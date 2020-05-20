Lowe’s Companies Inc (NYSE: LOW) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Lowe’s Companies Inc (LOW) Q1 2020 earnings call dated

Corporate Participants:

Heather Hollander — Vice President of Investor Relations

Marvin R. Ellison — President and Chief Executive Officer

Joseph M. McFarland III — Executive Vice President, Stores

William P. Boltz — Executive Vice President, Merchandising

David M. Denton — Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Presentation:

Heather Hollander — Vice President of Investor Relations

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Here with me today are Marvin Ellison, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Bill Boltz, our Executive Vice President, Merchandising; Joe McFarland, our Executive Vice President Stores; and Dave Denton, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

I would like to remind you that our notice regarding forward-looking statements is included in our press release this morning, which can be found on Lowe’s Investor Relations website. During this call, we will be making comments that are forward-looking, including our expectations for fiscal 2020. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied as a result of various risks, uncertainties and important factors, including those discussed in the Risk Factors, MD&A and other sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other SEC filings. Additionally, we will be discussing certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these items to US GAAP can be found in this morning’s press release and on our Investor Relations website.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to Marvin.

Marvin R. Ellison — President and Chief Executive Officer

Good morning, everyone. This is an unprecedented time as we all navigate the ongoing global economic social and health impacts of COVID-19. I’d like to start-out by extending my best wishes for the health and safety to you and to your family. Like most retailers, we began the first quarter focused on meeting our internal financial plan, while executing our Q1 retail strategy. However, due to the global health crisis caused by COVID-19, everything changed in late February. And we immediately pivoted by establishing a cross-functional COVID-19 task force, opening a company-wide Command Center and re-prioritizing our Q1 objective.

As a company, our focus shifted from running a business to achieve our financial plan to functioning as an essential retailer operating in a pandemic with three key priorities; first, creating a safe store environment for our associates and our customers; second, providing support for our community, including healthcare providers and first responders and third, financially, supporting our associates during this unprecedented time. As a result of these new priorities in the first quarter, we invested $340 million to support our associates, healthcare workers, first responders and community. In addition, we committed $50 million of charitable contribution for our communities to do our part in this time of need.

I’d like to begin by highlighting a few of the operational actions that we took in response to COVID-19. And later in the call, Joe will provide more details on these efforts. In early March, we shortened our store operating hours by closing three hours earlier, each day at 7:00 p.m, so we could increase third-party cleaning routines and restock shelves. During the hours that our stores were opened, we implemented several operational changes to ensure the safety of our associates and our customers. Including the garden centers, our stores averaged 144,000 square feet of space. To develop our social distancing safety procedures, our team took a strategic data-driven approach, tracking historical customer traffic patterns and identifying areas where customers tend to congregate.

Based on this analysis, we implemented additional safety and social distancing protocols in three distinct areas; point of sale checkout, outside garden and the paint desk. Our store team was so effective in implementing and executing the enhanced safety guidelines that our customer service scores improved 200 basis points year-over-year in the first quarter. This is truly an incredible accomplishment and a reflection of our commitment to customer service even in this unprecedented environment. Also to provide our valued associates with a much-deserved day off to spend with their families and their loved ones, we closed all stores and distribution centers on Easter Sunday. This decision negatively impacted sales and operating income, but it was absolutely the right thing to do for our associates.

We have a unique and a resilient business model that operates well when our communities need us most. While there’s a hurricane, flood, tornado or global health crisis, we are committed to being there for our customers. And I am pleased that over the past 18 months, we’ve established the agility to provide our customers with the essential products they need to keep their homes safe and functional and their businesses running. None of our success in the first quarter would have been possible without the outstanding commitment of our store associates working under unprecedented conditions. Our field leaders also distinguished themselves during the quarter. Division Presidents, Regional Vice Presidents, District Managers and Field Merchants abandoned their normal routines and spent time each week visiting stores to provide leadership support and guidance for our store managers and front-line leaders. As someone who started out their retail career as a $4.35 an hour part-time store associate, I understand the importance of seeing the leaders of the company out on the front-lines during the crisis.

Let me now turn to our first quarter results, which reflect the benefits of our retail fundamental strategy, the improvement in our overall execution and the strength of our home improvement business model. For the first quarter, we delivered strong sales growth with total company comp sales growing 11.2%. Our US home improvement comps was 12.3% due to strong demand from both DIY and pro customer. Overall demand strengthened as we moved through the quarter and net sales momentum has continued into the month of May. For the quarter, DIY comps slightly outpaced pro comp and the uptick in DIY demand was partly driven by the arrival of spring weather in many Western and Southern geographies, as well as a customer mindset that was heavily concentrated on the home.

