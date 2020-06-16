Lennar Corp (NYSE: LEN) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Lennar Corp (LEN) Q2 2020 earnings call dated

Corporate Participants:

Alexandra Lumpkin — Associate General Counsel

Stuart Miller — Executive Chairman

Rick Beckwitt — Chief Executive Officer

Jon Jaffe — President

Presentation:

Welcome to Lennar's Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call.

Alexandra Lumpkin — Associate General Counsel

Thank you and good morning.

Today's conference call may include forward-looking statements, including statements regarding Lennar's business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flows, strategies and prospects. Forward-looking statements represent only Lennar's estimates on the date of this conference call and are not intended to give any assurance as to actual future results. Because forward-looking statements relate to matters that have not yet occurred, these statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could affect future results and may cause Lennar's actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in forward-looking statements. These factors include those described in this morning's press release and our SEC filings, including those under the caption Risk Factors contained in Lennar's Annual Report on Form 10-K, most recently filed with the SEC. Please note that Lennar assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

I would now like to introduce your host, Mr. Stuart Miller, Executive Chairman.

Stuart Miller — Executive Chairman

Very good. Good morning everyone and thank you.

This morning, I’m here in Miami once again with a scaled-down crew. Diane Bessette, our Chief Financial Officer, Dave Collins, our Controller, Bruce Gross, CEO of Lennar Financial Services, and of course Alex, who you just heard from. Rick Beckwitt, our Chief Executive Officer is in Colorado and Jon Jaffe in California, our President, and they are on the line with us this morning, and we are all appropriately socially spaced. And as much as we have a lot of information that we’re going to try to cover in our opening remarks, we’re going to return to our traditional format.

I’ll give an overview, Jon and Rick will give operational insight, and Diane will give financial information highlights and some limited guidance, and then we will attempt to answer as many of your questions as possible. But as you consider framing your questions, first of all, please limit to one question and one follow-up. And remember that the national landscape continues to evolve and the economy is still trying to reopen and normalize. In the current environment, there are still more guesses than there aren’t clear answers. We will give you the guidance that we can, but remember that we are all still trying to learn together as things unfold.

So let me begin. On March 27, a customer in Pennsylvania named Susan Pernice [Phonetic] wrote us a most important and impactful letter. She said, “Since Pennsylvania’s Governor Wolf’s decision to shut down new construction, we are set to be homeless on April 20. We have a Lennar home that was expected to be delivered on that day in Hidden Meadows in Pennsylvania. There is a pending agreement for the sale of my current home on that day as well.” She went on to say that this is all — “As I’m underemployed because of the shutdown and as I’m losing half my usual income, I’m asking you to please appeal Governor Wolf’s decision on behalf of our family of six. To us, the delivery of our new home is life-sustaining. It is shelter for us and is imperative to our health and protection from COVID-19.” This was the first of many letters to follow that detailed the dashed hopes and expectations of Lennar customers that fell victim to the interruptions caused by COVID-19 and the economic shutdown that caught many off guard.

The letter from Ms. Pernice detailed for us that homebuilding was in fact an essential service at this critical time, and that shelter for families was life-sustaining and critically important to the well-being of our communities. This was a very big and important change in our world and in the world of our customers. Where families lived and how families lived was essential, having the space to “stay at home” was essential, the safety and security of the family home in a welcome community was essential, and the timing, the rental term at an end or the old homes sold to someone else, or leaving roommates, or temporary quarters, or the arrival in or transfer to a new city, the timing to move in to the home being built was essential.

To protect our business, we had already been making the case that homebuilding companies should be able to continue to build, but with Susan Pernice’s plea for help and many others that followed, it was now essential. The federal government, most states and most municipalities across the country ultimately deemed housing An essential service and enabled homebuilders to continue building, selling and delivering homes to our customers. As an essential service, we kept our doors open and served communities across the country. Our second quarter started with great concern, as the economy was shuttering and unemployment was starting to rise. The story of Ms. Pernice and the designation of homebuilding as an essential service seems to shed light on how the overall market conditions evolved to what we are experiencing right now.

While the economy is still trying to reboot after shutdown, the homebuilding industry only stalled from mid-March through April and began its reboot earlier than most. Homes had to be completed and delivered, so people could stay at home in the shelter that they were expecting. Otherwise, they would be homeless. Keeping in step with this necessity, we focused on completing and delivering homes in backlog. But alongside those who needed their homes delivered, many more began to reconsider the essential and aspirational nature of shelter, and desired to or needed to purchase and move. Yesterday’s notion of a mobile society had its mobility taken away. People reconsidered. The all but certain migration to large congested cities as the preferred lifestyle over suburban was reversed and people reconsidered.

