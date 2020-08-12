Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) Q2 2020 earnings call dated

Corporate Participants:

Yael Wissner-Levy — Vice President, Communications

Daniel Schreiber — Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman

Shai Wininger — Co-Founder, President, Secretary, Treasurer, Chief Operating Officer, Chief Technology Officer

Tim Bixby — Chief Financial Officer

Presentation:

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Lemonade’s Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

I’d now like to hand the conference over to your presenters. Lemonade management team, please go ahead.

Yael Wissner-Levy — Vice President, Communications

Good morning and welcome to Lemonade’s second quarter 2020 earnings call. My name is Yael Wissner-Levy, and I am the VP, Communications at Lemonade. Joining me today to discuss our results are Daniel Schreiber, CEO and Co-Founder; Shai Wininger, COO and Co-Founder; and Tim Bixby, Lemonade’s CFO.

A letter to shareholders covering the Company’s second quarter 2020 financial results is available on our Investor Relations website at investor.lemonade.com.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that management’s remarks on this call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by those forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those discussed in the Risk Factors section of our Form 10-Q for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements made on this call represent our views only as of today and we undertake no obligation to update them.

We will be referring to certain non-GAAP financial measures on today’s call, such as adjusted EBITDA and adjusted gross profit, which we believe may be important to investors to assess our operating performance. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in our letter to shareholders. Our letter to shareholders also includes information about our key operating metrics, including a definition of each metric why each is useful to investors and how each used to monitor and manage our business.

We have also prepared a visual presentation that investors can consult to follow along with this discussion and it can be accessed at investor.lemonade.com.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to Daniel, who will begin with a few opening remarks. Daniel?

Daniel Schreiber — Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman

Thank you, Yael. Good morning. I’d like to welcome our shareholders, long-standing, newly minted and perspective to this inaugural earnings call of Lemonade. Since this is my first time talking to many of you, I’m going to take a few minutes to provide some context for the strong second quarter results, which Tim will expand on shortly.

Lemonade was founded as a new kind of insurance company. One built from scratch on an unconflicted business model and an entirely digital substrate. We set out to replace brokers and bureaucracy with bots and machine learning aiming for zero paperwork and instant everything. Our hypothesis was that by placing the consumer at the center and building the policy, the technology and the business model around her would achieve a level of customer satisfaction unknown in the sector. Thankfully this is largely how things played, our Net Promoter Score stands at above 70, a level of customer delight usually reserved for brands like Apple or Tesla. And consumers have upvote Lemonade to the number one position on many of the destinations where Americans review their insurance company.

Perhaps that’s less surprising when you consider that the median time to buy a policy from Lemonade is about 90 seconds. Roughly a third of our claims are paid instantaneously. And first time buyers of insurance can often save 50% by choosing Lemonade. This level of service and automation has generated very rapid growth and increasing efficiencies, trends captured well in our second quarter numbers. Our top line in-force premium increased 115% year-on-year, while our adjusted gross profit grew by over 200% year-on-year.

Rapid growth is always welcome, but in our case, it does double duty. In addition to boosting our top and bottom lines that generates troves of textured proprietary and highly predictive data. Insurance is the business of using data to quantify risk and a digital substrate allows us to capture something like a 100-fold more data than traditional broker-based incumbents. We believe that represents a structural and growing competitive advantage. These data service training sets for all of our systems fueling a cycle of continuous improvement, with a return of the flywheel, our marketing campaigns become more effective, our bots get better at understanding our customers needs, our fraud detection picks up ever signals and our claims bot Jim learns which claims to pay and which to escalate with growing precision. All this amounts to a powerful closed loop system, allowing us to target price and underwrite risk with growing accuracy, which is the very core of insurance.

The impact of this continuous learning is on display in our second quarter results too, and is best captured by a gross loss ratio, which was 67% for the quarter. This represents our 10th consecutive quarter of declining loss ratios, and our loss ratio has halved over the past two years. This rate of improvement in loss ratio is, to the best of my knowledge, without precedent in the history of the insurance industry, and is all the more unusual for coming at a time of very rapid growth.

