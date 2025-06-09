Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
LULU Infographic: Highlights of Lululemon’s Q1 2025 earnings report
Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) has reported an increase in revenues for the first quarter of 2025. For the second quarter, the athletic wear company expects a 7-8% growth in net sales.
The company’s first-quarter revenue increased 7% year-over-year to $2.4 billion, with sales growing 3% in the Americas and 19% in international markets. Comparable sales were up 1%. First-quarter net income was $314.6 million or $2.60 per share, vs. $321.4 million or $2.54 per share in the corresponding quarter a year earlier.
During the quarter, Lululemon repurchased 1.4 million of its shares for $430.4 million. For the second quarter of 2025, the management expects revenues to be in the range of $2.535 billion to $2.560 billion, representing a 7-8% growth. Earnings per share are expected to be between $2.85 and $2.90 In Q2.
For fiscal 2025, it forecasts revenue in the range of $11.150 billion to $11.300 billion, representing a 5-7% increase. Full-year net income, on a per-share basis, is expected to be between $14.58 and $14.78.
“In the first quarter, we achieved growth across channels, categories, and markets, including the U.S., reflecting the continued strength and agility of our business model. Additionally, guests responded well to the product innovations, newness, and brand activations we delivered around the world. As we navigate the dynamic macroenvironment, we intend to leverage our strong financial position and competitive advantages to play offense, while we continue to invest in the growth opportunities in front of us,” the company’s CEO Calvin McDonald said.
