LLY Earnings: Eli Lilly Q4 2024 profit more than doubles; revenue up 45%

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) Thursday reported a sharp increase in its fourth-quarter revenues. The pharmaceutical company’s adjusted earnings more than doubled during the quarter.

Worldwide revenue increased 45% year-over-year to $13.53 billion in the December quarter, reflecting strong sales growth across the main operating segments.

Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings climbed to $5.32 per share from $2.49 per share in the corresponding quarter a year earlier. Net income, on an unadjusted basis, rose sharply to $4.41 billion or $4.88 per share in Q4 from $2.19 billion or $2.42 per share in the prior year period.

