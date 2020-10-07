Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) Q1 2021 earnings call dated

Tom Werner — President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Dexter. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our call today. I hope that you and your families continue to be well.

Let me just start off by saying that I feel good about our performance in the quarter and how we are executing as a company. This is a testament to the Lamb Weston team, and I want to thank them for their commitment to each other and our company, as well as their continued service to our customers, suppliers and communities.

As we navigate this challenging environment, our first priority remains ensuring the health and safety of our employees. Since the onset of the pandemic, we have instituted more rigorous operating protocols across the company, especially for our production and front-line teams that work to keep feeding the world while keeping our manufacturing facilities and products safe. In some cases, this has created additional burdens for our team members and their families, and I want to thank them for their commitment and understanding.

I continue to be inspired by the spirit of teamwork that our employees show every day, and that makes me proud to be a part of this great company.

In addition to the hard work by our team, our improved financial performance versus our fourth quarter of 2020 reflects two broad factors. First, the operating environment has steadily recovered over the past few months with restaurant traffic and fry demand improving in North America and most of our key markets. Second, we have gotten better at managing through the disruption that the pandemic has created in our manufacturing operations, as well as controlling costs across the business.

With respect to the operating environment, we are optimistic about the sequential improvement, breadth and pace of recovery in restaurant traffic and fry demand. However, we also remain cautious about the uncertainty of the recovery stability with COVID continuing to be a challenge in the U.S. and some key international markets.

In the U.S., overall restaurant traffic and fry demand steadily improved early in the quarter, then largely stabilized at levels that were below what we saw just before the pandemic. Traffic at large quick service chain restaurants approached prior year levels, especially during the latter half of the quarter, by leveraging drive-through, takeout and delivery formats.

Full-service restaurant traffic also improved as the quarter progressed, then stabilized at about 75% to 80% of prior year levels as governments relaxed restriction for on-premise dining, and restaurants lean more on carry-out delivery and outdoor dining to generate sales.

Traffic and demand at non-commercial customers, which includes lodging and hospitality, healthcare, schools and universities, sports and entertainment and workplace environments remained at less than 50% of prior year levels for the entire quarter, although it did improve modestly as the quarter progressed.

In Retail, demand growth in the quarter was strong. After peaking at more than 50% weekly category volume growth in April and May, weekly volume growth steadily moderated to between 15% and 20% growth by August, as restrictions on restaurants eased.

In Europe, which is served by our Lamb-Weston/Meijer joint venture, fry demand approached prior year levels by the end of the quarter, although it’s important to note that demand at this time last year was somewhat soft for us due to a poor potato crop.

Demand improvement in our other key international markets was mixed. In China and Australia, demand steadily improved and approached prior year levels by the end of the quarter. In our other key markets in Asia and Latin America, the improvement in demand was uneven as governments employed differing approaches to contain the spread of the virus.

In short, demand steadily improved in the U.S. and across most of our international markets as summer progressed, then stabilized below pre-pandemic levels.

Along with that steady recovery in demand, our teams leveraged lessons learned when COVID first hit and have adapted our operations to better manage through the current environment. As I noted earlier, since the onset of the pandemic, we’ve stepped up our employee safety and sanitation protocols at each of our manufacturing, commercial and support locations, which has resulted in earlier detection of COVID among our workforce.

We’ve also steadily become more efficient in minimizing disruptions to our manufacturing facilities and service levels, including isolating specific areas of our facilities that would be needed to shut down, sanitize and restart after members of our production team are affected by the virus, as well as increasing flexibility to adjust production schedules and run times across the network.

Our supply chain team has been able to significantly reduce our incremental production costs and inefficiency as compared to what we incurred in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. We’ve also taken a range of steps to aggressively manage our selling, general and administrative expenses, including shutting down all travel and large meetings and deferring other discretionary expenditures and projects.

However, one project that we did not defer was implementing Phase 1 of our new enterprise resource planning system, as we believe it will be a key enabler to driving efficiencies over the long-term. We are currently evaluating options for when to begin implementing Phase 2.

Before handing the call off to Rob, let me update you on the potato crop and the pricing environment. With respect to the crop, on a preliminary basis, we believe the crop in our growing areas in the Columbia Basin, Idaho, Alberta and the Upper Midwest will be consistent with historical averages in the aggregate. Our early read on the European potato crop is that it will also be consistent with historical averages, and that’s a welcome sign given the poor crops in recent years.