While our strategy is to delight consumers in order to grow their number and to leverage that growth to extend our data advantage, we also into grow with our customers. This has been an evidence in the steady growing percentage of homeowners, who started life with us renters, a trend that continued unabated in the second quarter. In July, we launched health insurance for pets, our first major pets, our first major offering outside of the world of homeowners insurance, and a milestone on our journey to offer a comprehensive solution to our customers with potentially far reaching implications for customer retention and lifetime value. Shai will share some early thoughts and numbers on our pet launch in a couple of minutes. In many ways then our second quarter was a straight line continuation of the progressions we’ve seen in recent quarters and years, rapid top line growth, increasing efficiencies, declining loss ratios. But it would be a mistake to take the second quarter results as pedestrian or a foregone conclusion because earlier in the quarter, we anticipated things playing out very differently. With millions furloughed and much of humanity in lockdown, in the early days of the quarter, we resolved to CASA discretionary spending, pause our non-essential hiring and enable customers to postpone their payments to us in recognition of the widespread hardship COVID-19 had engendered –. We brace for a spike in churn, a drop in demand, a slowdown in productivity and a hit to our cash flow. Thankfully, none of these materialized. Despite our marketing pull back and notwithstanding a shut down at all of our offices, our key performance indicators for Q2 outperformed, not only ours concerns, but even our pre-pandemic aspirations. No one knows what time the pandemic or the economy will take in Q3 or beyond but we are heartened by the resilience our team, our Company and our business demonstrated in the second quarter. Indeed, the coronavirus seems to have been a fundamental accelerator of the trend towards digitization throughout society and Lemonade is thankfully on the right side of that dislocation. Our IPO prospectus includes our founders letter, a document where Shai and I outline our approach to managing Lemonade and hope that investors who share our thinking will be drawn to Lemonade but equally in the hope that those who do not will seek their fortunes elsewhere. There is a link to this letter on the homepage of our Investor Relations website, and I warmly recommend you read it. One of the point to make there is that, we view our plans as hypotheses to be updated as data accumulate. Our plan is to adapt. Q2 demonstrated this in spades. As I mentioned, faced with unprecedented uncertainty, early in the quarter we decided to decelerate our marketing spend meaningfully, and we prepared for our growth to take a disproportionate hit. We then monitored signals from the market in real-time, click-through rates, funnel analysis, retention numbers, cost per click and many more and adapted to the encouraging signals as these came in. The quarter had a happy ending, but it’s important for me to share how that sausage was made because it’s illustrative of how we think and how we operate. We endeavor to be driven by data but data often incomplete, and while waiting for more data, decreases error rates. It also blunts potential upside. As Q2 demonstrated, we prefer to make decisions under conditions of uncertainty and to abandon bad ones as soon as the data reveals them to be so. We believe that translates into greater volatility, but also into better aggregate returns. It’s a trade between the short-term and the long-term, between optimizing for predictability versus optimizing for value maximization. It’s a trade we’re comfortable making and, as our shareholders, we do hope you’re comfortable with the way we’re making it too. And with that, let me hand over to Shai to give you some more updates. Shai?

Shai Wininger — Co-Founder, President, Secretary, Treasurer, Chief Operating Officer, Chief Technology Officer

Thanks, Daniel. Daniel spoke about the financial impact or lack of financial impact of the pandemic on our business. I’d like to add some color from the operations perspective where I’m pleased to report that things are in good shape. In early March, the entire Lemonade team started working from home. Since Lemonade is based on cloud infrastructure, our team switched to this new arrangement overnight, and with no interruption to our business activities. If anything we’re seeing productivity improvements across the organization, and for the first time we actually launched a new European country, as well as a new product line from home. We’ve also been able to recruit and onboard new team members throughout the Company. In fact, at this point, over a quarter of our team were recruited and onboarded remotely during the pandemic. We invest a lot of thought and effort into keeping the team engaged and happy at home. And our employee satisfaction rates, which we constantly measure, are the highest we’ve ever seen.

