Lowe’s Companies (LOW) beats market estimates in Q1

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) reported first-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Wednesday. The home improvement company reported Q1 revenue of $24.4 billion, up 24% year-over-year and above the Wall Street projection. Net income of $3.21 per share was also higher than the target that analysts had anticipated.

Consolidated comparable sales rose 25.9%, while US comparable sales increased 24.4%.

LOW shares fell 1.7% immediately following the announcement. The stock has risen 21% since the beginning of this year.

Prior performance