Preference for transient high-rise shared amenity rentals over stable owned single-family homes with a yard was reversed. People reconsidered. Second homes became a vital refuge and home offices with soundproofing and separation became the newest amenity. The market was quickly reconsidering its needs, wishes and wants. And the homebuilders have seen this narrative unfold in real time. Lennar’s second quarter numbers are strong and indicate a strong recovery to date.

We ended the quarter with $517 million of net earnings or $1.65 per share, compared to $422 million and $1.30 per share last year, up 27% over last year. Our closings were flat over last year, but would have been higher except for certain stalled markets and the initial shock from the shutdown. Our margins were up, but mostly represented sales that had taken place in the months before the shutdown. But what is more impressive is that our backlog margins are even higher as sales have strengthened and momentum has built and time has passed. And our SG&A is impressively lower and reflects the many cost reducing initiatives that we have daylighted in prior calls. We are mindful, however, that one or two months in a row does not yet define a sustainable trend.

Although the market currently feels very strong, we are in the early stages. We know that low interest rates and short supply are driving demand and pricing power. We also know that changing customer preferences are driving strong demand for new homes. Still, we are giving guidance today with some elements of caution. We know we are currently picking up demand that was postponed from the stalled selling season, and we don’t know yet how high unemployment and an economy still wrestling to open will moderate this recovery in the future. Additionally, there has been disruption. When the economy shut down, we reacted and slowed land purchases, land development and starts.

As sales started to recover, we restarted land development and starts. Accordingly, we will have somewhat fewer deliveries in the third and fourth quarters because of the mid-March through April stall. Nevertheless, we expect other metrics and company initiatives to continue to be very strong through the end of the year. This quarter showcased our company coming together, to consider people first in all circumstances, while at the same time, operationally, we reengineered our business for the current environment while we improved earnings, cash flows and returns. Hard work and hard decisions to find new paths forward, technology and tenacity paved the path to new ways to construct our business. We’ve adjusted and changed the way we manage our business. As a management team, we’ve learned to operate from outside the office while using technology to stay connected like never before.

Although we have managed from a distance through daily video meetings, our company leaders stayed close to operations across all 38 of our divisions and guided with consistent messaging and a very steady leadership hand. As a connected management team, our homebuilding and financial services team utilized our significant investments and especially our head start in technology to incorporate social distancing while enhancing our customers’ experiences, as well as our operations and efficiency for the current environment and for the future as well. We focused on and reconfigured every facet of our business to adapt to the changed environment. We have been changing — we have changed and we have adjusted the plane while it was still flying.

Let me give you some detail on that. As part of our rapid migration toward technologies that enable communication and collaboration, Diane Bessette and Jeff McCall have accelerated our push to modernize our reporting structures both for internal and external reporting. Data is being collected more effectively into a common data model, and that data is being turned into real-time information that is being standardized and consumed across the platform, creating efficiencies and cost reductions. Standardized reports are being discussed at daily management meetings as our management team is learning together how to use and get the most out of our enhanced technology.

Note that our earnings call is taking place just 12 business days after the end of the quarter. We are using technology to better roll up revenues and access our cash. That’s better and faster than we used to be, but Diane, it is not as fast and as efficient as we are going to be. Starting tomorrow, we are back to work looking forward, enhancing systems and building efficiencies rather than still working on reporting last quarter a week later. We also changed our home selling process. While Rick will give additional color on current market conditions and our results shortly, in marketing and sales, we advanced and enhanced our digital marketing platform to enable engagement with our customers any way they choose.

Although our lennar.com website — I’m sorry, through our lennar.com website, customers now have the choice to deal with us in one of four ways. Number one, working traditionally by visiting a Welcome Home Center and interacting with one of our professional new home consultants. Or number two, working with our new home consultants through a reimagined fully digital experience that has been designed for the current environment. Or number three, interacting digitally and viewing product on their computer at home using three-dimensional pictorial tours of models that are complete or soon a Modzy [Phonetic] three-dimensional tour of homes that are designed, but not yet built or modeled. Or number four, they can take a do-it-yourself self-guided tour of our existing models all alone and on their own.

