Lannett Inc. (LCI) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Timothy C. Crew — Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Robert, and good afternoon everyone. We hope you all remain well. At Lannett, we continue to manage through the pandemic and are grateful for the dedication of our teams standing behind our essential services. I’ll begin with a brief review of our financial results. For the quarter, net sales were $126 million, which we view as a solid achievement given the reduced contribution from our largest product, fluphenazine, after a new competitor entered the market early in the quarter.

Our gross margin was slightly lower than anticipated, largely due to more than expected competitive pricing pressures on some key products and associated customer inventory price protection. On the other hand, operating expenses were substantially lower during the quarter anchored by cost reductions. You may recall, that in July we announced a restructuring and cost reduction plan which will generate approximately $15 million in annual cost savings. That plan was initiated on the expectations of fiscal 2021 headwinds and I’m pleased to report that the plan has been fully implemented. Adjusted EBITDA came in at $33 million and benefited from the aforementioned restructuring.

Turning to our balance sheet. We ended the quarter with approximately $109 million in cash. Now at the end of this month, we expect to use a portion of that cash to pay down in full our Term A loans. This pay off will be an important and long sort accomplishment, and a moment that we will celebrate because paying off our Term loan A has multiple benefits. First, it will reduce interest expense going forward, a cost savings equal to approximately $3 million annually. Second, it will reduce principal payments by $27 million annually. And third, it will provide us with financial flexibility as our remaining debt the Term Loan B and convertible notes have no financial covenant ratios.

Of course, once the Term Loan A are paid off, we will increase our attention on addressing our remaining debt. Our Term Loan B mature in just over two years, which gives us runway to continue to evaluate a number of forward financing options. John will discuss our financials in more details later, including efforts to further enhance liquidity.

Turning to our commercial highlights. We launched four new products during the quarter, namely Lidocaine 2% topical solution, Loxapine, Levorphanol, and Levothyroxine tablets. Of course, these products contributed only a partial quarter of sales, so we expect to see quarterly sales from these products to increase going forward. For example, sales of Levothyroxine tablets during the quarter was just north of $3 million. We anticipate additional quarterly sales and market share as our customers have now largely worked through their previous inventory of this product from their previous suppliers.

And earlier this week we announced, we commenced the marketing of all 12 dosage strengths of the authorized generic of Tirosint or Levothyroxine Sodium Capsules. The IQVIA market for Levothyroxine capsules is approximately $111 million, although end market generic sales will be lower. Levothyroxine capsules complements and is addition to our Levothyroxine tablets product. We expect another supplier will enter this market in due course with a subset of strengths. Currently, the other expected supplier has approvals on the strengths that represent around 25% of the market, which based on litigation records perhaps another 35% of other strengths filed, but not yet approved. Thereafter, given the intellectual property landscape, we believe we will remain one of only two suppliers of the generic product for an extended period of time. And the only generic supplier with all dosage strengths. Thus we think this product could be a sustained contributor to our business for some period of time.

During our current quarter, we have also launched Azithromycin IR Tablets 250 milligram and 500 milligram, but in 30 count bottle sizes only.

Now looking to the cadence of future launches. In addition to the 12 products launched in the last seven months, which includes the six products launch fiscal year-to-date, our plan is to launch about another seven products over the balance of fiscal 2021, including possibly a first to market generic Sumatriptan Nasal Spray towards the end of the fiscal year. We are pleased to note that the average value of our products continues to increase, that’s suggesting more value on the investments we make.

Turning to our pipeline. We now have more than 20 products in development, another 14 ANDAs pending at the FDA, including partner products plus a couple of other products that are approved and pending launch.

Next, regarding a biosimilar product, as often noted, we have partnered with HEC to develop a biosimilar insulin glargine for the US market. And as we said on our last conference call, a team from Lannett and HEC met with the FDA in June to review the so-called CMC data, Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls, and to discuss the clinical advancement of a biosimilar insulin glargine. The FDA provided encouraging guidance that leads us to believe that we remain on track to file a BLA in calendar year 2022.

More recently, HEC has now substantially completed construction of a large new plant that will include eight 12500 liter reactors creating substantial product capacity for insulin with US demand as measured in many metric tons. And HE stands ready to build more plants as needed. For our part, as requested by the FDA, we are in the process of developing the healthy volunteer protocol along with a statistical analysis plan for the FDA for their feedback. Their positive feedback will allow us to commence the required study as soon as the clinical trial material from the new plant is available. And we will be looking to show once again our product to be highly similar to US Lantus. We expect to initiate the clinical trial next year.

Note, given the investment required to build a dedicated insulin facility and the need to conduct clinical trials, we are able to track other potential competitive efforts over time. At this time, we continue to believe that there will be no more than four other competitors to Lannett and HEC’s insulin by the time we expect to launch our product. As a result of all this context, we continue to believe US launch of the product is quite possible in calendar year 2023, based on standard assumptions and given reported end market realized sales of around $3 billion, just a 10% market share at affordable prices well below prevailing rates could be worth more than $200 million annually.

Turning to generic Advair, another potentially durable product for us. The pivotal PK trials for two 50/50 and 550 strengths had been completed by our partner Respirent. The data is currently being analyzed. Assuming the data is acceptable, we plan to submit the ANDA around the end of this calendar year or early next calendar year. Depending on the quality of our submission and the FDA review time, we believe a US launch of the product as possible next fiscal year. Based on standard assumptions, we anticipate some sales at the end of the fiscal year 2022 and substantial net sales for fiscal year 2023.

