Lennar Corporation (LEN): Q4 2021 Earnings Snapshot
Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings results.
Revenues increased 24% to $8.4 billion, while, net earnings increased 35% to $1.2 billion compared to $883 million in the previous year.
Net earnings per diluted share increased 39% to $3.91 from $2.82 per share in the same quarter of the previous year.
