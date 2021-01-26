Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT) Q4 2020 earnings call dated

James D. Taiclet — President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Greg and good morning everyone. I hope you’ve all had a great start to the New Year and that this call finds you and your family safe and healthy. Welcome to our fourth quarter 2020 earnings call. As we review our results, strategic new business activities, key accomplishments, and our outlook for 2021. Before I begin, I’d like to take a moment to reflect on the loss of Michele Evans, our Aeronautics Business Area leader who passed away earlier this month. Michele dedicated 34 years of service to our company and touched the lives of countless people both inside and outside the corporation. I knew Michele for years and I can say that she lived a life of strength and grace. And while we mourn her loss, we also are thankful to have had her as part of our Lockheed Martin family. We’ll all miss Michele.

As we look back to the year from a broader perspective, 2020 introduced personal and professional challenges to each and every one of us. I’ll begin my summary of Lockheed Martin’s results today by thanking the men and women of our company and their families for stepping up to deliver outstanding performance during a extremely difficult time. It was through their dedication and commitment that we were able to drive operational and financial results, which not only exceeded many of our expectations, but also set records in several areas. The coronavirus outbreak remains an ongoing pandemic and we’re continuing to take actions to mitigate its impacts. Vaccines are also becoming available to help combat this disease and we’re hopeful for a return to a more normal business environment as we progress throughout the year. Our dedicated workforce and our resilient supply chain continue to perform with excellence during these demanding times, supporting our global customers and their important missions and I’m very proud of their accomplishments.

Moving to our results, we delivered another year of outstanding performance in 2020 strategically, operationally, and financially. Ken will discuss our financial results in more detail and provide our full year 2021 financial outlook, but I’d like to provide a few highlights from the past year, a period in which we set high watermarks in sales, earnings, and cash from operations. First, sales and segment profit each grew 9% over 2019 and our 2020 earnings per share increased by 11%. We had a strong year of cash generation achieving $8.2 billion of cash from operations even after a $1 billion voluntary pension contribution and after accelerating payments to our supply chain to help mitigate COVID impacts. We are continuing this practice prioritizing our vulnerable [Phonetic] and small business partners.

We recorded over $68 billion in orders in 2020, growing our backlog by $3 billion resulting in a robust $147 billion year-end total backlog. These results reflect the high level of execution being achieved across the company providing critical security and in turn solutions for our customers. As we look to 2021, our broad portfolio has us positioned for continued growth in all four of our business areas. We expect our cash generation to remain strong and we plan to continue our balanced cash deployment actions investing in innovative technologies and strategic opportunities to provide our customers with enhanced capabilities and still returning cash to shareholders.