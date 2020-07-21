Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT) Q2 2020 earnings call dated

Presentation:

Operator

Good day everyone and welcome to the Lockheed Martin Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

At this time for opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Greg Gardner, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Greg Gardner — Vice President, Investor Relations

Thank you, John, and good morning. I’d like to welcome everyone to our second quarter 2020 earnings conference call. Joining me today on the call are Jim Taiclet, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Ken Possenriede, our Chief Financial Officer.

Statements made in today’s call that are not historical fact are considered forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of federal securities law. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Please see today’s press release and our SEC filings for a description of some of the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

We have posted charts on our website today that we plan to address during the call to supplement our comments. These charts also include information regarding non-GAAP measures that may be used in today’s call. Please access our website at www.lockheedmartin.com and click on the Investor Relations link to view and follow the charts.

With that I’d like to turn the call over to Jim.

James D. Taiclet — President & Chief Executive Officer

Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us today. It’s a pleasure to be here on my first Lockheed Martin’s earnings call and I look forward to working with all of you. I hope this call finds you and your family safe and healthy. The world continues to combat the coronavirus outbreak whilst striving to recover recover and sustain economic activity. Our primary objective at Lockheed Martin is to ensure the health and welfare of our employees and their families, our teammates, customers and communities. We remain vigilant taking the necessary steps to help protect our workforce while producing the products and solutions our customers need to achieve their important readiness objectives. Our business areas have taken actions including implementing alternative work schedules, health and safety checks at our facilities and telework wherever possible. Most recently our Aeronautics team established a rotational facility plan for our F-35 production lines, allowing us to continue to manufacture the aircraft while practicing social distancing and completing regular deep cleanings. The corporation also continues to support our critical industrial based suppliers, frontline medical workers and our local communities with COVID-19 relief and response.

In March, the Department of Defense announced it would increase progress payment rates to large businesses from 80% to 90%, accelerating payments for the completion of work in recognition of the challenges posed by COVID-19. The DoDs expectation was that prime contractors would flow these accelerated payments to the supply chain. Through the second quarter, Lockheed Martin has flowed all of the accelerated payments the corporation has received from the Department of Defense, $1.3 billion in total to our supply chain. In this process, we’ve given priority to small and vulnerable suppliers as we continue our efforts to promote a healthy and sustainable defense industrial base. We’ve also continued to support our local communities and to date have made substantial donations to nonprofit organizations involved in COVID-19 related relief and assistance with emphasis on veterans and military families. And as a global organization employing thousands across the world, we are supporting related initiatives in 15 different countries, including donations to food banks, health care facilities, distance learning and research efforts to help combat this disease. This corporation has hired more than 9,000 new employees across United States since the crisis began and it’s advertising for another 3,000 physicians.

We remain on track with plans to hire approximately 12,000 employees during 2020. And across the country, we produced more than 65,000 protective gowns [Phonetic] and 30,000 face shields, and we’ve donated PPE at 174 locations where frontline medical workers are caring for COVID-19 patients and others of risk. Through all these initiatives Lockheed Martin remains committed to supporting our employees, our suppliers and communities in which our company operates through the course of this ongoing pandemic. Ken will review our first quarter financials and updated full-year outlook in more detail in a few minutes. As you’ve seen from our press release, we had a very strong quarter financially despite the effects of the coronavirus. Mitigation plans put in place by each of our business areas, their teammates in supply chain, the international community as well as strong support from the Department of Defense and broad US government actions have allowed us to minimize the financial impacts on our company. This coupled with outstanding operational performance have enabled us to increase our full year outlook for sales, earnings, EPS and cash from operation. Sales in the quarter were 12% greater than last year, as all four business areas increased from 2019. Our segment operating profit results were also strong, growing 15% year-over-year, driven by both higher sales growth and an increase in segment profit margin to 11%. We had a strong quarter of cash generation bringing in over $2.2 billion of cash from operations and executed our balanced cash deployment strategy. Moving to new business activities, we received nearly $22 billion in orders this quarter, raising our backlog to over $150 billion, a new high watermark. Our Aeronautics business area led the company with over $9 billion of orders including $7 billion of total orders booked for the F-35. We were able to add 84 jets to the program with the finalization of two Lot 14 production contracts, bringing the current number of planes in our backlog to 411 aircrafts. Our F-35 team also added approximately $1 billion in combined sustainment and development awards this quarter as well. Missiles and fire control also had a strong quarter, with the Defense Department announcing several PAC-3 awards, including one for over $6 billion to supply PAC-3 MSE interceptors, launch of modification kits and associated equipment to support the United States and foreign military sales customers across multiple contract years. These awards demonstrate the global demand for PAC-3 MSE interceptors and to meet that demand this year, we began work on an 85,000 square foot building expansion at our Camden, Arkansas facility. The building is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter 2021 with operations there beginning in the first quarter of 2022. Our Rotary and Mission Systems secured orders of over $1 billion to support and supply 24 MH-60 Romeo helicopters to the Government of India. These Sikorsky SEAHAWK aircraft will provide maritime anti-surface and antis-ubmarine warfare capabilities to India as well as cargo, utility and search and rescue missions. And our Space business area added multiple orders, including a classified award for over $1 billion. In total, the corporation grew orders 23% above second quarter 2019 and achieved a company-wide book-to-bill ratio of nearly 1.4 for the quarter.

