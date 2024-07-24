Lamb Weston (LW) Q4 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Net sales declined 5% year-over-year to $1.61 billion.

Net income decreased 74% to $130 million, or $0.89 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS fell 40% to $0.78.

For fiscal year 2025, the company expects net sales of $6.6-6.8 billion and EPS of $4.35-4.85.

Prior performance