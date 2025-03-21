Lennar Corporation (LEN) Earnings: 1Q25 Key Numbers

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) reported total revenues of $7.6 billion for the first quarter of 2025 compared to $7.3 billion in the same period last year.
Net earnings attributable to Lennar were $520 million, or $1.96 per share, compared to $719 million, or $2.57 per share last year. Adjusted EPS was $2.14.
New orders increased 1% to 18,355 homes while deliveries increased 6% to 17,834 homes.
For the second quarter of 2025, new orders are forecast to be 22,500-23,500 while deliveries are projected to be 19,500-20,500.