Switching gears to pet insurance. — mentioned, the release of the pet health insurance line earlier this quarter is a significant milestone for the Company. We’ve built the pet product entirely from scratch, we thinking coverages, user experience, the claims process, pricing, and even the policy document itself. Our pet product offers a hassle free digital experience with lightening fast claim payments, best-in-class customer service and a donation of leftover premium to animal-focused charities, our customers choose. The new pet insurance is now available in more than 30 states with prices starting at $10 per month.

As part of this new release, we’ve also introduced our first Lemonade bundle, allowing an additional 10% savings when bundling pet insurance with one of our renters or homeowners’ policies. I’m pleased to share that the reception has been positive and the feedback we’re getting from customers translates into a Net Promoter Score of well over 80. But as encouraged as we are by the initial results, it’s important to remember that introducing a new insurance product to the market takes time, and that we are still in the early days of this process.

In other news, on August 6, we announced our annual Giveback, in which a portion of underwriting profits go to charities that our customers choose. As the Lemonade community grows so does the potential of the Giveback. And this year’s donation amounted to more than 20x, the first one we gave back in 2017, and is higher than our previous three years combined. This year we gave back more than $1 million to non-profit organizations, including the Direct Relief COVID Response, UNICEF, The Trevor Project, and the ACLU. With the help of our community, we funded treatments for more than 50,000 ICU COVID patients, fed 980 families, covered rent for more than 100 struggling households and more. Giveback day is one of the highlights of the year for our team, and we do hope that, as shareholders, you too will fill a certain pride of ownership in this day.

And now, let me hand over to Tim, for a bit more detail around our financial results and outlook. Tim?

Tim Bixby — Chief Financial Officer

Great. Thanks, Shai. I’ll give a bit more color on our Q2 results, as well as expectations for the rest of 2020 and then we’ll turn to questions.

We had another strong quarter of growth, driven by additions of new customers, as well as the continued increase in premium per customer. In-force premium grew 115% as compared to the prior year to $155.1 million. This metric captures the full scope of our top line growth before the impact of reinsurance and regardless of the timing of customer acquisition during the quarter.

Premium per customer increased 17% versus the prior year to $190. This increase was driven by a combination of increased value of policies over time, as well as mix shift toward higher value homeowner policies.

Gross earned premium in Q2 increased 121% as compared to the prior year to $35.3 million, in line with the increase in in-force premium.

Our gross loss ratio continued to improve as it has for many quarters and came in at 67% for Q2, as compared to 72% in the first quarter of this year and down from 82% in the second quarter of 2019. With our Q2 gross loss ratio in the 60s, I’m pleased to note that we are now within our target range, an achievement we’ve been focused on since selling our first policy. We expect that our gross loss ratio will vary over time within this target range of between 60% and 70%. And while it is likely that our gross loss ratio may occasionally move above this average, in periods with notably severe weather for example, we expect our average gross loss ratio to remain in the 60s. In any event, due to comprehensive reinsurance, our net loss ratio and hence our unit economics, is most unlikely to change much quarter-to-quarter or even year-to-year.

Operating expenses, excluding loss and loss adjustment expense, increased fairly modestly in Q2 as compared to the prior year, with sales and marketing expense actually lower in Q2 this year due to continued strong improvement in our marketing efficiency. Our marketing spend in Q2 generated more than twice the sales as compared to a year ago in terms of the amount of customer premium acquired. We also continued to hire new Lemonade team members in all areas of the Company and support of customer and premium growth, and thus saw increases in each of the other expense lines.

