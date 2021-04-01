Categories Consumer, Earnings Calls

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) Q4 2020 Earnings Call

Lululemon Athletica Inc.  (NASDAQ: LULU) Q4 2020 earnings call dated Mar. 30, 2021

Corporate Participants:

Howard Tubin — Vice President, Investor Relations

Calvin McDonald — Chief Executive Officer

Sun Choe — Chief Product Officer

Meghan Frank — Chief Financial Officer

Analysts:

Lorraine Hutchinson — Bank of America — Analyst

Mark Altschwager — Baird — Analyst

Erinn Murphy — Piper Sandler — Analyst

Paul Trussell — Deutsche Bank — Analyst

Matthew Boss — JPMorgan — Analyst

Ike Boruchow — Wells Fargo — Analyst

To read the full earnings call transcript, click here