As usual, we’ll provide our updated view of the crops yield and quality and how we expect the crop to hold up in storage when we report our second quarter results in early January.

With respect to contract discussions and pricing, we’re largely through the negotiations for the domestic large chain restaurant contracts that are up for renewal this year. And in the aggregate, we have maintained stable pricing in the portfolio. For those contracts yet to be finalized, we will remain disciplined and take an approach designed to maintain and reinforce our strategic customer relationships.

Outside of these large chain restaurant contracts, on balance, domestic pricing continues to hold up well. However, we have begun to see increased competitive activity in some domestic market segments, as well as more value-oriented product segments in some international markets. As demand continues to strengthen, we expect pricing pressure in these segments will lessen.

In summary, we feel good about our performance in the quarter and how we’re executing as a company. We’re optimistic about the positive demand trends in the U.S. and in our key international markets, but we remain cautious due to the continued uncertainty with the current operating environment.

We’re navigating through the crisis by prioritizing the health and safety of our employees, leveraging our manufacturing footprint and operational agility to make sure we service customers and aggressively controlling cost across the entire company. And finally, we’re encouraged about the health of this year’s crop, as well as the overall pricing stability across our portfolio.

These are challenging times, which we expect will be around for a while, but we also believe that by focusing on our strategies and our commitment to our employees and servicing our customers, we’ll emerge as a stronger company.

Now, let me turn the call over to Rob.

Robert McNutt — Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Tom. Good morning, everyone. As Tom noted, we believe that we weathered the worst of the pandemic’s effect on our operations during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Demand across most restaurant sectors has improved from the lows of Q4, providing a backdrop for us to deliver a 3% sequential sales growth in our first quarter.

The sequential increase in earnings was more dramatic. We nearly doubled gross profit from $111 million to $214 million, and increased EBITDA, including joint ventures, by more than 2.5 times from $78 million to $202 million, as we increased operating leverage and we greatly improved our ability to control cost and managed through the disruption that the pandemic has on our manufacturing network and distribution chain.

While our results remained below pre-pandemic levels and down versus prior year, the sequential improvement in the demand environment and our financial performance is encouraging.

Now, turning to our year-over-year results. Net sales declined 12% versus prior year quarter to $872 million. Sales volume was down 14%, as frozen potato demand outside the home continued to be affected by government-imposed restrictions on restaurant traffic and other foodservice operations.

However, after realizing some benefit from customers reloading inventories early in the first quarter, our weekly shipment trends in each of our domestic channels and most of our international markets steadily improved as the quarter progressed. I’ll discuss this in more detail when reviewing our business segment performance.

Price mix increased 2% due to improvements in both the Foodservice and Retail segments. Gross profit declined $35 million with about $16 million due to pandemic-related costs on our manufacturing and supply chain operations. That $16 million is down from $47 million of pandemic-related production costs that we incurred in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.

Of this $16 million, about $6 million were utilization-related costs and inefficiencies arising from disruptions to our manufacturing network. That compares to about $25 million of costs for utilization-related costs that we incurred in the fourth quarter.

As a reminder, these costs largely relate to labor and other costs to shut down, sanitize and restart manufacturing facilities impacted by COVID, costs associated with modifying production schedules and reducing run times across our network to compensate for facilities impacted by COVID, and incremental costs and inefficiencies related to manufacturing retail products on lines primarily designed for foodservice products.

The other $10 million of the $16 million consists of non-utilization related costs and included about $3 million of expense to the remaining crop — year 2019 raw potato purchase obligations, and about $7 million for enhanced employee safety, sanitation protocols as well as for incremental warehousing, transportation and supply chain costs.

As we previously discussed, we expect to incur utilization and non-utilization related costs and inefficiencies as long as our manufacturing and supply chain operations are impacted by the pandemic.

The remaining $19 million decline in gross profit largely reflects lower sales volumes partially offset by favorable price mix, a $5 million year-over-year change in mark-to-market adjustments and cost efficiency savings.

SG&A in the quarter was essentially flat. Cost management efforts, including a $3.5 million reduction in advertising and promotional expense offset $1 million of non-recurring expenses associated with implementing our new ERP system, and $4 million of pandemic-related expenses largely related to net costs of retaining certain sales employees.

