Lennar Corporation (LEN) Earnings: 1Q25 Key Numbers

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) reported total revenues of $7.6 billion for the first quarter of 2025 compared to $7.3 billion in the same period last year.

Net earnings attributable to Lennar were $520 million, or $1.96 per share, compared to $719 million, or $2.57 per share last year. Adjusted EPS was $2.14.

New orders increased 1% to 18,355 homes while deliveries increased 6% to 17,834 homes.

For the second quarter of 2025, new orders are forecast to be 22,500-23,500 while deliveries are projected to be 19,500-20,500.

Prior performance