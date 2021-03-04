Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Q4 2020 Earnings Call

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) Q4 2020 earnings call dated Mar. 02, 2021
Corporate Participants:
Yael Wissner-Levy — Vice President Communications
Daniel Schreiber — Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer
Shai Wininger — Co-Founder, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Technology Officer
Tim Bixby — Chief Financial Officer
Analysts:
Mike Zaremski — Credit Suisse — Analyst
Mike Phillips — Morgan Stanley — Analyst
Matt Carletti — JMP Securities — Analyst
Ralph Schackart — William Blair — Analyst
Ronald Josey — JMP — Analyst
Ross Sandler — Barclays — Analyst
Jason Helfstein — Oppenheimer — Analyst
Arvind Ramnani — Piper Sandler — Analyst
_________
To read the full earnings call transcript, click here
Most Popular
Lyft (LYFT) expects average ride volumes to improve through Q1 2021
Shares of Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) were up 8% in afternoon hours on Wednesday. The stock has gained 53% over the past 12 months and 25% since the beginning of
With new strategy in place, Target looks poised to tap growing online demand
Department store chain Target Corp. (NYSE: TGT), which has been thriving on the pandemic-driven shopping boom since early last year, maintained its strong performance during the holiday season and entered
Infographic: Dollar Tree’s (DLTR) performance in Q4
Dollar Tree (NYSE: DLTR) reported fourth-quarter financial results before the opening bell on Wednesday. The discount store reported a 7% increase in Q4 net sales to $6.7 billion. The company