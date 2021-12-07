Categories AlphaGraphs, Industrials

Lockheed Martin (LMT) Earnings: 3Q21 Key Numbers

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) reported net sales of $16 billion for the third quarter of 2021.

Net earnings amounted to $614 million, or $2.21 per share, compared to $1.69 billion, or $6.05 per share, last year.

For the full year of 2021, net sales are expected to be $67 billion.

