Lowe’s Companies (LOW) Q1 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Total sales were $23.7 billion compared to $24.4 billion in the year-ago period. Comparable sales decreased 4%.

Net earnings amounted to $2.33 billion, or $3.51 per share, compared to $2.32 billion, or $3.21 per share, last year.

For the full year of 2022, total sales are expected to be $97-99 billion, including the 53rd week. Comp sales are expected to range between a decline of 1% to an increase of 1%. EPS is estimated to be $13.10-13.60.

Prior performance

Lowe's Q4 2021 Earnings Infographic