We rewired every one of our model homes across the country over a two-week period to enable our customers to get a code to access digital entry at our models on their own for self-guided tour. No contact, no risks and all alone. They can interact with Lennar digitally or through phone or FaceTime, review product, visit models, sign a contract and send a deposit all digitally. Our digital experience is getting better and better, and will continue to improve quickly now that we have our associates and our customers accustomed to these tools. Customers are finding new ways to purchase, and we’re finding new ways to joyfully engage with our customers.

As our digital experience is constantly refined and improved, more of our customers will choose and enjoy a more independent and frictionless experience as they engage with Lennar. In fact, just looking at self-guided tours for the first two weeks of June over May, we have seen an increase of 20% in self-guided towards alone. As an example of our digital engagement, take a look at our lennar.com today. We are seeing more and more that our customers want to find a home with a home office. Not just a repurposed bedroom, but they want an office that’s at home but feel separate and quiet. It’s apart from the barking dog and the daily activities of the household, but it is at home. We’ve redesigned our next-gen home product, home within a home concept that we are now offering as a home office within a home. It’s part of the home, but separate. It’s attached, but insulated for soundproofing.

We don’t have a model yet to show, but we have a Modsy tree-dimensional design to explore. Modsy is one of our portfolio investment companies that we believe is best-of-breed in creating three-dimensional renderings that look and feel real when we don’t have the real thing to show. We are working with Modsy to improve our ability to demonstrate the dreams that we have not yet been able to build. We are, we can and we will ramp up our digital abilities and help our customers dream with us as we create the home of their future. Applying for a mortgage and closing a home has never been easier at Lennar also. We have accelerated our digital platform to accommodate customers’ desires to close on their new home, but to close without health risk or social contact.

Our mortgage application and approval process has never been easier or more digital. With our Blend-enabled application, another portfolio company, and many detailed digital improvements designed in-house in loan officer engagement and loan processing, our customer experience is improving every quarter. The forms are simpler, the information is entered once and the updates to information are automated. Our customers are happier, our associates are more effective and our costs are coming down. In title and escrow, we are now closing homes with little or no contact as well. With an increased focus on the health and safety of both our associates and our customers, we have increased the number of digital closings with digital document signing and where possible, digital notarizations.

We are also implementing a virtual new home orientation process so our homebuyers can walk and view their completed home via FaceTime. We can even give keys to the front door digitally with a code for self-access while we leave the sanitized keys in the kitchen. Where we must physically notorize documents, which is still required in some states, we created an express drive-through closing program. All paperwork is signed digitally before arrival and our customers can finalize closing their home with a notarization from their car in just 15 minutes.

Lennar Financial Services just keeps getting better with faster, more frictionless service for our customers, easier engagement for our associates and more profitability for the company. This quarter, LFS contributed $151 million to the company. While $61 million of that related to a deferred profit attributable to the deconsolidation — to deconsolidating the sale of our retail title business over a year ago, approximately $90 million of the contribution is attributable to efficient operations and market conditions. This is a record quarter for LFS as they continue to lead the way for the company on innovation and enhanced customer experience. We are also building homes differently, and Jon will give some more color here as well. Construction is finally turning digital as we have turned our sites to using technology to centrally schedule construction at the division level.

Over the past months, we’ve been rolling out a technology-oriented scheduling program to create efficiencies across our production platform. This will enhance an even-flow execution, give greater predictability to our trade partners relative to scheduling and logistics, and it will ultimately reduce construction costs as well. The need for effective and efficient communication over the past months has enabled us to advance the education and rewiring of our field operation as we and our trade partners struggled to keep job sites open and jobs filled. Most of our construction sites have been — have continued to be active and fully functional to date, and we have not yet seen a significant impact on our trades or our supply chain. We are very focused on the health and safety of our trades and have established clear protocols with this in mind. We have been in constant communication with our trade partners to help them implement their own safety standards and understand the steps we are taking. We have begun using FaceTime and other technologies to facilitate inspections, and we suspended all non-emergency customer care to protect our associates, customers and trade partners, and use a DIY, do-it-yourself model, to help the customers help themselves where possible.

