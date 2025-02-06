Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
LLY Earnings: Eli Lilly Q4 2024 profit more than doubles; revenue up 45%
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) Thursday reported a sharp increase in its fourth-quarter revenues. The pharmaceutical company’s adjusted earnings more than doubled during the quarter.
Worldwide revenue increased 45% year-over-year to $13.53 billion in the December quarter, reflecting strong sales growth across the main operating segments.
Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings climbed to $5.32 per share from $2.49 per share in the corresponding quarter a year earlier. Net income, on an unadjusted basis, rose sharply to $4.41 billion or $4.88 per share in Q4 from $2.19 billion or $2.42 per share in the prior year period.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Ford Motor Company (F) Earnings: 4Q24 Key Numbers
Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) reported revenue of $48.2 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024, up 5% year-over-year. GAAP net income was $1.8 billion, or $0.45 per share, compared
Philip Morris (PM) Q4 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today. Net revenues increased 7.3% year-over-year to $9.7 billion. Organic revenue growth was also 7.3%. Net loss attributable
Key highlights from Honeywell’s (HON) Q4 2024 earnings results
Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today. Sales increased 7% year-over-year to $10 billion. Organic sales growth was 2%. Net income attributable to Honeywell was $1.28