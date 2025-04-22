Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
LMT Earnings: A snapshot of Lockheed Martin’s Q1 2025 financial results
Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) Tuesday reported an increase in sales and profit for the first quarter of 2025.
The aerospace company reported net sales of $18.0 billion for the first three months of fiscal 2025, which is up 4% from the same period of 2024.
Net income increased to $1.71 billion or $7.28 per share in the March quarter from$1.55 billion or $6.39 per share in the prior-year quarter. The company returned $1.5 billion of cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases during the quarter.
“We remain committed to realizing our vision of digital and interoperable systems and are aligning our mission roadmaps to best support our customers’ rapidly evolving security needs, both domestic and global,” said Lockheed Martin’s CEO Jim Taiclet.
(this story will be updated shortly with infographic)