Also, to note, certain G&A expenses increased as we continue to prepare for life as a public company, and we expect those expenses to continue to increase in the coming quarters as we enter our first full-year as a public company. These expenses, include among others, D&O insurance premiums, which have increased significantly for most newly public companies in recent quarters. I note that the timing of certain expenses, particularly marketing particularly marketing spend and new higher payroll expense in the second quarter was influenced by the onset of the pandemic with significant belt tightening in April and early May. We began to reverse this approach in the second half of Q2 as we gained more visibility into the impact on our business. We began to revert to prior growth spend in hirings by early June and expect that theme to continue into the second half of the year, and likewise to influence our investment strategy, as well as our financial expectations. Our net loss in the quarter was $21 million, as compared to $23.1 million in the second quarter of 2019. And our adjusted EBITDA loss was $18.2 million in Q2, an improvement as compared to $23 million of loss in the second quarter of 2019. Our cash, cash equivalents and total investments balance ended the quarter at $295.4 million, reflecting the use of cash for operations of approximately $35.5 million since year-end 2019. And the recent closing of our initial public offering in early July brought us additional net proceeds of approximately $335 million. We had 381 employees as of June 30 and we’ll increase that number over the coming quarters. We resumed our normal hiring pace after a brief pause during the early weeks of the pandemic. We have since hired dozens of new employees and have become quite adept at remote onboarding. We continue to have the vast majority of our global workforce working remotely. And in April, we launched our second European territory early in the pandemic, with a 100% remote workforce with great vigor and efficiency. Our progress in the first half of the year is influencing our investment approach for the second half. With continued steady growth and strong marketing efficiency, we have resumed a bullish stance on both growth and hiring. We plan to redeploy savings generated during early Q2 into the second half of the year and increased somewhat beyond. While our full-year expense plan and EBITDA loss expectations are relatively unchanged. The timing has shifted such that we plan to invest more in the second half, which will offset the savings in the second quarter and we expect will set us up nicely for continued growth into 2021 and beyond. It’s worth taking a moment to review that our model differs from traditional broker-based insurance incumbent in a number of ways, one is that, we expense the vast majority of our customer acquisition expense upfront at inception, while we earn back the return on that investment over the life of the customer. And this is in contrast to many insurance companies that incur ongoing commission expense for customer acquisition at a much lower initial rate but typically for the life of the customer. And this is another key reason that we measure and report in-force premium, which give some additional insight into what we are acquiring when we invest in growth. A customer acquired in Q2, for example, drove significant acquisition investment in the quarter, but on a GAAP basis, very little incremental earnings. In-force premium captures more fully the top line impact of this growth investment. And with these goals and metrics in mind, I’ll outline our specific financial expectations for the third quarter and for the full-year of 2020. For the third quarter, we expect in-force premium, as of September 30, of between $170 million and $175 million. We expect gross earned premium of $37 million to $39 million, GAAP revenue of between $14 million and $15 million, and an adjusted EBITDA loss of between $32 million and $33 million. We expect stock-based compensation expense of approximately $3 million and capital expenditures of approximately $1 million. And as Daniel noted, we should reiterate that GAAP revenue will change from roughly $30 million in Q2 to between $14 million and $15 million as guided in Q3. And this is as expected and is related to the implementation of our new proportional reinsurance structure as of July 1, 2020. The GAAP accounting rules are such that ceded premiums are excluded from GAAP revenue and accordingly, we publish in-force premium and gross earned premium as helpful metrics that capture the overall growth trajectory of the business before the impact of reinsurance. For the full-year of 2020, we expect the following: in-force premium at December 31 of between $190 million and $195 million. Gross earned premium of $147 million to $151 million. GAAP revenue of between $86 million and $88 million. And adjusted EBITDA loss of between $106 million and $109 million. Stock-based compensation expense for the full-year of approximately $11 million, and capital expenditures of approximately $4 million for the full year. Thanks so much for joining our first quarterly review as a public company. We are grateful for your interest and for your support. And with that, we’ll now turn the call back over to the operator, who can hopefully rejoin the call with Q&A instructions and we’ll be happy to take questions.

Questions and Answers:

Operator

Certainly. [Operator Instructions] Michael Phillips with Morgan Stanley, your line is open.

We are still processing the Q&A portion of the conference call. We will be updating it as soon as we analyze and process the con call. Stay tuned here for more updates.

Disclaimer This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc. © COPYRIGHT 2020, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.