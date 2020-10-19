Lennox International Inc. (LII) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) Q3 2020 earnings call dated

Steve L. Harrison — Vice President, Investor Relations

Good morning. Thank you for joining us for this review of Lennox International’s financial performance for the third quarter of 2020. I’m here today with Chairman and CEO, Todd Bluedorn; and CFO, Joe Reitmeier. Todd will review key points for the quarter and the outlook, and Joe will take you through the company’s financial performance and guidance.

Now, let me turn the call over to Chairman and CEO, Todd Bluedorn.

Todd M Bluedorn — Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Steve. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Let me start with a quick overview on the third quarter that continues to be impacted by COVID-19 pandemic, and then discuss our updated 2020 outlook.

For the year, we are raising guidance for revenue, earnings and free cash flow, driven by the continued strength in our Residential business. Overall, for the company, in the third quarter, revenue was up 2% to $1.06 billion — a third quarter record.

GAAP operating income was up 7%, to a third quarter record, $167 million. GAAP EPS from continuing operations was up 16% to a new high for any quarter of $3.42. Total adjusted segment profit was a third quarter record of $177 million, up 1% from the prior quarter that included $16 million of insurance benefit. From an operational perspective, excluding the insurance benefit, total adjusted segment profit was up 11%.

Total adjusted segment margin for the third quarter was 16.7% compared to 17% in the prior year quarter. From an operational perspective, excluding the insurance benefit in the 3rd quarter last year, total adjusted segment margins was up 130 basis points. Adjusted EPS from continuing operations is up 6% to $3.53, a 3rd quarter record.

In our Residential segment in the third quarter, revenue was up 13% to a new high for any quarter of $722 million. Revenue from replacement business is up low double digits. Revenues from the new construction is up mid-teens.

Residential segment profit set a new record — excuse me — set a new third quarter record at $153 million, up 21%. Segment margin expanded 140 basis points to a third quarter record of 21.2%. On an operational basis, excluding the insurance benefit in the prior year quarter, segment profit rose 38% and segment margin expanded 390 basis points.

Our Residential business benefited from continued strong market conditions and favorable hot weather in July and August. Consumers continued to replace units more than repair with the equipment growth rate running multiples ahead of the parts growth rate.

September turned significantly cooler, which has continued to-date in October as contractors. Strength in the residential market continues and the team is executing well as it continues to take advantage of market opportunities to gain share.

Turning to our Commercial-facing patient businesses, they continue to be more heavily impacted from the pandemic than residential, as expected. In the Commercial Business segment, revenue and profit were down 18%. Segment margin expanded 10 basis points to 18.7%. National account equipment revenue was down nearly 30% and regional and local revenue was down mid-teens.

Breaking down revenue another way, replacement was down high teens and new construction was down high 20s. On the service side, Lennox National Account Service revenue was down low-double digits. VRF revenue was down low-double digits.

While overall commercial equipment revenue was down 20% in the third quarter, we continue to see signs of relative improvement in the business with commercial equipment backlog currently down mid-teens year-over-year and order rates reflecting gradual improvement as well.

Our commercial team continues to win new business and position for future growth. Commercial customers in the third quarter, bringing in the year-to-date total to 26.

In addition, our Commercial Group has launched an initiative called Building Better Air, that is focused on improving indoor air quality in commercial spaces. This initiative combines our innovative product line in industry-leading building services to provide comprehensive IAQ solutions to commercial customers. We’re helping business and building owners evaluate for HVAC systems, recommend a comprehensive indoor air quality solution tailored to the building and identify a maintenance plan to ensure ongoing indoor air quality effectiveness.

Turning to our Refrigeration business segment. Revenue was down 14% at constant currency. North America was down high teens and Europe was down high single-digits. Segment profit was down 34% and segment margin contracted 350 basis to 10.4%.

Refrigeration profitability was impacted by negative mix with Europe down less than the U.S. in the quarter, as well as factoring inefficiencies due to COVID-19.

As in a commercial business, we are seeing signs in Refrigeration, a relative year-over-year improvement from the third quarter, with backlog up and order rates reflecting strong improvement.

A quick update on SG&A cost savings this year. Earlier this year, we enacted a $115 million SG&A savings program. Due to the improved performance of our end markets and our strong operational performance, we have restored compensation and volume-related SG&A costs. Several examples of what I’m talking about are reinstituting pay from the temporary salary reduction, increased sales commissions and paying performance-based compensation. We are now planning for $65 million of SG&A savings this year with 45% coming from discretionary spending, 40% from headcount reduction and the remaining 15% from paying incentives that return in 2021.

To wrap up with our updated guidance on 2020, we are raising revenue, adjusted EPS and free cash flow. Revenue is now expected to be down 5% to 9% for the full year. Adjusted EPS from continuing operations is now expected to be $9.05 to $9.65. Free cash flow is expected to be approximately $425 million.

We continue to face highly uncertain economic conditions in the fourth quarter and remain cautious on the potential impact from the pandemic heading into the winter season. But Lennox has a seasoned team, experienced in managing through downturns, while continuing to invest and advance the company for the future. We look forward to closing 2020 strong with momentum in the 2021.

Now, over to Joe.

