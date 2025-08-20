LOW Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Lowe’s Q2 2025 financial results

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Total sales rose to $24 billion from $23.6 billion in the prior-year quarter. Comparable sales increased 1.1%.

Net earnings were $2.39 billion, or $4.27 per share, compared to $2.38 billion, or $4.17 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS increased 5.6% to $4.33.

For fiscal year 2025, Lowe’s expects total sales of $84.5-85.5 billion. Comparable sales are expected to be flat to up 1% compared to last year. GAAP EPS is expected to be approx. $12.10-12.35 while adjusted EPS is expected to be approx. $12.20-12.45.

Lowe’s also announced an agreement to acquire Foundation Building Materials (FBM) for approx. $8.8 billion. FBM is a distributor of interior building products, such as drywall, metal framing, and ceiling systems. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.