We serve broad-based project activity, ranging from outdoor landscaping and other beautification projects to essential indoor, repair and maintenance work and long-deferred home projects to the to-do list that customers previously tackle given their busy schedule. Comp sales for pro were strong supported by our focus on retail fundamentals, including job lot quantities, more flexible delivery and the improved service model that we put in place in 2019. And as you would expect, we saw increased demand in COVID-related product, such as cleaning suppliers and appliances like refrigerators and freezers. Partly offsetting these gains were softness in heavy indoor installation categories such as kitchen and bath as customers were reluctant to invite people into their homes.

In total, we estimate that the net impact of COVID-related sales contributed approximately 850 basis points to our total company comp growth, which includes 80 basis points of cleaning products, 70 basis points of refrigerator and freezer sales and 700 basis points in acceleration of projects, primarily for the DIY customers.

As we move through the quarter, there was also a sharp uptick in sales on Lowes.com. As customers began to shop more and more online, our investments in online infrastructure and progress to-date with the Google cloud migration greatly improved site stability and allowed us to effectively handle the increased traffic. For the quarter Lowes.com sales were up 80% overall, with even stronger growth rates for our pro customers. Online penetration increased to 8% of total sales.

From a geographic perspective, we had broad-based growth with positive comps in all 15 geographic regions and all three US divisions. Regions that outperformed the total Company comps were Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Houston, Nashville, Los Angeles, St. Louis, and Seattle. And once again, the West was our top-performing geographic division. The geographic footprint of our stores in the US also played a role in our strong sales performance in Q1. The COVID-19 crisis created less disruption in rural areas of the country where approximately one-quarter of our store base is located. Our rural stores outperformed the company comp in Q1 by over 250 basis points. Conversely, on average, our urban stores experienced more demand disruption from the COVID-19 crisis. Approximately 10% of our US store base is classified as urban and this subset of stores under-performed the company comp by more than 400 basis points.

In Canada, we posted negative comp sales as performance was adversely impacted by store closures and other regulatory related operating restrictions. We have initiatives in place to improve performance and remain confident in the long-term potential of our Canadian business. During the quarter, we shifted our marketing efforts by dramatically limiting our promotional messaging and instead [Phonetic] highlighting our commitment to our communities and our appreciation for our front-line associates. In fact as the presenting sponsor on ESPN for the NFL Draft, which posted record setting viewership, we ran a campaign of spotlight and thank our sources and how they support their communities and the first responders in a time of crisis.

Although actions like closing on Easter, reducing promotions, closing stores two hours early each day and limiting customer access to key areas like paint and garden limited our sales in the quarter, they are a reflection of our culture and to the fundamental commitment to the safety of our sources and our customer. Our Q1 results also showed a while consumers were sheltering in place this quarter, they had an opportunity to rediscover Lowe’s both in-store and online and improvements we made in our business over the last 18 months allowed us to meet the customer demand.

I’m also pleased that during this time of high levels of unemployment in our country, Lowe’s has hired [Phonetic] over 100,000 stores sources for the spring season. In addition, to this other retailers on operating safely in this exceptionally challenging environment, we shared our best practices with the Retail Industry Leaders Association. In fact, the only competitive threat we’re focused on right now is the COVID-19 virus. Although our current and future environment is unpredictable, I am confident in our ability to execute and continue to provide the essential products and services that our communities need.

And in closing, I am tremendously proud of our associates and would like to again express my heartfelt appreciation for their hard work and their dedication. And also want to thank our vendor partners for their great efforts to step up to the challenges that this pandemic as presented.

And with that, I will turn the call over to Joe to discuss the actions that we’ve taken to support our customers operate effectively and keep our sources safe.

Joseph M. McFarland III — Executive Vice President, Stores

Thanks, Marvin, and good morning, everyone. I’d like to begin by echoing Marvin’s appreciation for the tremendous work that our associates have done during this crisis across our stores and distribution network. As always, our highest priority is the health and safety of our associates and customers.

