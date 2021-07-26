Categories Earnings Call Transcripts, Industrials, Preliminary Transcripts
Lennox International Inc. (LII) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
LII Earnings Call - Preliminary Transcript
Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) Q2 2021 earnings call dated Jul. 26, 2021
Presentation:
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Lennox International Second Quarter Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]
I would now like to turn the conference over to Steve Harrison, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Disclaimer
This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc.
© COPYRIGHT 2021, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.
Most Popular
LMT Earnings: Key numbers from Lockheed Martin Q2 2021 financial results
Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT) today reported its second-quarter financial results for the period ended June 27, 2021. Net revenues increased 5% to $17.02 billion. Net income for the first
HAS Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Hasbro Q2 2021 financial results
Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) reported second quarter 2021 earnings results today. Total revenues increased 54% year-over-year to $1.32 billion. The company reported a net loss of $22.9 million, or $0.17
Earnings calendar for the week of July 26
After showing weakness at the beginning of the week, benchmark stock indexes made steady gains even as economic recovery gathered steam. On Friday, the S&P 500 index crossed the 4,400-mark