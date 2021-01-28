Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) Q4 2020 earnings call dated

Presentation:

Aida Orphan — Senior Director, Investor Relations

Thank you for joining us on the call today to discuss the results for our fourth fiscal quarter of 2020. Joining me on today's call are Chip Bergh, President and CEO of Levi Strauss; and Harmit Singh, CFO.

Chip Bergh — President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Aida. Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us today. Looking back on 2020, I am both grateful for and proud of our teams and how well they executed in face of all the challenges created by the pandemic and other crises.

From the start, we acted quickly to protect our people, our consumers and our business. We demonstrated the resilience and agility needed to meet unexpected moments, while also building for the long-term. The work we have done this year gives me great confidence we will emerge a stronger and more profitable company.

When the pandemic hit, there was tremendous uncertainty about the rest of the fiscal year. We were operating against several scenarios and I’m proud to say that we beat our internal expectations and overall delivered a really strong year, given the backdrop. Our performance further validated the power of our brand, the strength of our strategies and our ongoing ability to adapt to the changing expectations of our consumers. Many of the changes that have accelerated across our industry look like they are here to stay. Significant consumer shifts such as the move towards casualization, a heightened focus on sustainability and more conscious consumption play to our strengths.