Although it’s awkward and difficult to talk about operational and financial results and successes in the wake of a quarter that has been defined by health-fears, economic shutdown, job loss, personal struggles and social injustice, we are proud to say that we have managed with a steady hand with a constructive and measured leadership, and with focus on how we can be a constructive force at a difficult time. On reflection, I can say with conviction that we have done well, while we have also done good. While the second quarter has been a quarter of tremendous success for Lennar, sadly, as the quarter ended and the health crisis began to subside, social justice became a dominant and critical concern, both nationally and at Lennar. Our leadership team and our associates locked arms across the company and stood tall to lean in and enhance and expand our already central focus on inclusion and diversity across the country.

Like many across the country, we focused on the senseless killing of George Floyd as a call to action to be better than this and to commit to be an ever-better version of ourselves. While our Lennar Charitable Foundation gave generously notably in honor of our fallen associate Pete Anderson for homelessness, our Chief Human Resources Officer, Andrew Davis, led focused discussion and engagement to match strategies to improve. This work and woke continues. As we look ahead, we remain proud of Lennar’s continued and consistent commitment to do well and do good as we lead with the people-first focus. With a strong balance sheet and a strong social and moral commitment, we are confident that we will emerge from today’s distress even better and stronger than before.

Accordingly, while the somewhat unpredictable environment in our country will evolve over time, we believe that we will be very well positioned through hard work, focused leadership and innovative technologies to offset future headwinds and drive our business to new heights. And by the way, remember Susan Pernice, who I mentioned and quoted in the beginning? While Governor Wolf was one of the very few who did not lift restrictions on homebuilding during the stay-at-home order, we were able with the assistance from the borough or municipality to complete Ms. Pernice’s home. She and her family of six, moved into their home on April 29. She and her family were able to delay the closing of their home once we gave them an updated completion date. Today, she and her family are part of the Lennar family, and we’re proud that we were able to assist. And with affection and appreciation for the Lennar associates, who answered her plea, she sends her regards to them and everyone listening today.

We are very proud of the quick actions that we’ve taken to carefully manage our business through these difficult times. I would like to personally thank all Lennar associates across our platform for their commitment, for their trust and for their dedication during this very difficult time. I also want to thank our trade partners who have worked collaboratively with us to ensure not only a safe and healthy home but a quality and affordable home. And finally, I want to thank Ms. Pernice, and all of our customers, for understanding that we are working hard for them to adjust, to learn and to evolve so that we can safely deliver the home of their dreams. So with that, let me turn over to Rick.

Rick Beckwitt — Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Stuart.

We entered our second quarter with a strong housing market and solid economic fundamentals. This, combined with low mortgage rates and a limited supply of homes, gave us continued sales momentum and pricing power. However, all of this changed in the second half of March through April as the nation dealt with the impacts of COVID-19. While residential construction was designated an essential service in most of our markets, the severe and immediate shutdown of economic activity across the country began to negatively impact our business. As a result of the pandemic, our sales orders declined significantly in late March and continued at a reduced rate through April. Despite a strong start in March, new orders for the month were down 10% from the prior year. April marked the low point during the second quarter with orders decreasing 29% from the prior year, and our cancellation rate peaking at 23%.

Notwithstanding this slowdown, our team did an excellent job selling homes, be it by appointment, self-guided tours or virtual tours. We also focused on controlling sales prices and managing backlog expectations, which benefited our gross margins in the second quarter and will benefit our gross margins in the back half of the year. In May, we saw an influx of new homebuyers wanting to take advantage of extremely low mortgage rates and move out of apartments in densely-populated areas and homes they were sharing with friends and family during the pandemic. We also heard increased conviction from people wanting to buy a new, safe and clean home versus an existing home.

In May, our new orders increased each week sequentially and were up 7% over the prior year. Our cancellation rate in May also dropped from 18% — dropped to 18% from the 23% high in April. More importantly, our increase in sales was generally achieved while raising prices and reducing incentives throughout the month of May. We rarely comment on sales activity outside of the quarter we are reporting. However, given these fluid market dynamics, I will give you some insight on June. For the first two weeks of June, our new were up 20% over the same period last year. We believe that part of this increase was the recapture of sales activity lost during this year’s spring selling season. And there will be a reversion to typical seasonality as we move through the rest of our fiscal year.

Recognizing the risks around high unemployment rates and the current trends towards a recurrence in COVID cases, we have not projected that this level of activity will continue in the next two quarters. However, should this pace extend longer, we plan to carefully match sales with measured and consistent price increases to further enhance our gross margins. We also know that our sales activity in the next two quarters will be somewhat constrained by reduced community openings as we slow development activity to conserve cash in the second quarter, and many municipalities shut down their offices and did not issue permits and approvals to start development and sales. Currently, our community count is down 6% year-over-year.