As discussed in our last call, we believe drug and device respiratory markets are generally large durable and growing. We expect to continue to in-license additional pipeline opportunities over the course of this fiscal year.

Stepping back to the broader market. As we have all seen, the duration of COVID-19 has been associated with a modest decrease in the total number of prescriptions written compared to previous periods. And that decline is in contrast to a longer-term trend of increasing prescriptions. The net of these effects does have a marginally negative effect on overall business. Also due to the pandemic, fewer elective medical procedures are being performed. This has negatively impacted sales of our Numbrino product, which carries a higher than average gross margin. Last quarter, we sold less than $1 million. We’d hope to at least double our volume once the pandemic subsides.

Moreover, the average number of existing competitors at FDA approval of a product has continued to trend upwards, resulting in increased product pricing pressure on less durable marketed products. Of course, our plan to navigate this market remains focused on launching new products and managing our costs all while building and advancing a valuable diversified and durable portfolio of future drug candidates.

To sum up, we reported a solid quarter of net sales and EBITDA of $33 million, despite a new competitor for fluphenazine. Fluphenazine was our largest and most profitable product last year. We launched four new products in the first quarter of this fiscal year. And earlier this week, we initiated marketing of an authorized generic of Levothyroxine capsules. We believe this product will be a sustained contributor to our business.

We fully implemented a cost reduction plan that we expect to generate approximately $15 million of annual cost savings. As a result, we are affirming our previous fiscal 2021 full-year guidance. Our outlook assumes no additional competition for fluphenazine or posaconazole, a partnered product, until late this fiscal year along with the continuing launch of new products and lower operating expenses. Later this month, we plan to pay off in full our remaining Term A loan balance. Once paid off, our annual interest expense and principal payments will be $30 million lower annually. Further, our remaining debt has no financial covenant ratios.

The development for biosimilar insulin glargine continues to progress. HEC’s new dedicated insulin production facility is nearing operational readiness. And we will soon be seeking FDA feedback on the healthy volunteer protocol, so that we can commence what we expect to be the sole remaining clinical trial. We believe we remain track on following the ANDA for generic Advair, around the end of the current calendar year or early next calendar year. Most importantly, we will continue to manage our expenses and look to optimize our product offering while growing our portfolio. Thus, we still expect to be $1 billion company by 2005, with gross margin percentage in the low 30s.

With all of that, I turn the call over to John. John?

John Kozlowski — Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Tim, and good afternoon everyone. As was mentioned earlier, I will be referring to non-GAAP financial measures. The reconciliation of the GAAP to non-GAAP numbers can be found in today’s press release.

Now for the financial results on a non-GAAP adjusted basis. For the 2021 first quarter, net sales were $126.5 million compared with $127.3 million for the first quarter of last year. Gross profit was $34.4 million, or 27% of net sales compared with $52.6 million, or 41% of net sales for the prior year first quarter. The decline in gross margin was largely related to the recent new competitor and associated competitive pricing pressure on fluphenazine. SG&A expense declined sharply to $12.7 million from $17.9 million, largely due to the restructuring and cost reduction initiatives announced and implemented in the first quarter.

Interest expense decreased to $11.2 million from $15.3 million in last year’s first quarter, due to repayments of Term A and Term B loans as well as lower interest rates and lower fixed interest rate on our senior convertible notes. For the quarter, the effective income tax rate was 43%. The calculation of the tax rate included a discrete item related to stock compensation, which we expect to be less impactful in subsequent quarters.

Net income was $2.2 million or $0.06 per diluted share. EPS was below expectations, largely due to the competitive pricing environment Tim mentioned earlier. Net income for last year’s first quarter was $8.8 million or $0.22 per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA was $33 million. Per our credit agreement, the calculation for adjusted EBITDA included full cost savings benefit of the recent restructuring less expenses such as severance incurred in the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA, excluding the impact of the restructuring was approximately $26 million.

Turning to our balance sheet. At September 30, 2020, cash and cash equivalents totaled approximately $109 million. Our outstanding debt at quarter end was as follows. Total debt was approximately $691 million, debt net of cash was $582 million, and net secured debt was $496 million. As Tim mentioned, our Term A loans mature later this month. On maturity, the outstanding balance will be approximately $42 million, which we plan to pay off in full with our existing cash on hand. We continue to monitor the capital markets for opportunities to enhance our capital structure. We intend to refinance our remaining Term B loans well in advance of maturity. In addition, we are evaluating alternatives and have had preliminary discussions with lenders about a new smaller revolving credit facility. The new revolver will enhance liquidity and provide financial flexibility for business development during the period between the expiration of our current revolver and the comprehensive refinancing of our Term B loans.

Turning to our outlook. As Tim mentioned, we are affirming our previous guidance for the fiscal 2021 full-year as follows. Net sales in the range of $520 million to $545 million, adjusted gross margin, as a percentage of net sales, of approximately 29% to 31%, adjusted R&D expense in the range of $29 million to $32 million, adjusted SG&A expense ranging from $55 million to $58 million, adjusted interest expense in the range of $41 million to $42 million. The full-year adjusted effective tax rate in the range of 21% to 22%. Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $100 million to $110 million. And lastly, capital expenditures to be approximately $15 million to $20 million.

Regarding the phasing of the quarters. We expect net sales in Q2 to increase slightly compared with Q1 and continue to grow over the balance of the year. Gross margin and EPS in Q2 to be comparable to Q1 and increase in Q3 and Q4. And operating expenses to increase slightly, remaining in line with our annual guidance.

With that overview, we would now like to address any questions you may have. Operator?

