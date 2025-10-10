Levi Strauss (LEVI) reports a modest increase in Q3 2025 adj. earnings

Apparel company Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) has reported a modest increase in adjusted earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2025. Revenues increased 7%.

The company’s third-quarter net revenues were $1.5 billion, up 7% on a reported and organic basis versus Q3 2024. On a reported basis, revenues increased 6% in the Americas, 5% in Europe, and 12% in Asia. Direct-to-consumer revenue grew 11% on a reported basis and 9% on an organic basis.

The positive top-line performance translated into a modest increase in adjusted earnings to $0.34 per share in the September quarter from $0.33 per share a year earlier. On an unadjusted basis, earnings per share from continuing operations were $0.31, compared to $0.06 in the prior-year quarter.

Michelle Gass, Levi Strauss’ CEO, said, “With strength across channels, segments, and categories, we are raising our full-year outlook and are well-positioned for the holiday season. While the macro environment remains complex, the consistency of our performance and operational agility gives me confidence that we will deliver sustained, profitable growth into 2026 and beyond.”