I’ll now take a moment to review the operational changes that we implemented this quarter in response to COVID-19. To begin with an immediate assessment of how to best facilitate social distancing in our operations and then quickly acted to implement the following, additional signage and floor markers, adding social distancing ambassadors to manage customer traffic flow, leveraging new technology available on handheld smart devices to monitor store traffic, helping store managers limit customers based on the store footprint in line with regulatory requirements and removing product from our stores to help free-up additional space for our customers, especially in high traffic areas.

As Marvin mentioned, on average our stores are 144,000 square feet in size, including the garden center. Therefore, we also deployed a data-driven process to implement additional safety measures in areas where customers tend to congregate, such as our point-of-sale registers, the garden center and the paint desks. For example, in our garden centers, we utilized our merchandising services teams or MSTs to remove shelving and product to encourage customers to spread out. And at the garden center entrants, we set up one-way traffic flows and limited the number of customers entering at any one-time. To ensure clean, safe operating environment, we implemented more stringent cleaning procedures, added more hours for our third-party cleaning service and closed our stores three hours early at 7:00 PM to allow for increased cleaning and restocking activities. We also determined at keeping our stores open until 7:00 PM, allowed for enough operating hours during the day to minimize concentrations of customer traffic. Lowe’s is one of the first retailers to install plexiglass shields at the point-of-sale areas in all stores. We also distributed gloves and masks to our associates to wear during their shifts.

As a reflection of our commitment to our associates, we provided them with additional financial assistance, totaling $290 million in incremental investment in the first quarter. We made two special payments to hourly associates to help with unexpected expenses, one in March and one in May, with each payment consisting of $300 for full-time and $150 for part-time and seasonal associates. And for the month of April, we instituted a temporary wage increase of $2 per hour for all hourly associates.

To further protect the health of our associates and those around them, we offered 14 days of emergency paid leave for all associates who needed it. And for those at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19, we offered emergency paid leave of up to four weeks. And to show our support to our dedicated front-line managers, we have provided them with an additional two weeks of paid vacation to recharge and spend time with their families. We also extended telemedicine services to all associates and their families whether or not,they were enrolled in Lowe’s medical plans. And to do our part in protecting front-line medical workers and first responders, we committed $50 million of support to our communities this year, including approximately $10 million worth of essential protective products including N95 masks.

And as online demand increased, smart devices allowed associates to buy online, pickup at store and parcel shipping orders more efficiently. In fact, this quarter, we rolled out curbside pickup in a matter of days. This rapid response would not have been possible with the technology we deployed in 2019. Our new customer-centric scheduling system and scheduling effectiveness tools also allowed us to monitor store traffic versus associates availability and deliver customized tiered sets of priorities for stores based on their capacity level. As we look forward, we remain committed to our retail fundamental strategy and investing for future growth.

In closing, I’m incredibly proud of how our associates responded and adapted to this challenging environment. They served our customers and communities in a time of tremendous need and we remain committed to supporting them as our most valuable asset. I’m really pleased to announce that 100% of our stores earned their winning together profit-sharing bonuses this quarter, totaling $87 million. Based on stronger than expected store performance, this represents an incremental $24 million payment to our front-line associates above the target payment level.

Thank you. And I will now turn the call over to Bill.

William P. Boltz — Executive Vice President, Merchandising

Thanks, Joe, and good morning everyone. As Marvin mentioned, we posted US home improvement comparable sales growth of 12.3% in the first quarter driven by outperformance in essential DIY and pro categories. 14 of 15 merchandising departments generated positive comps with weakness limited to installation heavy product in kitchens and bath. We saw very strong COVID-related demand for essential cleaning products along with other home necessities such as refrigerators, freezers, and DIY home repair products. As customers are isolated in their homes this quarter, they engaged in a variety of projects, which drove double-digit comps in core spring-related categories, paint and other critical repair and maintenance categories. During the quarter, we posted double-digit comps in lumber, which benefited from strong unit demand from both Pro and DIY customers, but continues to be driven by our improved investments in job lot quantities.

Core pro categories also performed well with double-digit comps in rough plumbing, hardware and tools. Within rough plumbing, we delivered double-digit growth in pipe and fittings as our expansion of job lot quantities in this area continues to pay-off along with growth in other essential categories like air filtration, pumps, and water filtration. Our hardware business benefited from the strength in fasteners and our general hardware categories, supported by the addition of pro brands like FastenMaster, GRK and Power Pro One, as these product categories are the critical project completers for both the Pro and the DIY customer.

