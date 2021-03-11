Categories Earnings Call Transcripts, Finance
LendingClub Corporation (LC) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript
LC Earnings Call - Final Transcript
LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC) Q4 2020 earnings call dated Mar. 10, 2021
Corporate Participants:
Sameer Gokhale — Investor Relations
Scott Sanborn — Chief Executive Officer
Tom Casey — Chief Financial Officer
Analysts:
Steven Kwok — KBW — Analyst
John Rowan — Janney Montgomery Scott — Analyst
Bill Ryan — Compass Point — Analyst
Presentation:
Operator
Good afternoon and welcome to LendingClub’s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Sameer Gokhale, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
