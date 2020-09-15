Lennar Corp. (LEN) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Lennar Corp. (NYSE: LEN) Q3 2020 earnings call dated

Stuart Miller — Executive Chairman

Good morning, and thank you everyone. This morning, I’m here in Miami once again, scale-down crew; that includes, Diane Bessette, our Chief Financial Officer; David Collins, our Controller; Bruce Gross, CEO of Lennar Financial Services; and of course, Alex, who you just heard from; Rick Beckwitt, our Chief Executive Officers in Colorado; and Jon Jaffe is in California, Jon Jaffe, our Presidents, in California, and they’re on the line with us this morning, and will participate in our question and answer period.

Today, we’re going to keep our remarks brief. We have historically given a broad overview when market conditions have been uncertain. Today, however, with a clearly defined, strong and improving market will leave more time for your questions. Therefore, I’ll give a brief overview, and Diane will give financial information highlights and guidance, and then we will attempt to answer as many of your questions, as possible. As usual, please limit questions to one question per customer and one follow-up.

So as you can see from our press release, our third quarter was an excellent quarter for Lennar, and it reflects the robust state of the housing market across the country. Inventories are limited and demand remained strong, driven by low interest rates and customer focus on owning and controlling their lifestyle. Our solid sales growth rate of 16% year-over-year, which is well in excess of our targeted growth rate of 4% to 7%, reflects excellent execution of a very disciplined approach to sales pace.

As we witnessed, lumber prices accelerate throughout the quarter, we deliberately sold today’s current inventory and limited sales on tomorrow’s yet to be started homes. Our strategy in the current market condition is to be patient with longer-term sales and enable price appreciation to offset future cost escalation and maximize margin, while selling only more current inventory improves our inventory turns. Simply put, sales could have been stronger with a singular focus on volume, but instead, we drove margin growth and cash flow, while allowing price appreciation to cover cost escalation in the future.

As I’ve noted in prior calls, it is challenging at best to materially ramp production in this labor-constrained market and it’s even more challenging to replace entitled land in this land constrained market. Therefore, our measured growth strategy produces sustainably high margins, higher inventory turns and the best return on our assets. Accordingly, while managing sales pace, our margins have grown as demand has grown and supply has remained limited. Our 23.1% gross margin and 15.1% net margin represent strong pricing power in the market and careful day-to-day oversight by our Management Team. We’re expecting historically strong margins for the foreseeable future and throughout 2021, and we expect our bottom line to grow faster than our top line.

As expected, our closings in the third quarter were limited by the production pause we took in March, April and May, as we assess the impact of COVID on the housing market. We increased starts and production as the market recovered, so production and deliveries will normalize as we move into 2021. Alongside the homebuilder, Lennar Financial Services continued its focus, attention to technology enabled efficiencies.

LFS’s pre-tax contribution this quarter was $135 million as compared to $95 million last quarter, excluding a one-time profit realized from states title, which represents a 50% sequential increase. With the market this robust, the dominant questions for both Lennar and the industry are how will we continue to meet demand to grow land positions and manage labor, materials and particularly lumber costs. These are the questions that have the undivided attention of our Management Team right now and we’re very confident that we’ll be able to meet demand, drive high margins and cash flow, while we continue to grow with the market.

For the short-term, we are already extremely well-positioned to manage costs and meet demand, while we’re selling through community somewhat faster than expected, we are well fortified with strong land positions that will be brought online. And while lumber, in particular and other costs are rising, we are actively managing sales pace, primarily to started homes in order to manage that cost risk.

For the intermediate term, we are and have been accelerating starts and production of homes under construction, while also accelerating the readiness of new communities that we control wherever possible. And for the longer term, we are focused on ramping up our land purchases for new communities, as we believe the industry will have a sustained expansion for the foreseeable future. With historically low interest rates and the production deficit that has defined homebuilding from the past decade together with the limited inventory and short supply in the market, housing and especially affordable housing is and will continue to be an an essential driver of the economy.