In tools, we continue to see a strong customer response to our CRAFTSMAN program, but we also saw strength from the launch of our new Kobalt XTR 24-Volt Power Tool platform, as both the heavy DIY and Pro customer are quickly recognizing the quality and performance of this great product. Within our key Pro tool brands such as DEWALT, the number one power tool brand in the industry. We continue to see nice growth across all segments and we are pleased with the results we are seeing through the addition of our exclusive DEWALT 12-Volt compact line of power tools.

Lastly, we continue to showcase new and innovative tool products from Bosch, Lufkin, Spyder and Metabo HPT, along with Kobalt to build on the strength of our tools business. These brands combined with our investment in job lot quantities and our improved Pro service model are driving new customer trial and increasing our share of wallet with our existing Pro customers.

As Marvin and Joe indicated, the progress we made on our strategic initiatives in 2019 positioned us to execute well this quarter. For example, having our merchants in place for the entire year allowed us to fully plan for the spring season and respond to the rapidly changing operating requirements we are currently facing. I’m also proud of our vendor partnerships and our recent brand introductions, both of which have allowed us to better meet the customer demand. I’d like to take a moment to mention just a few of the suppliers, who made an extraordinary effort to keep our stores well-stocked this quarter, despite their own challenging operating environments.

Within our building products categories, some of our suppliers that deserve a special shout-out are Charlotte Pipe, ECMD, SharkBite and Idaho Forest Group. In home decor, 3M, Manati and Samsung were true standouts and in our hardlines business, Hillman, Bonnie, Old Castle and MTD products went above and beyond in their responsiveness. And finally, I’d be remiss if I didn’t give a big thank you to the efforts put forth by Zep cleaning products, Safety Zone and Medline as these three suppliers went above and beyond to provide us with hand sanitizer and gloves for our front-line associates.

Turning back to our associates, our field merchandising teams played a critical role in helping our stores adjust to the changing environment along with being on the ground to respond to 10 tornadoes and two earthquakes that impacted parts of the US during the quarter. And our merchandising Service Teams or MST also went above and beyond as they were ready to do whatever was needed during the quarter to help our stores respond to significant increases in demand. This quarter our MSTs were key in our ability to quickly reconfigure our stores to support social distancing. The support of these teams is invaluable because they are the boots on the ground, focused on taking the time consuming tasks off the shoulders of our red vest associates.

And looking ahead, we continue to make investments to drive future growth. And in the second quarter, we are excited about our roll-out of Simpson Strong-Tie framing hardware and fasteners. These trusted Pro products will be available in stores nationwide with an expanded assortment on Lowe’s.com, helping pros to fulfill all their hardware needs in one place, saving them time and money. And spring has now arrived across the country, we will continue to leverage our position as the number one destination for outdoor power equipment in the US with our leading brands such as John Deere, Honda, Husqvarna, Aaron’s and CRAFTSMAN to provide customers with an outstanding selection of products, to help them complete their outdoor projects. At the same time, we’re proud to offer our customers the top two brands in grilling, Weber and [Indecipherable].

As we’ve discussed previously, we remain focused on completing our Google cloud migration in the second quarter to ensure that we build a strong infrastructure for Lowe’s.com and the teams are working quickly to add capabilities to Lowe’s.com over the next three quarters that will further enhance the customer experience and to continue to grow sales on this digital platform.

In closing, we remain committed to the work ahead to serve our customers and our communities as they navigate the public health challenge of COVID -19 while building capabilities to serve them even better in the future.

Thank you. And I’ll now turn the call over to Dave.

David M. Denton — Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Bill, and good morning, everyone. I’ll begin this morning by reviewing the liquidity actions that we took during the quarter and provide an update on our capital allocation priorities.

Given the uncertain economic outlook, we decided to bolster our liquidity to plan for any unforeseen disruptions. In Q1, we raised $4 billion in senior notes and increase the capacity of our revolving credit facility by $770 million. After repaying $500 million of senior notes due in April of 2020, we now have $6 billion of cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet as well as $3 billion in undrawn capacity on our revolving credit facility, which can be made available for any unanticipated needs and liquidity. We believe that we have more than adequate liquidity to manage through any of the potential scenarios that we could be facing.

During the quarter, we also decided to halt our share repurchases program. Furthermore, we do not anticipate doing any more share repurchases this year beyond what we executed in the quarter. In Q1, we repurchased 9.6 million shares for $947 million at an average price of $98.45 per share. We remain committed to returning capital to shareholders through our dividend program. And as always, we look for ways to drive shareholder value over the long term.