I’ll touch briefly now on the Department of Defense budgets as both the House and Senate Armed Services committees have completed the respective markups of the fiscal year 2021 National Defense Authorization Act. These to the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2019 spending targets, an equal approximately of $740 billion for national defense. Appropriation committees from each chamber are in the process of drafting the funding legislation to a company authorization. Threre are encouraging elements for our portfolio is the Senate version confirmed that the national defense strategy remains the roadmap for the armed services. And the bill was passed with strong Bipartisan support. Our portfolio was well supported in the Senate version for the recommended increase of 16 F-35 aircraft above the President’s request, additional funding for missile defense priorities including an battery and increased funding for the Homeland Defense Radar Hawaii program. Congress will continue with the authorization and appropriation spaces. We look forward to the finalization of the process in supporting our warfighters needs. Moving on, I would like to highlight several significant events that occurred across the corporation during the past quarter. Beginning with Aeronautics. The F-35 team achieved another operational milestone, as our United Kingdom partner celebrated the initial period deployment of its 617 squadron. This legendary unit known as the Dambusters from their exploits in World War II is now aboard the HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier. The squadron will now begin a series of flight trials demonstrating the jet’s ability to defend the carrier to combat air patrols, rapid deployment and interoperability with other UK naval assets. This is all in preparation for their second embarkation later in the year when the squadron will join the carrier and her task group for a large multinational training exercise with US, European and NATO partners. The ship will then sail — set sail again next year for her maiden Global Carrier Strike Group 21 deployment. We’re proud to provide this unrivaled fifth generation aircraft to help support our UK partner in the security of their nation. Moving to RMS, our radar surveillance systems team achieved two notable milestones this quarter. In April, they successfully completed the Sentinel A4 radar program preliminary design review, following successful system requirement and system functional reviews which took place earlier this year. So just four months of the initial contract award, the Sentinel team has already achieved several key milestones as it progresses the critical design review phase later this year, and then in the fabrication, demonstration and test. The Sentinel A4 radar replaces the current A3 variant, and will provide improved air and missile defense against low flying unmanned aerial systems, cruise missiles, drones and other threats. For the program of record of approximately 200 systems plus international partnerships, the Sentinel program alone is a total potential contract value of over $3 billion. RMS also delivered to the US Army, the first AN/TPQ-53 radar system, which is equipped with gallium nitride to provide additional power and enhanced counter fire target acquisition capabilities. The TPQ 53 rate cut radar located and tracks enimy indirect fire neither a 360 degree or 90-degree mode and was first deployed in 2010 to Iraq and Afghanistan. We have delivered outstanding performance and reliability to defend our troops. We are currently in full-rate production provide approximately 190 units for the contract value at $1.6 billion. So about the Sentinel A4 and the are part of Lockheed Martin’s open scalable radar architecture. The cornerstone of each of these systems designs, which allows for upgrades that will not only extend the lives of the radars, but evolve their capabilities over the next 40 or so years.

In Missiles and Fire Control, our air and missile defense line of business marked the delivery of the 500 interceptor to the US Army. That that program is a key part of the US missile defense system has been selected by multiple international partners to support their national security. MFC continues to expand our production facilities to accommodate that demand. This quarter our Space business area as part of the Blue Origin National team and this really is exciting, it was down selected for the next phase of the human landing system for NASA’s Artemis program. The Artemis program is the country’s ambitious endeavor to land humans on the moon in 2024 and return them safely to Earth. Leveraging designs and technologies used on our Orion program, Lockheed Martin will produce the crew at, the vehicle which will transport astronauts from the Lunar service — surface to begin their journey back to Earth. We look forward to supporting this remarkable mission and continuing our long running our legacy of supporting NASA mission. Before I turn over the call to Ken, I’d like to take a moment to thank Marillyn Hewson for her years of leadership and express how honored I am to have the opportunity to lead Lockheed Martin, a company that I consider a national asset. My experiences as a Air Force pilot, flying Lockheed Martin aircraft and Operation Desert Shield helped shape my belief that helping to provide for the defense of our nation and its allies, is one of the most important endeavors that one can undertake. When presented with the opportunity to become President and Chief Executive Officer here, I viewed it not as a job offer but as a call to service. Moreover, Marillyn and her executive team have visioned the company for even greater success in the future and I’m eager to deliver on that prospect. Since becoming CEO about a month ago, I’ve met often virtually with a significant number of our key government customers to introduce myself, reaffirm our commitment to performance and affordability and get their feedback. I’ve been pleased with the broad response of confidence in Lockheed Martin is a key partner, but also the candid discussions on the challenges we jointly face in the national security space. There is great appreciation for the technologies and solutions we provide and we have a long heritage of innovation for our customers. I plan to continue this legacy as well as pursue a long-term strategy to deliver enhanced capabilities to support what I call the 21st Century Warfighter concept. That concept endeavors to bring relevant lessons in the latest technologies from the broader tech sector to the defense industrial base. I believe Lockheed Martin is uniquely positioned to address this and other evolving security needs of our nation and its allies and I’m excited to have this opportunity. I’ve also had the chance to meet with many of you in our investor community in recent weeks. We’ve had engaging conversations and I look forward to continuing that dialog. As you can tell, I’m quite convinced that we can further leverage our key platform positions and broad portfolio to drive long-term value to our shareholders while furthering both national defense and scientific discovery. With that, I’ll turn the call over to Ken.

