjusted operating income and 200 basis point improvement in margins were primarily due to COVID-19 Testing, LaunchPad savings and currency translation, partially offset by higher personnel costs.

Drug Development’s LaunchPad initiative remains on track with our three-year target to deliver $150 million of net savings by the end of this year. For the trailing 12 months, net orders and net book to bill remained strong at $6.1 billion and 1.31 times respectively. Backlog at the end of the quarter was $12.5 billion, an increase of approximately $670 million from last quarter. We expect approximately $4.2 billion of this backlog to convert into revenue over the next 12 months.

In summary, in the quarter, we delivered strong overall performance driven by COVID-19 Testing and a continued recovery in both our Diagnostics and Drug Development businesses. With regard to our outlook, while we’ve seen our base businesses improve sequentially throughout the third quarter and into October, as we enter into the final two months of the year, there continues to be significant uncertainty related to the fall and flu season and the pandemic, resulting in an unusually wide range of potential financial outcomes. As a result, we are continuing to not provide 2020 guidance.

This concludes our formal remarks and we’ll now take questions. Operator?

We are still processing the Q&A portion of the conference call. We will be updating it as soon as we analyze and process the con call. Stay tuned here for more updates.