Also consistent with our capital allocation framework, we are continuing to prioritize investments in the business for future growth. In the quarter, capital expenditures totaled $328 million and we are still planning for a total of $1.6 billion in capital expenditures through this year. In certain cases, we have re-prioritized some capital project to focus on the near-term need to improve our omnichannel capabilities, but our expectations for the total spend in 2020 remains unchanged.

I’ll now turn to review of our operating performance beginning with the income statement. In Q1, we generated GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.76 per share compared to $1.31 in the first quarter of LY, an increase of 35%. In the quarter, there was a very modest impact on operating income related to the previously announced Canadian restructuring.

My comments from this point forward will include certain Non-GAAP comparisons where applicable. In Q1, we delivered adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.77, an increase of 45% compared to the prior year. These results exceeded expectations largely due to stronger than expected sales and gross margin rate, particularly in the latter half of the quarter. Sales for the first quarter were $19.7 billion, an increase of 11.2% on a comparable basis versus the prior year period. With total average ticket growth of 9.7%, while transactions grew by 1.2%.

US comp sales were up 12.3% in the quarter. And we were encouraged to see strength in our performance across both DIY and Pro customers and across all geographies.

Our US monthly comps increased as we move through the quarter, with 5.1% in February, 8.9% in March and 20.4% in April.

February’s financial performance was largely in line with our expectations. But beginning to March, we saw sales impacted by COVID related prep activities and customers working on long-delayed projects as they sheltered in place. Also Lowes.com sales ticked up meaningfully in March as more customers increasingly utilized online shopping options. Sales continue to accelerate into April with a large step up mid-month. Lowes.com sales also increased significantly with comps of over 150% in the month, while our installed sales declined approximately 50%, as many customers were unwilling to allow installation work in their homes.

The strong broad-based trends that we saw in April have continued into May with strength across both DIY and Pro and across nearly all merchandising categories and all geographies.

For May month to date, US comp sales have been trending at or above April results, with strong double-digit comps across all geographic regions. Gross margin was 33.1% of sales in the first quarter, an increase of 164 basis points compared to Q1 of LY. Gross margin rate improved 110 basis points driven both by the actions that we took last year to lower product cost and improve our pricing and promotional performance, as well as a 40 basis point, benefit from lower promotional activities throughout the quarter.

As Marvin mentioned, the Company pulled back on promotional marketing in an effort to limit non-essential traffic, given the stay at home orders across the nation. Gross margin also benefited from approximately 55 basis points related to favorable product mix.

SG&A for Q1 was 21.3% of sales, an improvement of 45 basis points over the prior year. This included $320 million of COVID-related expenses incurred during the quarter with $275 million in financial assistance to our frontline associates approximately $35 million related to cleaning and other pandemic related operating expenses and approximately $10 million in charitable contributions. While the $320 million of COVID related expenses resulted in SG&A deleverage of 160 basis points, the impact was more than offset by payroll leverage of 105 basis points driven by higher sales and improved store efficiencies, advertising leverage of 40 basis points and employee insurance leverage of 25 basis points.

Adjusted operating income margin increased 208 basis points to 10.16% of sales. Note that COVID-related expenses are not excluded from our adjusted results. The effective tax rate was 25.1% compared to 16.6% last year. The prior year quarter benefited from the change in approach related to the exit of our Mexico operations. The adjusted effective tax rate was 25% above the prior year rate of 22.9%. At $14.3 billion, inventory is slightly lower than the prior year level.

Now before I close, let me address our 2020 business outlook. Despite our solid performance this quarter and strong sales momentum continuing into May, we are withdrawing our prior guidance for the full year 2020 sales, operating income and earnings per share. In this unprecedented operating environment, we, like other companies, have limited visibility into future business trends, which result in an unusually wide range of potential outcomes for our 2020 financial performance. However, going forward, we would like to provide additional transparency regarding our performance. So it is my expectation that we’ll be giving more frequent periodic updates on our results throughout the second quarter.

In closing, we remain confident about the future of our business and our ability to continue to drive sustainable long-term shareholder value.

Finally, I’d like to extend my appreciation to the associates at Lowe’s across the world who have risen to meet the challenges of this global health crisis.

Operator, we are now ready for questions.