As we grow offerings for the future, we’ve remained focused on our options versus owned land strategy and we will continue to manage towards a 50-50 target. At the end of the third quarter, we had expanded our options percentage to 35% from 30% earlier in the year. We also continue to focus on cash flow and returns on equity and capital, as we ended the quarter with almost $2 billion of cash on hand, zero drawn on our revolver, and a healthy debt to total cap of 29.5%.

Needless to say, our well-known technology initiatives have contributed meaningfully to our readiness for current economic and structural shifts, while helping to improve our core business and drive SG&A to an historical low of 8%. Concurrently, our meaningful investments in technology disrupter companies have not only informed change within Lennar, but are proving to be successful investments in their own right.

Today’s announcement by Opendoor and early Lennar investment is a case in point. Opendoor pioneered the eye buyer space, an Opendoor and Lennar jointly develop the seamless move up program that today is becoming an industry standard. By coordinating and redefining the move-up buyer sale of their first home, while moving up to a larger home, the customer experience is becoming a frictionless, coordinated and joyful engagement, less friction means more transactions, and more transactions at a lower cost to all parties engaged.

I’d like to take a quick moment to congratulate our friends at Opendoor and their leader Eric Wu, as they take their vision and their dreams to the next level for us at Lennar, it has been an honor to be part of their journey thus far. As we have learned and adjusted together to build a leader and innovator in the [eye by our space]. In advance of the completion of Opendoor’s transaction with [social] capital, we would like to welcome you Opendoor to the public markets, as you continue to define the path forward in this industry transforming space.

In conclusion, let me say that our third quarter results were solid in all respects, and they reflect our focused execution on our strategy to balance between growth, margin, cash flow and returns. In just a minute. Diane, will give some additional color on our third quarter numbers and our expectations for the fourth quarter. But before turning over to Diane, let me say the third quarter has been a clear point of pivot for the housing market in general from the slowdown created by COVID Created by COVID to the expansion ignited by COVID. Today, the home is becoming more and more essential to the way we live and the quality of our lives. The home, which used to be just shelter is now becoming the hub of your life. It is our shelter and our multiple generations shelter. It is our office, our gym, our recreation center and our school. It is WiFi connected and it is automated, it is sustainable and environmentally sensitive, it is both a healthy home and a health system. While some of these elements will change over time, some of them will become our new way of life. Regardless, home is a refuge where families thrive through the best of times and sometimes as well through the toughest of time. At Lennar, we are focused on meeting the needs and the changing appetite and aspirations of this changing world and we have never been better positioned financially, organizationally and technologically to meet the challenge, as well as the demand. With that, let me turn it over to Diane.

Diane Bessette — VP, CFO & Treasurer

So, thank you, Stuart, and good morning to everyone. So I’d like to begin with a few Q3 highlights and then provide detailed guidance for Q4.

And so let’s start with our balance sheet. As Stuart mentioned, as a result of our continued focus on cash flow generation, we ended the quarter with $2 billion of cash and no borrowings outstanding on our $2.4 billion revolving credit facility. On a year-to-date basis, through the end of Q3, we have generated $1.8 billion of Homebuilding cash flow. We also continue to make progress to become land lighter, as stated our years to supply owned decreased to 3.8 years and our homesites controlled increased 35% of total home sites.

For the quarter, our land acquisition spend was $607 million and our land development spend was $571 million. Additionally, we also made progress with our goal of reducing debt. During the quarter, we paid off approximately $400 million of debt. And as a result, our quarter-end homebuilding debt to total capital ratio was 29.5%. This is the lowest debt to total capital ratio we have ever achieved. Our focus on debt reduction will continue as we pay off $300 million of senior notes due in November.

Since the acquisition of CalAtlantic and including notes we intend to pay off in the fourth quarter, we will have repaid $2.8 billion of senior notes, which results in an annual interest savings of approximately $156 million. Our stockholders’ equity increased to $17.2 billion and our book value per share was $54.91.