I’d now like to give you a little color on our markets across the country. It really falls into three categories. One, markets not really impacted by the pandemic. Two, markets that were impacted but have recovered or where the recovery is well underway. And three, markets that were impacted but where the recovery is still lagging. Notwithstanding these categories, in all of our markets, we saw a sequential increase in sales activity from April to May and continued strength during the first two weeks of June.

During our second quarter, we had eight markets that had little to no impact from the pandemic. These include Jacksonville, Coastal Carolinas, Indianapolis, Maryland, Nashville, Dallas, San Antonio and Utah. While most of these markets had stay-at-home ordinance in place, we picked up considerable market share through better execution as many of the builders in these markets shut down their operations. Many of these markets also benefited from low COVID-19 infection rates, so business activity was less impacted. In addition, each of these markets benefited from low inventory levels. And while traffic was down, conversion rates were extremely high as buyers were highly motivated to purchase a safe new home.

In Dallas and San Antonio, two of our larger markets, we continued to benefit from our move down the price curve and by having quick move-in homes. Category II includes 18 markets that were impacted by the pandemic, but have either recovered or are well on their way to the recovery. Starting in the East, these markets include New Jersey, North Carolina, Southeast and Southwest Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Chicago, Minnesota, Houston and Austin, Colorado, Arizona, the Inland Empire, San Diego, Central Valley, California, Sacramento, Reno and the Pacific Northwest. While we continued to sell homes and offered limited incentives in each of these markets, municipality shutdowns and lower consumer confidence caused a significant decline in both traffic and sales from mid-March through April. However, across the board, all of these markets started to recover beginning the last week of April and have continued to improve through May and into June.

In our larger Florida markets, demand in May and the first part of June rebounded strongly. Southeast Florida and Tampa saw increased demand from renters and customers wanting to move from densely populated areas to purchase detached single-family homes. Southwest Florida, which is a big second home active adult market, saw increased demand from customers fleeing the COVID-impacted areas in the Northeast to the more safe South Florida market. Raleigh, Charlotte and Atlanta were hit hard initially. However, all of these markets bounced back as business activity resumed in May. In each of these markets, we benefited from the return of the cultural buyer who wanted the safety of a new COVID-free home. These markets also experienced increased demand from buyers looking to relocate from the Northeast.

The Houston market has been the biggest surprise. While hit hard between mid-March and mid-April, our sales bounced back in May and June, as demand for entry-level products outpaced the fall in price. While unemployment is still high due to reduced oil and gas investment, we’re extremely well positioned with almost 50% of our communities priced below $300,000. The activity in Houston reflects the incredible diversification that has happened in the Houston economy away from oil and gas. Austin was the slowest market in Texas to recover. This was in large part due to a stricter shutdown ordinance imposed by the city. However, sales started to recover in May and have increased in the first part of June. The Austin economy is strong with over 7,200 technology companies spurring job growth and demand.

Moving to Colorado. Colorado is on the road to recovery. And while not fully recovered, the local economy is strong and diverse with limited new home inventory and low resale listings. In May, our traffic increased and sales rebounded from April lows, June has seen a more significant increase in both sales and pricing power. The Phoenix market entered the pandemic as one of the strongest markets in the country. And while impacted, it has bounced back strongly. Our sales steadily improved through May and were really strong in the first part of June. We continue to benefit from a broad product offering with many lower-priced communities.

The Pacific Northwest has recovered nicely. In spite of the state shutdown and Washington temporarily shutting down construction, we continued to sell and close homes. Demand has improved significantly in May and has continued into June. In California, the Inland Empire is the strongest market. While the market took a hit in April, it came back strong in both May and June. The Inland Empire has always been the affordable alternative to the more coastal areas. With low mortgage rates, buyers had flocked back to the market. Most of these have been renters or front-line workers fighting the pandemic.

Category III includes four markets that were significantly impacted by the pandemic and where the recovery is lagging the rest of the US. These markets include the Bay Area, Orange County, California, Las Vegas and Orlando. The Bay Area market was one of the first markets impacted by COVID-19. And with aggressive government shutdowns, the market just shut down. Consumer confidence lost, demand significantly slowed. While lower pricing — while the lower-priced single-family market has recovered, the higher density, higher-priced attached [Phonetic] market still needs to gain some traction.

