LendingTree Inc (TREE) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Great. Thank you and thanks everybody for joining the call this morning to discuss LendingTree’s fourth quarter 2020 financial results. On call with me this morning are Doug Lebda, LendingTree’s Chairman and CEO; and J.D. Moriarty, Chief Financial Officer. As a reminder, once again, we posted a detailed letter to shareholders on our Investor Relations website earlier the morning. And with that we will keep our prepared remarks relatively brief and spend both of our time addressing your questions.

Before I hand the call over, I also want to remind everyone that during today’s call, we may discuss LendingTree’s expectations for future performance. Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and LendingTree’s actual results could differ materially from the views expressed today. Many, but not all of the risks we face are described in LendingTree’s periodic reports filed with the SEC. We will also discuss a variety of non-GAAP measures on the call today and I refer you to today’s press release and shareholder letter both available on our website at investors.lendingtree.com for the comparable GAAP measures, definitions and full reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to GAAP.

And with that, I will turn it to Doug.

Douglas Lebda — Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Founder

Thanks, Trent and thank you everyone for joining our call. Before we get into questions, I’d like to spend a few minutes giving you my perspective on the business and a few of the reasons, why I increasingly encouraged by our prospects as we successfully navigated the challenges of the past year and we enter 2021 with positive momentum and clear focus on our strategic priorities. 2020 was a year like any — unlike any other, the pandemic brought on public health and safety that brought massive unemployment and economic strength. In part countered by unprecedented fiscal monetary policy. While we’ve seen far-reaching changes in the way people live, work, consume and manage their money, past has also provided many challenges and it has created great opportunity.

Headwinds in certain continues areas or aspects of our business in 2020. We were able to maintain a healthy and productive workforce along with a strong balance sheet, sustained positive cash flows. Thanks to our diversified portfolio of businesses. Because of that, we were able to remain focused on execution. Serving our customers and our partners without losing sight on our — of our broader strategic objectives around innovation and scale. Our fourth quarter’s results reflect increasing momentum at strength in our home and insurance segments combined with sustained recovery in consumer, drove sequential growth in both revenue and adjusted EBITDA during what is typically a seasonally slower quarter. As we head into 2021, and the world begins to return to normal as we all hope, we are focused on a broad range of strategic objectives across each and every one of our business segments that all serve to accomplish the greater objective of growing, engaging and delighting our customers while serving our partners in a integrated and automated fashion.

We look forward to highlighting those initiatives and our continued momentum as the year unfolds. And with that, we’d love to take your questions.