Equity method earnings were $12 million, up $1 million from last year. However, excluding the impact of unrealized mark-to-market adjustments, equity earnings declined $2 million, with half due to pandemic-related costs, similar to what we incurred in our base business. While down versus last year, equity earnings increased sequentially as a result of significant decline in pandemic-related costs in the first quarter, as well as steady improvements in our weekly shipments by our European joint venture.

EBITDA, including joint ventures, was $202 million, down $31 million. About $21 million of the decline was due to pandemic-related costs I’ve discussed. The remainder of the EBITDA decline was driven by lower sales and gross profit.

Diluted EPS in the quarter was $0.61, down $0.18 or 23% from last year.

Now, moving to our segments. Sales for our Global segment, which includes the top-100 U.S.-based QSR and full-service restaurant chains, as well as all sales outside of North America were down 14% in the quarter. Price mix declined 1% as a result of negative mix. Volumes fell 13% due to the decline in demand for fries outside of the home. However, weekly shipments to large QSR chains, which historically comprise about one-half of Global segment sales improved from around 85% of prior year levels at the end of May to near prior year levels by the end of the first quarter.

Weekly shipments to large full service chains, which historically comprised about 10% of global sales, improved from 45% to 50% in May to 70% to 80% by the end of the first quarter, as governments relaxed restrictions on on-premise dining and as restaurants improved carryout and delivery capabilities.

International sales, which historically comprised about 40% of segment sales, were mixed.

As Tom noted, monthly shipments in China and Australia approached prior year levels by the end of the quarter as demand steadily improved. Monthly shipment trends in other markets in Asia-Pacific and Latin America were uneven. This mirrored pattern in demand recovery, but also generally lagged as the rate of custom — lagged the rate of improvement as customers and distributors in these markets continued to right-size their inventories.

Global’s product contribution margin, which is gross profit less A&P expense declined $25 million to $78 million. Pandemic-related costs accounted for about $9 million of the decline, with the remainder driven by lower sales.

Sales for our Foodservice segment, which services North American foodservice distributors and restaurant chains outside the top-100 North American restaurant customers declined 22% in the quarter. Price mix increased 6% behind the carryover benefit of pricing actions taken in the latter half of fiscal ’20.

Mix was unfavorable for two reasons. First, independent restaurants, which purchase a high amount of Lamb Weston branded products, have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. And second, some customers have traded down to more value-oriented products in order to reduce costs. It’s important to note that this impact was more pronounced in the fiscal fourth quarter and we’ve steadily regained much of this business as restaurant traffic improved in recent months.

Volume declined 28%, reflecting the continued impact that government-imposed restrictions have had on consumer traffic. Our weekly shipments to full-service and small and regional quick service restaurants, which together have historically compromised three quarters of the segment sales, improved to 80% to 85% of prior year sales by the end of the first quarter. Our weekly shipments to non-commercial outlets, which have historically compromised the other 25% of the segment sales, modestly improved as the quarter progressed, but were soft at about 50% of prior year levels.

Foodservices product contribution margin declined $17 million to $86 million, with pandemic-related costs accounting for $4 million of the decline. The remainder was primarily driven by lower sales, offset by favorable price mix.

Sales in our Retail segment increased 19% in the quarter. Volume increased 11%, although this masks the performance of our branded portfolio, which historically has compromised about 40% of the segment’s volume.

Our brands are winning. Volume growth of our Grown in Idaho, Alexia and licensed brand products was up together more than 30% in the quarter. That’s well above weekly category volume growth rates, which range between 15% and 25%. However, Retail segment’s volume growth was part — growth was partially offset by a decline in private label shipments, which reflects the loss of certain low margin private label business that largely began during the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

Price mix increased 8%, reflecting that favorable mix of more branded products. Retail’s product contribution margin increased $7 million to $36 million and was driven by higher sales volumes, favorable mix and lower A&P expense. This increase was partially offset by $3 million of pandemic-related costs.

Moving to our cash flow and liquidity position. In the first quarter, we generated more than $250 million of cash from operations. That’s up $12 million versus last year. Our top priorities in deploying cash continue to be investing to grow the business and returning cash to shareholders. In the quarter, we spent $33 million in capex, including for our new ERP system.