Orange County, California was one of the weakest markets going into the pandemic and is still lagging the other markets on the way out. The combination of reduced demand from Chinese buyers and government shutdowns really chilled the market. While sales more than doubled sequentially from April to May, the market still needs to stabilize further. Las Vegas was really impacted by a close down of the casinos and a huge decline in tourism. Unemployment peaked at 30%. While most of this is furloughed in temporary job loss, the casinos, which just reopened, need to rebuild their businesses before things get back to normal. Despite this, we’ve seen a rebound in both traffic and sales in May and the first part of June.

Orlando is starting to come back. With the shutdown of international travel, reduced domestic and the closure of theme parks, the local economy really slowed down. Sales declined sharply in April, but we saw a bounce back in May and June. With the recent and planned reopening of the theme parks, we’re optimistic that this will — this market will pick up in demand very quickly.

I hope this gives you a sense of how we’re positioned in our local markets. While we have a few markets that are lagging, most have rebounded. From a macro standpoint, the market is strong with limited inventory, pent-up demand, aided by low mortgage rates. In this environment, we’ve been very focused on balancing pace and price. And while we’ve increased our sales pace for community, we’ve been vigilant in raising prices, lowering incentives and reducing our brokerage spend. With low mortgage rates, the impact of our price increases has had a minimal impact on affordability, and this should give us a decent runway to improve gross margins in the coming quarters.

And now, I’d like to turn it over to Jon.

Jon Jaffe — President

Thank you, Rick.

Today, I’ll start with a discussion of our land and balance sheet strategies, beginning with a look at the actions we took during the second quarter in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As Stuart mentioned, we paused our land purchases, land development activity and home starts. We used our daily management call to quickly implement this strategy across all of our divisions. We’re able to pause all of the land acquisitions that we wanted to. And due to the strength of relationships with our land sellers, we did not walk away from any deposits or lose any deals. What we did was to pause takedowns for 60 to 90 days in order to give us time to understand the impact of the pandemic and the associated government shutdown.

At the same time, we also slowed our land development spend. This was done on a community-by-community basis by determining in real-time the market demand for each community and the economic logic associated with stopping and restarting. We also looked at our planned starts, again, evaluating each community’s market demand if the particular home was in backlog and the mortgage status, if it was sold or if the home was unsold. We paused about 4,100 starts in the quarter or 27% of what was planned. Given this pause in land spend and fewer starts in our second quarter, the results for our land and cash positions were temporarily altered by the actions we took.

We ended the quarter with 3.9 years of land owned compared to 4.5 years in Q2 of 2019 and with an increased percentage of homesites option of 32%, up from 25% last year. The combination of slowing our land spend in the quarter, strong closings and executing on our strategy of building strategic relationships to option homesites resulted in significant cash flow generation, as we ended the quarter with $1.4 billion of cash on the balance sheet and zero borrowed against our revolver. Additionally, we repaid $300 million of senior notes and ended the quarter with a total debt to capitalization of 31.2% versus 38.3% the prior year. Despite the daily intensity it took to manage through the challenges of the pandemic, we still maintained our focus on becoming a land-light company and are on track to be migrating both our supply of land owned down to three years from the current 3.9 years and to control 50% of our homesites through options as compared to the current 32% by the end of fiscal 2021.

We continue to work on and develop additional strategic relationships that are designed to facilitate our reaching these goals. Just as effectively as we paused, as we saw markets recover, we have recommenced land acquisition, land development and home starts. We are confident we will have the homesites necessary to start and deliver the homes we are projecting in our guidance.

Now I’ll turn to our direct construction costs and the value of our Builder of Choice program with our trade partners. Simply put, our approach has been to understand what drives efficiencies from our trade partners perspective that we can work openly with them to lower costs without hurting their margins. But let me be clear, this work is anything but simple. It’s beyond the rolling up of our sleeves to do the hard work required. It’s about building trust. It’s all about our trade partners trusting that we will change the way we manage our business for their benefit, and we will do what we say we’re going to do. This takes commitment from them and us, and it takes time.

Once this trust is established, it allows us to work together with our trade partners to remove cost from the supply chain. A good example of this is our intense focus on even-flow production. Using technology, our field is connected in real-time with our office and in turn, our office with our trade partners. This connectivity enables construction to be on schedule and for schedules to be reliable. The predictability this provides our trade partners allows them to eliminate overtime, which can save as much as $500 per home. This focus produced the fifth straight quarter where direct construction cost as a percent of revenues fell.