Kenneth R. Possenriede — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Well, thank you Jim and welcome aboard. And good morning to everyone. As Jim noted, I also hope that each of you are doing well and staying safe.

As I highlight our key financial accomplishments, please follow along with the web charts that we’ve included with our earnings release today. So let’s begin with Chart 3 and an overview of our results for the quarter. We saw strong results in year-over-year growth in sales, segment operating profit, cash from operations, and earnings per share this quarter. We delivered $16.2 billion in sales, $1.8 billion in segment operating profit, and $5.79 in earnings per share, which included a non-cash charge related to an international joint venture that we are now exiting. We generated $2.2 billion of cash from operations and we continue to execute our balance cash deployment plan for 2020, returning almost $1 billion to our shareholders. We achieved a new record backlog of greater than $150 billion exceeding our all-time high for the corporation for the eighth consecutive quarter. We have updated our full year guidance, increasing our estimates for sales, earnings and operating cash flow as COVID-19 mitigation plans and our outstanding performance have minimized our year-to-date impacts. Overall, it was a strong quarter for the business in challenging times.

Turning to Chart 4. We compare our sales and segment operating profit this year with last year’s results. Sales grew 12% to $16.2 billion led by volume in Aeronautics and Missiles and Fire Control, while segment operating profit increased 15% led by earnings growth in Aero and RMS. The resulting segment operating margin was a strong 11% for the second quarter. These results include the impacts caused by COVID-19 and reflect the proactive efforts of Lockheed Martin in our customers to mitigate this is — these disruptions, particularly as they apply to our supply chain. And as we have closely monitored this evolving situation, it has become apparent that some of the impact we anticipated will be realized in the second half of 2020 versus being contained primarily in 2Q.

Chart 5 shows our earnings per share for 2Q 2020. Our EPS of $5.79 was up $0.79 over results last year. Driven by our sales volume increase, favorable performance in additional FAS/CAS income, and excluding the $0.34 for the impairment of the international joint venture we are exiting, the second quarter earnings per share would have been $6.13.

On Chart 6, we will discuss in more detail the cash returned to our shareholders this quarter. We also had a strong quarter of cash flow generating $2.2 billion in cash from operations. We continue to invest in capital projects to support long-term growth, which resulted in over $1.8 billion of free cash flow. We paid out dividends of $2.40 per share, and repurchased $259 million worth of shares. And year-to-date, we have now repurchased over $1 billion in shares fulfilling our 2020 outlook. Our ability to consistently generate strong cash flow allows us to continue with our longstanding balanced cash deployment strategy.

Let’s move on to Chart 7. Strong operational performance in all business areas have allowed us to increase our outlook for all financial metrics as we continue to implement mitigation actions to combat the coronavirus. We are now projecting full-year sales growth of 7% over 2019, with consistent segment profit margins and we’ve increased our cash flow by $400 million to greater than or equal to $8 billion.

On Chart 8 we will break out the increased sales guidance by business area. We have adjusted our estimates for Aeronautics, base in RMS increasing the midpoint of our sales range by $1.125 billion. And based on our current assessment of the full year, while COVID-19 has caused disruption in our supply chain and as some of our key locations, we have had non-COVID performance that has offset the impacts and gives us confidence to increase our 2020 outlook.

On Chart 9, we show the corresponding increases to segment operating profit by business area, again led by Aeronautics, Space and RMS, and in total, we have raised the midpoint of our segment operating profit guidance by $100 million. And to conclude, on Chart 10, we have our summary. We had a strong quarter both operationally and financially and we have increased our full-year outlook for all metrics. We had another quarter of backlog growth, our eighth in a row, a reflection of the strength provided by our broad portfolio. We continue to closely monitor the environment and evolving conditions in our business related to COVID-19 and we remain committed to providing long-term value to our customers and our shareholders.

And with that, John, we are ready to begin the Q&A.

Questions and Answers:

Operator

Certainly. [Operator Instructions] And first, line of David Strauss with Barclays. Please go ahead.

We are still processing the Q&A portion of the conference call. We will be updating it as soon as we analyze and process the con call. Stay tuned here for more updates.

Disclaimer This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc. © COPYRIGHT 2020, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.