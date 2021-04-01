Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) Q4 2020 Earnings Call

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) Q4 2020 earnings call dated Mar. 30, 2021
Corporate Participants:
Howard Tubin — Vice President, Investor Relations
Calvin McDonald — Chief Executive Officer
Sun Choe — Chief Product Officer
Meghan Frank — Chief Financial Officer
Analysts:
Lorraine Hutchinson — Bank of America — Analyst
Mark Altschwager — Baird — Analyst
Erinn Murphy — Piper Sandler — Analyst
Paul Trussell — Deutsche Bank — Analyst
Matthew Boss — JPMorgan — Analyst
Ike Boruchow — Wells Fargo — Analyst
_________
To read the full earnings call transcript, click here
Most Popular
Earnings Infographic: Micron (MU) stock gains on strong Q2 results
Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) reported stronger-than-expected revenues and earnings for the second quarter. The market responded positively to the impressive results and the chipmaker's stock gained during Wednesday's extended
Lululemon (LULU) expects pandemic tailwinds to continue in a post-COVID-19 world
Shares of Lululemon Athletic Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) have gained 67% in the past 12 months. The company reported fourth quarter 2020 earnings results a day ago beating market estimates on
Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) reported second-quarter 2021 earnings results today. Sales increased 4.6% to $32.8 billion. It is up 3.5% on a constant currency basis, excluding sales from