Joseph W. Reitmeier — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Todd, and good morning, everyone. I’ll provide some additional comments and financial details on the business segments for the quarter, starting with Residential Heating & Cooling. In the third quarter, revenue from Residential Heating & Cooling was a record $722 million, up 13%. Volume was up 11% and price and mix combined was up 2% and foreign exchange was neutral to revenue.

Residential profit was a third quarter record, $153 million, up 21% as reported over the prior year quarter that included $16 million of insurance benefit. Segment margin was a third quarter record of 21.2%, which was up 140 basis points as reported over the prior year quarter with the insurance benefit.

Segment profit was primarily impacted by higher volume, favorable price, lower material and other product costs, higher factory productivity and lower distribution and freight costs. Partial offsets included the year-over-year difference in insurance benefit, higher selling and incentive expenses and tariffs.

Turning to our Commercial Heating & Cooling business. Commercial revenue was $208 million, down 18%. Volume was down 16%. Price and mix combined was down 2%, and price flat and mix down. Foreign exchange was neutral to revenue. Commercial segment profit was $39 million, down 18%.

Segment margin ticked up 10 basis points to 18.7%. Segment profit was primarily impacted by lower volume, driven by the COVID-19 pandemic and unfavorable mix. Partial offsets included lower material costs, higher factory productivity, lower distribution cost and lower SG&A expense.

In Refrigeration, third quarter revenue was $125 million, down 12%. Volume was down 16%, price and mix combined was up 2% and foreign exchange had a favorable 2% impact on revenue. Refrigeration segment profit was $13 million, down 34%.

Segment margin was 10.4%, down 350 basis points. Segment profit was primarily impacted by lower volume and lower factory efficiency due to the COVID-19 pandemic and unfavorable mix. Partial offsets included favorable price, lower material costs, lower SG&A expense and favorable foreign exchange.

Regarding special items in the third quarter, the company had net after-tax charges totaling $4.4 million that included a $3.6 million loss from natural disasters net of insurance recoveries related to an August 2020 high wind damage at the Company’s manufacturing facility in Iowa; $2.2 million for personal protective equipment and facility deep cleaning expenses incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic; a net charge of $1.4 million for various other items and a benefit of $2.8 million for excess tax benefits from share-based compensation.

Corporate expenses were $28 million in the third quarter compared to $18 million in the prior year quarter as the company’s financial results in the third quarter triggered incentive compensation true-ups for performance year-to-date. Overall, SG&A was $152 million, up 6% from the prior year quarter. And for the first nine months, SG&A is down 7%.

In the third quarter, the company generated $440 million of cash from operations compared to $236 million in the prior year quarter. Capital expenditures were $12 million compared to approximately $25 million in the prior year quarter and free cash flow was $428 million in the quarter compared to $211 million in the prior year quarter. The company paid approximately $30 million in dividends in the quarter. Total debt was $1.01 billion at the end of the third quarter and we ended the quarter with a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 1.8.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $59 million at the end of September.

Now, before I turn it over to Q&A, I’ll review our current market assumptions and guidance points for 2020. For the industry overall, we now expect North American Residential HVAC shipments to be roughly flat this year. We now expect both Commercial unitary shipments and Refrigeration shipments to be down approximately 20% for the industry this year.

Looking at the company’s performance year-to-date and outlook for the fourth quarter, we are raising our 2020 revenue guidance from a decline of 10% to 15% to a decline of 5% to 9% for the year. We are raising our guidance for GAAP EPS from continuing operations from a range of $7.31 to $8.11 to a new range of $8.35 to $8.95 for the year. We are raising our guidance for adjusted EPS from continuing operations from a range of $7.90 to $8.70 to a new range of $9.05 to $9.65 for the year.

Looking at the various puts and takes in our financial guidance for 2020 that we are updating, commodities are now expected to be a $25 million benefit for the year compared to prior guidance of a $20 million benefit. We now expect a $25 million benefit from sourcing and engineering-led cost reductions compared to prior guidance of a $20 million benefit.

Residential mix is expected to be a headwind of approximately $10 million for the full year as new construction has outperformed replacement business year-to-date. Our earlier expectations were for new construction to slow and mix to be flat.

We now expect corporate expense of approximately $90 million compared to prior guidance of $75 million, primarily due to higher compensation expense related to the company’s performance. We now expect interest and pension expense of approximately $35 million compared to prior guidance of $40 million. We now expect an effective tax rate for the full year on an adjusted basis of 19% to 20% compared to the prior range of 21% to 22%, due to the timing of certain tax benefits this year; and for 2021, we expect the effective tax rate to be back in the 21% to 22% range.

Capital expenditures are now expected to be $100 million for this year from prior guidance of $120 million on the timing of some spending between 2020 and 2021. And our guidance for free cash flow is now approximately $425 million from the prior guidance of $340 million for the year.

For our guidance points that are remaining the same, price is still expected to be a $25 million benefit for the year. Residential factory productivity is still expected to be a $10 million headwind. We still expect tariffs to be neutral and we continue to expect freight to be a $10 million benefit. The weighted average diluted share count for the full year is still expected to be between 38 million to 39 million shares and our stock repurchase plans remain on hold after repurchasing $100 million of stock in the first quarter for the $400 million that was planned going into the year.

Now with that, let’s go to Q&A.

