Lockheed Martin Q3 2025 earnings decline despite sales growth

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) on Tuesday reported a decline in earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, despite an increase in net sales.

The company reported net sales of $18.6 billion for the September quarter, compared to $17.1 billion in the year-ago quarter. It returned $1.8 billion of cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases during the quarter.

Net income declined to $1.62 billion or $6.95 per share in the third quarter from $1.63 billion or $6.80 per share in the corresponding quarter of 2024. The company also authorized a fourth-quarter dividend of $3.45 per share, representing an increase of $0.15 per share, or 5%, over the prior quarterly dividend payment.

“Based on the effectiveness and reliability of our products and systems, strong demand from Lockheed Martin’s customers—both in the United States and among our allies—continues. As a result of this unprecedented demand, we are increasing production capacity significantly across a wide range of our lines of business,” said Lockheed Martin’s CEO Jim Taiclet.