And so with those balance sheet highlights, let me now briefly review our operating performance. As we said, we ended the quarter with new orders of 15,564, up 16%. And our new orders dollar value with $6.3 billion, up 20%. Sales were matched with starts and our starts were up 17% year-over-year. Our sales pace was 4.2 for the quarter compared to 3.4 in the prior year, and we ended the community’s with 1,198. We ended the quarter with 1,198 communities.

Our cancellation rate was 15% compared to 19% sequentially in Q2 and 16% in Q3 of the prior year. For the quarter, deliveries totaled 13,842, up 2% and both deliveries and new orders were the highest for third quarter in the Company’s history.

Our gross margin was 23.1%, as a result of strong pricing power and our focus on construction costs. And our SG&A was 8%, as a result of creating an efficient platform and continuing benefits from technology. The 8% is — third quarter SG&A we have ever achieved.

Turning to financial services, they also executed at high levels, as Stuart mentioned, reporting $135 million of operating earnings. Mortgage operating earnings increased to $113 million, compared to $57 million in the prior year. Mortgage earnings benefited primarily from an increase in volume through a higher capture rate of increased deliveries, 82% versus 77% last year, and a lower percentage of cash buyers combined with an increase in secondary margins.

Title operating earnings were $21 million compared with $18 million in the prior year and title earnings increased primarily due to an increase in close quarters. And LMF Commercial had operating earnings of $1 million compared to $4 million in the prior year, primarily due to lower securitization volume.

And so with that quick summary, let me provide you with a little more detailed guidance for Q4, than what we included in our earnings release. Starting with Homebuilding. We expect new orders between 13,800 and 14,300, and should end the year with approximately 1,165 active communities. We expect to deliver between 15,500 and 16,000 homes. Our average sales price should be around 390,000.

We expect our gross margins to be in the range of 23.25% to 23.5%, and our SG&A should be in the range of 7.7% to 7.8%. And for the combined category of Homebuilding joint ventures, land sales and others, we expect a loss of between $15 million and $20 million. We believe our financial services earnings will be between $100 million and $105 million. And for both our Multifamily and Lennar Other segments, we expect a slight loss.

Corporate G&A, we expect that to be around $95 million for the quarter. We expect our tax rate to be approximately 23.5%. The weighted average share count should be approximately 309 million. And when you combine all of this, the guidance should produce an EPS range of $2.22 to $2.38. We hope that you find this guidance helpful.

And with that let’s turn it to the operator for questions.

Ivy Zelman — Zelman Associates — Analyst

Thank you, and congratulations, guys on a great quarter. Stuart, although you mentioned and sort of highlighted the fact that you could have grown at a stronger rate, while we see other builders posting numbers like MDC today over 70% growth. I think the market is, looking and frowning on your results from an order perspective, because you’re losing market share, which of course, we don’t see that — over a longer term basis, you’ll continue to gain share. But maybe talk about the benefit of measured growth, you mentioned cash flow returns, cost and really the — and the rest, maybe, I’m not trying to grow faster and walk us through in more detail, may be providing some metrics on the risks and benefits, and more specifics?

Stuart Miller — Executive Chairman

We highlighted some of this in our — in our comments. You know, there are a number of benefits, as we see it, we noted that, as we watched real time, lumber prices spiral upward. And this is across the country, across the industry. We recognize the risk associated with getting way out ahead in cost, as production ramps up. We all know that the labor market has been constrained, it’s possible that with unemployment levels, will find new entrants to our market over time. We’ll have to wait and see. We know that there is exposure on the cost side of the equation, we have chosen not to get into the race to see how many sales we can have, but instead to carefully focus on the homes that we have an inventory, that we have under production and really limit sales going forward. So the price appreciation can cover cost increases as we go forward. And of course, the focus on current inventory, just helps ramp-up inventory turn, which helps focus on returns on capital, return on equity. Jon, Rick, do you want to weigh in on that?