Given the outlook for the business, cash flow and improved liquidity position, we’re increasing our capital expenditures target for the year to $180 million from $140 million, as we invest in productivity and optimization projects as well as some targeted growth capacity.

With respect to capital returns, we declared a regular quarterly dividend two weeks ago.

Since the pandemic began, we’ve taken steps to enhance our liquidity and further strengthen our financial position by entering into a new $325 million term loan and completing a $500 million note offering.

In September, we amended our credit agreement to put in place a new three-year $750 million revolver to replace the $500 million facility that was set to expire in November of 2021. The new revolver remains undrawn and fully available.

In conjunction with the revolver, with more than $1 billion of cash on hand, we chose to prepay the approximately $270 million outstanding balance on the term loan that was due in November 2021.

All in, the financing actions we’ve taken since the pandemic began, have increased our liquidity by nearly $1 billion, lowered our weighted average interest rate and stretched our debt amortization, while only increasing our expected annual after-tax interest payments by about $11 million.

So, along with our ability to continue to generate cash, we feel good about our current liquidity position.

Now, turning to some demand trends that we’re seeing in the second quarter. As Tom mentioned, in the aggregate, the demand environment and our weekly shipments have largely stabilized during the latter half of the first quarter and into the first four weeks of September. Specifically, in the U.S., shipments to-date in the second quarter are approximately 90% of prior year levels.

In our global segment, weekly shipments to our large QSR and full-service chain restaurant customers in the U.S. are trending at around 95% of prior year levels. While QSRs are likely to be largely unaffected, we anticipate that shipments to full-service restaurants could take a step back, as outdoor dining options become more limited with the onset of colder weather.

In our Foodservice segment, weekly shipments to our full-service restaurants, regional and small QSRs and non-commercial customers in aggregate are trending at approximately 80% of prior year levels. Shipments to full-service restaurants and small and regional QSRs have been trending above that rate, but could soften due to colder weather.

Shipments to non-commercial customers have been trending well below that rate and are likely to remain so until the spread of COVID is broadly contained.

In our Retail segment, weekly shipments are trending even with prior year levels, with strong volume growth of our branded products offset by a decline in shipments of private label products. In Europe, weekly shipments to-date in the second quarter by our European joint venture are approaching prior year levels, although consumer demand at this time last year was somewhat soft due to high prices and quality concerns as a result of the poor crop.

As in the U.S., we believe that shipments to full-service restaurants in Europe may also begin to soften as cold weather reduces outdoor dining options.

Shipment trends in our other international markets are mixed. In China and Australia, shipments are approaching prior-year levels. In other markets in Asia Pacific and Latin America, demand has improved since the end of the first quarter, although our shipments continue to generally lag demand improvements as customers and distributors continue to right-size their inventories.

As a reminder, all of our international sales are included as part of our Global segment results. In short, overall demand across our markets is largely consistent with what we observed during the latter half of the first quarter, although we remain cautious about the effect of the onset of colder weather on outdoor dining as well as a continuing spread of the virus in the U.S. and its resurgence in some key international markets.

In addition, when estimating sales for the quarter, recall that our second quarter results last year benefited from strong sales of customized products including limited time offerings, as well as from additional shipping days related to the timing of the Thanksgiving holiday.

With respect to costs, as we’ve previously discussed, we plan to process potatoes from the 2019 crop through early September, which is couple of months longer than usual. We stretched out the old crop in order to manage inventories in light of the pandemics impact on fry demand. Processing older crop results in higher cost as a result of higher raw potato storage fees and lower recovery rates.

Since we typically carry upwards of 60 days of finished goods inventory, we’ll realize the impact of these higher costs in our second quarter income statement as we sell that inventory over the coming months.

Now, here’s Tom for some closing comments.

Tom Werner — President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Rob. Let me just quickly sum up by saying it was a solid quarter in the context of the current operating environment. And I’m proud of how our manufacturing, commercial and support teams have continued to focus on the right strategic and operating priorities to serve our customers.

We are optimistic about the steady improvement in restaurant traffic and fry demand in most of our markets, as well as our ability to control costs, and manage through the pandemics impact on our operations. However, we do expect some choppiness in demand as the world continues to manage through the crisis.

We remain confident that Lamb Weston is well positioned to emerge as a strong company once we get to the other side of the pandemic and create value for our stakeholders over the long-term.

Thank you for joining us today and we’re now ready to take your questions.

